Royal Expert Calls Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix Docuseries Trailer an Attempt to ‘Steal’ Prince William and Kate Middleton’s ‘Thunder’
A royal expert reacts to the Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Netflix docuseries trailer, examining both the content and the timing of its release.
Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle Use a Similar ‘Maternal’ Gesture With William and Harry, Says Body Language Expert
Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton use body language to show love and support for their spouses. One body language expert describes their gestures as 'maternal.'
Kamala Harris Is Regal In Black Gown For President Biden’s 1st State Dinner: Photos
Vice President Kamala Harris dressed to impress at the first state dinner held by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden since his inauguration. The Vice President arrived at the White House on December 1 for the star-studded dinner wearing a one-shouldered black dress. The top portion of the gown featured sparkles that twinkled in the light.
Popculture
Singer and Wife Divorcing After 14-Year Marriage
Singer Gary Chaw and his wife, fashion blogger Wu Shu-ling, announced their divorce on Instagram late last month. The former couple was married for 14 years and are also parents to two children: a 14-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter. Their announcement came weeks after Chaw's recent comments about their relationship led to speculation they were separating.
Antisemitism has been on the rise for several years. Kanye just made it viral
Kanye antisemitism: What is antisemitism? Is antisemitism on the rise? What did Kayne say? What happened at the Trump dinner? How to combat antisemitism. How to fight antisemitism. Is antisemitism rising?
8 books that NPR critics and staff were eager to tell you about in 2022
It's that time of year again: NPR brings you the complete Books We Love list for 2022, a quirky, highly personal collection of our staff and contributors' favorite books of the year. We've curated a range of reads from the renaissance of ever-diverse graphic novels to hair-raising thrillers and mysteries.
Opinion: What the U.S. can learn from a recession in Britain
Britain is in the midst of a recession due to increased energy costs, inflation and other financial struggles. Read more here.
Twitter's former safety chief warns Musk is moving fast and "breaking things"
Elon Musk's rapid changes at Twitter are risking the safety of its most vulnerable users around the world, including human rights activists, free speech advocates and marginalized people in autocratic countries, according to the social network's former head of trust and safety. "People need to very thoughtfully and carefully weigh...
This ATM at Art Basel has a twist: It posts a picture of you with your bank balance
What if everyone in a room knew your bank balance?. A Brooklyn art collective has created an ATM that lets people put their balance on display at the Art Basel in Miami Beach. The ATM created by MSCHF puts the cash balance of those who use it on display at the art fair and ranks people by wealth. American DJ and music producer Diplo posted on Twitter a video of him taking the No. 1 spot on the ATM at $3 million on Friday.
14 celebrity memoirs spilling all the tea
It's been a busy season for celebrity memoirs. While platforms and publications constantly weigh in on the tea of their lives, A-listers dish their own stories in these books. Some are uplifting, humorous and raw; some poetic and visual; and sadly, others have been published posthumously. Peeling back the curtains and cutting the cameras, here are 14 memoirs that have captured our attention.
