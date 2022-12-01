Read full article on original website
953wiki.com
Distrubance Lands Hanover Man Behind Bars
December 5, 2022, 9:10 AM Madison Police responded to the 800 block of East Street, reference a male subject creating a disturbance. The male was reportedly swinging a hammer and crowbar. Sergeant Seth Melton and Patrolman Cody Lewis responded and located Jessie R. Atkins 34, Hanover, Indiana. Atkins was found...
korncountry.com
Clifford man charged with trafficking drugs in Bartholomew County Jail
COLUMBUS, Ind. – A Clifford man is being accused by the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) of trafficking drugs while behind bars. On December 3, Shawn Timothy Gilley, 47, was brought into the Bartholomew County Jail (BCJ) on a parole violation, per BCSO. Law enforcement said it was discovered by jail staff that Gilley had brought drugs inside BCJ. Staff allegedly located 9 grams of fentanyl, 5 grams of methamphetamine, and Suboxone pills.
wdrb.com
Police searching for truck driver who allegedly kept driving after hitting La Grange teen on I-71
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Oldham County Police are looking for the semitruck driver they said hit and killed a La Grange teenager in Oldham County Friday night. Ayden F. Altman, 17, was identified as a victim in a crash that happened on Interstate 71 southbound between mile markers 22 and 23 near La Grange around 11:46 p.m., according to Jefferson County Coroner's Office.
wbiw.com
Two people were arrested after officers executed a search warrant at a Mitchell home
MITCHELL – Two people were arrested after Mitchell Police officers served a search warrant in the 900 block of West Main Street. Police arrested 42-year-old Terry Lewis on charges of possession of meth, unlawful possession of a syringe, and maintaining a common nuisance, and 35-year-old Kimberly Pridemore on charges of possession of meth, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
WTHI
Man facing several charges in different counties following vehicle pursuit
GREENE CO., Ind. (WTHI)- One man is facing several charges in multiple counties following a vehicle pursuit. Greene County Sheriffs came into contact with Cody Reeves around 7 p.m. Saturday. Reeves fled the scene on Lawrence Hollow Drive and traveled northbound, eventually attempting to hit a sheriff deputy's car vehicle head-on.
wbiw.com
Man sentenced to prison after landing new charge while on probation
BEDFORD – Lawrence County Superior Court I Judge John Plummer III, sentenced a Bedford man to serve the maximum time in the Indiana Department of Corrections for violating the terms of his probation. Devin Sullivan was sentenced to 11 years in prison, after he committed a new offense of...
wbiw.com
Bloomington man arrested after police say he choked and stabbed mother multiple times
BATESVILLE — A Bloomington man was arrested after investigators say he choked and stabbed his mother multiple times. Police arrested 22-year-old Dalton Hall on multiple charges including attempted murder, aggravated battery, and strangulation. He is currently being held in the Ripley County jail where he is being held on...
wdrb.com
East Louisville day care worker accused of abuse now facing additional charges
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Racheal Flannery, the day care worker accused of abusing babies in her care when she was employed by Vanguard Academy in Norton Commons, pleaded not guilty to more than a dozen charges of abuse. The family of at least one victim was in court for Monday's...
q95fm.net
State Police Recover Over $40K Following Internet Scam Investigation
On October 24, 2022, a Kentucky State Police Post 5 detective received a complaint about an internet scam in Trimble County. The victim had been scammed into sending $520.00 to a fictitious computer protection program he was told he needed during a telephone call. The victim was instructed to send...
953wiki.com
WLKY.com
U-Haul truck overturns on Clark Memorial Bridge; driver goes to hospital
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a U-Haul truck overturns on the Clark Memorial Bridge. It happened around 8 p.m. Saturday evening. Police say the driver was headed north on the bridge while towing a vehicle. The truck began to shift and the driver lost control.
k105.com
Murder-suicide claims lives of 2 children, 2 adults
A murder-suicide in south Louisville has resulted in the death of two children and two adults. On Saturday morning at approximately 9:30, Louisville Metro Police discovered the bodies of 17-year-old Adrianna Stanton and 11-year-old Brianna Stanton, and their parents, 49-year-old Mary Stanton and 60-year-old Gary Stanton, in a home in the 4500 block East Pages Lane in Valley Station.
wdrb.com
Scott County man arrested after fatal crash in Austin, Indiana State Police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Scott County man was arrested after a fatal crash in Austin on Friday afternoon, according to Indiana State Police. ISP said a crash occurred around 4 p.m. involving an SUV and motorcycle near the intersection of State Road 256 and South Dowling Street. Police said...
wamwamfm.com
Loogootee Man Arrested
The Daviess County Sheriff’s Department arrested a Loogootee man Thursday on a warrant for Child Molesting and Child Molesting Under the Age of 14. 27-year-old Anson Wagler was released from the Daviess County Security Center on a $100,000 bond.
wdrb.com
LMPD: 1 dead after shooting in Auburndale neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police say 1 person is dead after a shooting on Saturday night in the Auburndale neighborhood. Louisville Metro Police responded to a call of a shooting on Cardinal Woods Drive. Third Divisions officers say when they arrived they located a man and woman, whose identities both...
wdrb.com
Teen missing from Radcliff for more than a year found safe
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A teenage girl from Radcliff, Kentucky, who was missing for more than a year was found safe and reunited with her family, according to police. The Radcliff Police Department posted Saturday that Kamaria Johnson was "found safe" Friday. On Monday, Johnson told WDRB News she was in Memphis, Tennessee, safe from her abusive father.
wdrb.com
Founder of homeless nonprofit arrested on drug charges in southern Indiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana man, who runs an organization helping the homeless, was arrested for dealing marijuana and psychedelic mushrooms. Clarksville Police officers searched the home of Paul Stensrud on Thursday. The department said it started getting complaints a few months ago but were just recently able...
Wave 3
