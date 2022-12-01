Read full article on original website
Related
wrfalp.com
Jamestown Public Schools Launch ‘Say Something’ Anonymous Reporting System
Has launched a “Say Something” Anonymous Reporting System in partnership with Sandy Hook Promise and Erie 2-Chautauqua-Cattaraugus BOCES. The system, made possible through a grant from BOCES, teaches students in grades 6-12, as well as teachers and administrators, how to recognize warning signals and threats on social media, in school, or in their community, of individuals who may be a threat to themselves or others and report the behavior to a trusted adult or use an anonymous reporting system.
wutv29.com
Fairgrounds Festival of Lights opens for 18th season
HAMBURG, N.Y. -- It’s a Western New York holiday tradition: the Fairgrounds Festival of Lights opened Friday night for its 18th season – with lots of new changes for families to enjoy. This event has faced some hardships as well – having to adjust to Covid-19 restrictions and...
chautauquatoday.com
City of Jamestown Aims to Hold Crawford Furniture Building Owner Accountable for November Blaze
Jamestown city officials are working to hold the owner of the former Crawford Furniture building, which was destroyed in a massive fire on November 16th, accountable for what happened. The former factory building at 1061 Allen Street had been closed off by the city earlier in the year due to a partial roof collapse, and the recent fire leveled the rest of the structure. Mayor Eddie Sundquist says the city is keeping an eye on the pile of rubble...
wnypapers.com
IRS announces tax relief for severe winter storm and snowstorm in New York
Victims of New York severe winter storm and snowstorm beginning Nov. 18, 2022, now have until March 15, 2023, to file various individual and business tax returns and make tax payments, the Internal Revenue Service announced Friday. Following the disaster declaration issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, individuals and...
wellsvillesun.com
Jessica Middaugh sworn in as newest University Police Officer
Middaugh is sworn in by Alfred State President Dr. Steven Mauro. Jessica Middaugh (Wellsville) was sworn in by Alfred State President Dr. Steven Mauro as the college’s newest University Police Officer on Dec. 1. She comes to Alfred State after serving as Director of Public Safety at Alfred University....
chautauquatoday.com
One person treated for smoke inhalation after Dunkirk fire
Chautauqua County fire investigators are looking into the cause of an early morning house fire in the city of Dunkirk. Crews from Dunkirk Fire, with mutual aid from East Dunkirk, responded to the blaze at 92 West Chestnut Street around 5:40 am on Monday. When they reached the scene, Dunkirk Fire Chief Mike Edwards says firefighters found the house was heavily involved in flames. The lone occupant was able to get out...
Old Lake Shore Road house in Hamburg sells for $1.2 million
HAMBURG, N.Y. — A house near the Frank Lloyd Wright-designed Graycliff estate is the fourth house in Hamburg to sell for more than $1 million this year. According to a Nov. 30 filing in the Erie County clerk’s office, 7220 Old Lake Shore Road LLC paid $1.2 million for the five-bedroom, 5,210-square-foot house at 6230 Old Lakeshore Road.
wellsvillesun.com
Public Notice: Town of Burns solar energy project
CORRECTED* COMBINED NOTICE OF AVAILABILITY OF DRAFT PERMIT CONDITIONS, PUBLIC COMMENT PERIOD AND PUBLIC COMMENT HEARING, AND COMMENCEMENT OF ISSUES DETERMINATION PROCEDURE. c/o EDF Renewables Development, Inc. 26556 Innovation Drive. San Diego, CA 92128. Facility Location: Town of Burns, Allegany County. Applicant’s Attorney: James A. Muscato, II. Young /...
This Intersection Got Really Dangerous In Western New York
Odds are, you wouldn’t know what to do if you saw this stop light malfunction, either. One intersection in Western New York was confusing drivers last night when they noticed the traffic light looked…different than it ever has before. Normally, when you approach a stoplight, you only see...
Two seriously injured after hitting school in Warsaw
WARSAW, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two men are fighting for their lives after slamming into the library at Warsaw Central School on Friday. Authorities say one man ran a stop sign, t-boned another truck and then both crashed into the building. Police say the truck was going 80 mph at the time of impact after he […]
wellsvillesun.com
Giant Food Mart will celebrate SHOP LOCAL next week with amazing sales, raffles, and giveaways
7 Days of Unbeatable Deals starts Sunday December 4. Giant Food Mart has been the heart of the village of Wellsville for decades. The relationship between other downtown businesses and Giant is very important for mutual success. Very rarely do shoppers only visit Giant while downtown, and Main Street shoppers very often make a run into the grocery store before heading home. The new owners of Giant Food Mart undestand this relationship very well and will be celebrating that all next week.
wellsvillesun.com
Exploring the Western NY Wilds: Deer keds
Deer season in Allegany County is accompanied by all sorts of tension. Hunters yet to harvest will be a little tense, waiting for the “big one” – or any deer – to saunter by their stand or blind. Then, hunters who initiate a kill shot will...
nyspnews.com
Two vehicle fatal collision
CORRECTION On December 3, 2022, at 10:39 P.M., Troopers out of SP Fredonia responded to a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of State Route 83 and Center Road in the town of Arkwright. Investigation determined that a 2020 Chevrolet Trail Blazer traveling south bound on Center Road, failed to stop at the stop sign and struck a 2018 Ford F-150 traveling west bound on State Route 83. The operator of the Chevrolet, Randall J. Rolison, 59 of Jamestown, NY and both passengers were treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The operator of the Ford, Gary A. Kraemer, 71 of South Dayton, NY was transported to Brooks Memorial Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. The passenger of the Ford, Linda A. Kraemer, 71 of South Dayton, NY was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced deceased at the scene by the Chautauqua County Coroner.
UPDATE: Police Respond To Active Shooter Call In Western New York
According to WIVB the report of an active shooter at the regal cinemas on Transit road was unfounded. The Lancaster Police department has issued a statement saying that the department received a call about a potential active shooter in the theater around 8 pm. Police departments from Amherst, Cheektowaga, and...
informnny.com
Rebecca Bender, human trafficking survivor, to speak at JCC on Dec. 6
WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Jefferson Community College and the Victims Assistance Center will co-host a presentation by Rebecca Bender, an author and survivor of human trafficking. The event will take place on Tuesday, December 6 from 9 a.m. to noon in the college’s Sturtz Theater. It is open to...
wnynewsnow.com
What To Know About Saturday’s Christmas Parade In Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — Jamestown’s Christmas Parade takes place on Saturday night. Here’s what you need-to-know before you head downtown to take part, or, if you plan to on watch TV. Where and when is the parade?. The parade kicks off at 6 p.m. at...
wesb.com
City of Bradford Seeks Refuse Collector
The City of Bradford has posted the following job opening:. Refuse Collector/driver is a 40 hour per week job scheduled Monday–Friday 4:00 AM-12:30 PM. Subject to all weather conditions in the City of Bradford. Position is full time and eligible for city benefits including health, dental, vision and life...
wnynewsnow.com
Sheriff Sees Breakthrough In Months Long Catalytic Converter Theft Probe
DUNKIRK, NY (WNY News Now) – Following a nearly six-months-long investigation, 26-year-old Cassadaga man has been charged in connection with a catalytic converter theft in northern Chautauqua County business. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office charged 26-year-old Chase Jones on Thursday, after he allegedly cut out catalytic converters from vehicles...
wesb.com
Bradford Christmas Parade Tonight
Bradford’s Christmas Parade returns to Main Street tonight. Main Street will close at 5:15 to allow set-up for the parade. The parade itself starts at 6:00 at Davis Street, and will continue down Main Street to Mechanic Street. Floats will stop in front of CNB bank for judging. The...
wesb.com
Olean Man Charged with Assault Of Juvenile
An Olean man has been accused of assaulting a juvenile. The Olean Police’s Criminal Investigation Unit arrested 39-year-old Brandon Gould on Sunday after a complaint was received regarding alleged sex with a juvenile. Gould was charged with a felony Criminal Sexual Act and arraigned in Olean City Court. He...
Comments / 0