Related
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Celebration brings holiday revelers to Riverfront Park in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – It was a weekend of celebration brings holiday revelers to downtown Wilmington – for the Live Oak Bank Pavilion tree lighting. The excitement in the air, as the City of Wilmington, opened a synthetic ice skating rink to the public. Marian Doherty works for...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Leland’s Founders Park transformed into magical wonderland
LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Founder’s Park turned into a magical wonderland over the weekend. Saturday’s grand illumination event kicked off Leland’s holiday season. Mayor Brenda Bozeman and Santa helped flip the switch to light up the brightly colored Christmas tree located in the center of the park.
foxwilmington.com
Carolina Beach hosts annual Island of Lights flotilla
CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) – The waterways around Carolina Beach were filled with holiday cheer Saturday night as more than 20 decorated boats took part in the Island of Lights flotilla. The winner for Best Overall Boat went to Jeremy Vines for his “Welcome to Whoville” themed boat. Vines...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Holiday Flee at Brooklyn Arts Center back this weekend
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– A holiday tradition of Downtown Wilmington has returned for the weekend. The Holiday Flea at the BAC, better known as Wilmington’s Brooklyn Arts Center, kicked off on Friday and will continue through Sunday. This event has gone on for over a decade. There are 54...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Barbershop style singing groups hold annual Christmas performance in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) -A fraternity dedicated to quality singing in the “barbershop-style” performed for the community at the Temple Baptist Church on Sunday. The Cape Fear Chordsmen held their annual holiday show “Christmas in our hometown” in Wilmington. More than a dozen members sang Christmas-themed songs...
wpde.com
100% chance of snow in North Myrtle Beach & Santa's Secret Workshop for kids
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — This December, there’s a 100% chance of snow every weekend in North Myrtle Beach. You’ll find it at the backyard winter wonderland at the Crooked Hammock at Barefoot Landing. The festivities kick off Saturday with Let It Snow Family Fest, which...
charlestondaily.net
Dates Announced for the 41st Annual World Famous Blue Crab Festival in Little River, SC – May 20-21, 2023
Located at the Historic Little River Waterfront in Little River, SC, the 41st Annual World Famous Blue Crab Festival is one of the largest festivals in the Southeast. Bring your family & friends to enjoy fresh, local seafood from a waterfront restaurant or get your favorite festival food fix. Enjoy scenic views, and live beach music, and shop for a unique souvenir or gift from a crafter.
columbuscountynews.com
Lake Waccamaw Christmas Parade Gallery
Santa Claus is coming to Lake Waccamaw, and the annual Christmas parade is the perfect way to usher in jolly ole Saint Nick. The precession included local first responders, churches, residents, and even a few beauty queens. Mr. Eddie Pierce was this year's parade marshal. Pierce is a fan favorite...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Hundreds of motorcycles take to Wilmington streets for good cause
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Hundreds of motorcycles took over the streets of Wilmington on Sunday — all for a good cause. Nearly 400 motorcycles participated in the 30th annual Carolina Coast Harley-Davidson Toys for Tots motorcycle ride. Lisa Melisandra is the marketing director for Carolina Coast Harley-Davidson. “Bikers...
WECT
Crash, closure reported on Oleander Drive near 41 St.
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation announced that a crash occurred on Oleander Drive at around 4:57 a.m. According to the announcement, the incident has closed a portion of the road. The Wilmington Police Department has stated that the eastbound lanes in the 4100 block of Oleander will be closed until noon.
WECT
“Play It Forward Wilmington” is asking for the community to help spread Christmas Cheer by donating instruments
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - It’s the season of giving and one local nonprofit is doing just that by making sure children and teenagers who want an instrument receive one under the tree this year. The non-profit, “Play It Forward Wilmington” is paying it forward by giving away instruments to...
kiss951.com
Huge 450 Pound Fish Washes Up On North Carolina Beach
When my dad shared this story with me I was a little confused why a 450-pound fish made him think of me. But he told me to keep reading and then it made sense. The 430-pound fish washed up on Topsail Island of the North Carolina coast. And this is a place I visit frequently. But even without the Topsail connection, it’s still an incredible story. The deceased fish washed up on North Topsail Beach. It’s an ocean sunfish that weighed 453 pounds and measured six feet long from nose to tail and eight feet from the bottom to the top of the fin according to ABC 11.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington homeowner falls victim to ‘garden grinch’
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington man is claiming a “garden grinch” has been at work in his yard. In the last month, he says he has become a victim of theft and vandalism. Philip Reynolds has lived at his home on Long Leaf Hills Drive from...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Sunset Beach, Shallotte Police Departments hosting Holiday Toy Drive on Friday
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Two Brunswick County Police Departments are collecting toys this Friday at local Walmart stores. The Sunset Beach Police Department and Shallotte Police Department will be at their respective Walmart from 10:00 a.m. through 2:00 p.m. on December 2nd as part of their annual Holiday Toy Drive.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Seeds of Healing hosts annual Red Ribbon Event
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– Seeds of Healing hosted their annual Red Ribbon Event to renew commitments to support those living with HIV and AIDS. Several panels of the AIDS Memorial Quilt were on display at the event. The AIDS Memorial Quilt is a form of activism and a wake-up call...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Cape Fear River Watch files complaint over poultry waste on Sampson County farm
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY)– A local environmental protection nonprofit is expressing concerns over how North Carolina monitors millions of pounds of waste produced by poultry farms. Cape Fear River Watch filed a complaint with the state after discovering mountains of chicken waste and bedding, that was left sitting...
WECT
Wilmington Police Department searching for missing teenager
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department has announced that they are looking for 16-year-old My’Asia Holmes. According to the announcement, Holmes is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 120 lbs. She was last seen wearing a grey Under Armour hoodie, blue jeans and white shoes. She...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
African Americans recognized for contributions to Wilmington Community
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – Three African Americans were recognized over the weekend for their contributions to the Wilmington community. The City Of Wilmington’s Commission on African American History hosted its 4th annual Living Legends Awards Banquet on Saturday, at the City Hall Council Chambers – for the honorees who have shown outstanding leadership.
WECT
Columbus County home destroyed in Saturday morning fire
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A Columbus County home is destroyed after a fire Saturday morning. Deputy County Fire Marshal Chase Lancaster says crews were called to the home on Gore Lake Road in the southern part of the county around 8:00 a.m. Saturday. Lancaster says no one was home at the time of the fire, but the house is considered a total loss.
WECT
New Hanover Co. school board to discuss improvement plans at certain schools
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Plans for improvements at low performing schools is on the agenda for the New Hanover County Board of Education meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 6. The twelve schools identified as low performance for the purposes of the document are Edwin A. Alderman, Blair, College Park, Forest Hills Global, Freeman, Snipes and Wrightsboro Elementary, Holly Shelter, Myrtle Grove and Williston Middle, and International School at Gregory.
