Sheriff: Citizens help deputies catch Kan. burglary suspects
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects for alleged burglary. Just after noon Friday, the Shawnee County Emergency Communications Center received a 911 call regarding a suspicious vehicle in the 3900 block of SW Roy Road, according to Deputy Abigail Christian. Deputies arrived and multiple individuals fled...
Sheriff IDs 31-year-old man who drowned in Kansas lake
NEMAHA COUNTY—Authorities investigating a drowning at a Kansas lake have identified the victim as 31-year-old Jesse W. Dove of Strasburg, Virginia. On Friday, the Nemaha County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call about a watercraft occupied by a man that had capsized at the Centralia Lake, according to a media release.
Kan. teen arrested following recent juvenile overdoses
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a teen on connection with a series of alleged drug crimes. On Friday, the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Unit made an arrest following an extensive investigation into multiple recent juvenile narcotics related overdoses in Shawnee County, according to Deputy Abigail Christian.
Kansas woman found guilty of estate sale theft
PAWNEE COUNTY — Judi Lynn Allison, 50 of Delphos, Kansas, faced a jury trial in Pawnee County District Court this week regarding a felony criminal complaint, according to County Attorney Doug McNett. The jury heard testimony that on September 28, 2019, the Pawnee County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched to...
Topeka AutoZone robbed at gunpoint, suspect at large
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka AutoZone was robbed at gunpoint on Thursday night, according to the police. Lieutenant Ron Ekis with the Topeka Police Department told KSNT that an employee at the AutoZone located in the 1700 block of Northwest Topeka Boulevard reported that a man armed with a gun took an undisclosed amount of […]
17-year-old arrested in connection to multiple juvenile overdoses in Shawnee County
SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – An extensive narcotics investigation into the several recent overdose cases in Shawnee County has ended with an arrest. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office reports that an arrest was made on Dec. 2 by the SNSO’s Drug Enforcement Unit. The name of the 17-year-old male Topeka resident that was arrested will not […]
Second person dies following Sunday crash
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The second person in an automobile crash on Sunday has died. According to the Topeka Police Department, the individual who was taken to the hospital as a result of their injuries has died. Police have not identified the victims. Early Monday morning The Topeka Police Department reopened all access to roads near […]
Woman forks over $800 in Walmart gift card in jury-duty scam in Manhattan
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman is out $800 in Walmart gift cards after a jury-duty scam in Manhattan, authorities said. Riley County police were investigating a “theft by deception” around 8 p.m. Wednesday in the 2900 block of Princeton Place in Manhattan. According to Riley County police...
Passenger in fatal Sixth St. bridge crash pronounced dead
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The passenger in a fatal crash that led a car to go over the Sixth St. bridge onto I-70 that killed the driver has also been pronounced dead. On Monday morning, Dec. 5, the Topeka Police Department announced that the passenger of the vehicle that drove over the Sixth St. bridge was pronounced dead by hospital staff.
KBI identifies man shot by Topeka police
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation has identified the man shot by a Topeka police officer on Thursday. Dylan Walstrom, 28, of Topeka, was shot by a Topeka police officer following a traffic stop at 6:50 a.m. in an alleyway near the intersection of 20th Street and S.W. Lincoln Street, according to the […]
Man who died in Kan. officer shooting had long history of crime
SHAWNEE COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) Friday identified the man who died Thursday morning in an officer-involved shooting in Topeka as 28-year-old Dylan Walstrom of Topeka who had a long history of crime. He died after he was shot during a violent struggle with an officer...
Man killed in officer-involved shooting identified
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation has identified the man that was shot and killed by a Topeka Police officer Thursday morning. Dylan Walstrom, 28, of Topeka was shot multiple times during a struggle with an officer during a stolen vehicle investigation in central Topeka. The KBI...
Sheriff investigating drowning at Kansas lake
NEMAHA COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an apparent drowning accident at the Centralia Lake, according to a social media report from the Nemaha County Sheriff's office. The lake is currently closed to the public and no boats will be allowed on the water at this time. The sheriff's...
Drive-by shooting hits 4 homes, 1 car in Shawnee County
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office said multiple shots were fired in the Montara neighborhood Tuesday evening. The sheriff said in a press release that on Tuesday, Nov. 29 just before 7:30 p.m., a driver in a vehicle fired several shots in the southwest Shawnee County neighborhood. Deputies found four homes and one […]
2 charged after firing shots at State Trooper on I-70
KANSAS CITY —Two Kansas City man face multiple felony counts after they were involved in fleeing from a Highway Patrol officer and firing shots at the officer, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Christopher A. Northcutt, 31, faces Assault 1st Degree or Attempt, Unlawful Use of a...
2nd person dead after crash that sent car over bridge onto I-70
SHAWNEE COUNTY(WIBW)—A second person has died from injuries accident just before 2:30 pm Sunday in Shawnee County. According to Police Lt. Michael Hren, two vehicles collided at 6th and Madison. After impact, the car traveled over the bridge onto Interstate 70. One person was pronounced deceased at scene. First responders transported another person to the hospital with life threatening injuries. Just after 10:30a.m. Monday, police reported that person had also died.
Update: Police shooting leaves one man dead in Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) – One man is dead in Topeka following a police shooting on Dec. 1. The Topeka Police Department issued a statement Thursday morning which reported that during a traffic stop, a suspect displayed a gun, and “the officer feared for their life, fired the gun, striking the suspect.” According to Topeka Police Chief […]
21-year-old in custody following I-70 pursuit
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A 21-year-old male was arrested by the Shawnee County Sheriff’s office Wednesday afternoon. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office booked Zavell A. Ivy, 21, on counts including aggravated battery, attempt to elude law enforcement, reckless driving, and possession of stolen property among others. The pursuit started after the Shawnee County Emergency Communications Center […]
Traffic stop in Osage County ends with arrest of Emporia man on gun and drug charges Tuesday evening
An Emporia man is facing charges of drug and weapons possession in Osage County. According to Osage County Sheriff Chris Wells, a Sheriff’s Deputy conducted a traffic stop near Interstate 35 milepost 165, nearly 40 miles northeast of Emporia, just before 10 pm Tuesday night. During the stop, illegal narcotics were allegedly located inside of a vehicle driven by 30-year-old Nathan Rodriguez.
Grass fire under control east of Salina; cause revealed
A grass fire burned 300 acres east of Salina Thursday night.
