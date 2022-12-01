Read full article on original website
Related
kjas.com
Murder has occurred in San Augustine County
KJAS News and Daily News & More have confirmed that a murder has occurred in San Augustine County, however, no information is known about the victim or the suspect. On Monday law enforcement was searching for the suspect’s vehicle, described as a white 2018 Chevrolet pickup truck with black wheels. Pennie Ferguson at Daily News & More confirmed through a law enforcement source that the truck had been found.
ktalnews.com
Sabine Parish reserve deputy arrested, suspended; Sheriff asks for prayers
ZWOLLE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Reserve Deputy with the Sabine Parish Sheriff’s office has been suspended, and Sabine Parish Sheriff Aaron Mitchell has asked everyone to pray for Mr. Bobby Parrie Jr’s speedy recovery after an altercation occurred at The Border Lounge, in the City of Zwolle, early on Saturday morning.
kjas.com
Woman injured in hit-and-run crash, possible suspect vehicle later found abandoned
A Jasper woman underwent treatment after she was involved in a hit-and-run crash early Sunday evening. It happened shortly before 6:00 on Highway 96, just south of County Road 313 between Jasper and Kirbyville. DPS Sergeant Shana Clark said the victim, 24-year-old Shannon Carrell, was driving northbound in a 2018...
SHERIFF: Man in custody in relation to Garrison murder
GARRISON, Texas (KETK) – Rusk County Sheriff’s Office has announced they have a man in custody after searching for him in relation to a murder in the Garrison area on Saturday. Rusk County Sheriff’s Office said they started investigating a shooting after the victim, David Lewis, 43, of Timpson was pulled over in Nacogdoches County […]
kjas.com
New information learned about assault suspect captured with a drone
On Thursday KJAS News told you about Texas Parks & Wildlife Game Wardens using a specialized drone with a thermal camera to capture a suspect in Sabine County. We’ve now learned more about the man and the criminal charges filed against him. He has been identified as 51-year-old Michael...
kjas.com
Woman attacked by pack of dogs in Burkeville
Newton County Sheriff Robert Burby and Burkeville Fire Chief Charles Duckworth say that a woman was attacked by a pack of dogs in Burkeville over the weekend. Chief Duckworth said it occurred Sunday morning in front of the Family Dollar store, located at the intersection of Highways 63 & 87.
VIDEO: Shelby County Sheriff’s Office searching for people accused of throwing rocks at houses
SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying people in two separate criminal mischief incidents that happened on Friday, Nov. 25. The incidents happened in the area of County Road 4688 and FM 947, with both incidents involving a rock being thrown at houses and […]
KTRE
Lufkin police release info on Dollar General murder suspect’s shoes
Murder victim’s sister calls grand jury’s decision ‘punch in the gut’. The family of a murdered East Texas teenager is struggling to understand how a suspect arrested in the case is now a free man. Updated: 4 hours ago. It’s a little like Night at the Museum,...
KSLA
NPD: 2 additional suspects identified in shooting on Lakeview Drive
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - According to the Natchitoches Police Department(NPD), two more suspects have been identified in a shooting on Lakeview Drive that happened on Nov. 22. On Dec. 2, NPD identified Jashawn Hill and Evelyn Coley as alleged suspects in a shooting that happened late November. Hill is wanted...
These Shoes May be The Key in Solving a Cold Case Lufkin Homicide
The Lufkin Police Department is hoping that re-releasing details, photos, and video of a murder that took place over 5 years ago will spark the memory of someone who could provide a lead in a cold-case homicide. Homicide Details. On November 3, 2017, 31-year-old Darrence O’Brien Kindle went to pick...
kjas.com
Newton County Sheriff's Report for Mon, Dec 5th, 2022
MISSING PERSON – JOSHUA IAN LARKIN: Joshua Ian Larkin, W/M, Ht. 6’0, weighs about 180 lbs., 38 Years of Age, short brown hair with green eyes is listed as a “Missing Person”. A copy of his photograph is posted on our Newton Sheriff’s Facebook page and in area newspapers. Anyone who has information regarding Joshua Ian Larkin’s location is asked to contact the Newton County Sheriff’s Office at (409)379-3636 or 3637.
kjas.com
Family escapes injury after striking a cow on a highway
A family was lucky to escape injury after the vehicle they were in struck a cow in the middle of a highway on Sunday night. DPS Sergeant Shana Clark said Michael Bellow, 38, Denise Bellow, 29, and two children, ages 10-years-old and 9-months-old, were traveling in a 2011 Chevrolet SUV northbound on Highway 96 near County Road 498 between Jasper and Kirbyville when they hit the cow.
Louisiana Man Dies After Reportedly Setting His Home on Fire During a Domestic Dispute
Louisiana Man Dies After Reportedly Setting His Home on Fire During a Domestic Dispute. Vernon Parish, Louisiana – The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on December 1, 2022, that on November 29, 2022, at around 12:46 p.m., they were notified of a domestic disturbance involving a firearm at a residence near O’Hara Road.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
One person seriously injured in boating accident on Cane River
Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Deputies, NPSO Rescue Boat, Natchitoches Police Department, Natchitoches City Fire Department, Louisiana Department of Wildlfire and Fisheries Agents and Natchitoches Regional Medical Center EMS responded to a boating accident on Dec. 3 at 6:35 pm on Cane River near the 300 block of Shoreline Drive in Natchitoches according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office.
East Texas News
Man arrested on drugs, warrant
DAM B – Tyler County Sheriffs’ deputies made an arrest last week of a Dam B man who was in possession of drugs and a warrant for his arrest out of neighboring Hardin County. According to Tyler County Sheriff Bryan Weatherford, deputies made contact with Thomas Ray “Trey”...
Five Fort Polk soldiers arrested after allegedly raping and drugging two women
Five Fort Polk soldiers were arrested after raping two women.
At Least 1 Person Injured In A Motor-Vehicle Crash In Sabine County (Sabine County,TX)
According to the Fairmount and Six Mile Fire Departments and the Sabine County EMS, a motor-vehicle crash was reported on Wednesday in Sabine County. Authorities confirmed that at least one person was injured due to the accident.
KTRE
18-wheeler crashes on TX-103 E in Nacogdoches County
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - An 18-wheeler crashed into the trees off the shoulder of TX-103 E near the intersection with CR 489. DPS has confirmed the wreck, but no other details are available at this time. Drivers are asked to use caution if traveling in the area.
KTBS
One person injured in boating accident
NATCHITOCHES, La. - One person was seriously injured after a boating accident in Natchitoches on Saturday. It happened just after 6-30 p.m., on the Cane River Lake. According to authorities, there were two people on the boat at the time. The other person was treated by paramedics for minor injuries.
Five men in Louisiana Arrested After Allegedly Drugging and Raping Two Women
Five men in Louisiana Arrested After Allegedly Drugging and Raping Two Women. Fort Polk, Louisiana – The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office stated on December 1, 2022, that on November 25, 2022, they were contacted by a Beauregard Medical Facility regarding a sexual assault involving two female victims. Detectives...
Comments / 5