ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scorebook Live

5A Oregon high school football final statistical leaders for 2022 postseason

By Mike Wilson
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1G654t_0jU0qRUQ00

Class 5A football playoffs statistical leaders through Round 4 (final), based on information provided by coaches and statisticians.

Please send any updates to orehssports@gmail.com.

See the final regular-season leaders here.

Charlie Crowell (Summit) photo by Dan Brood

Passing yards

Hogan Carmichael, Summit - (53 - 76) 789 yards

Noah Blair, Thurston - (32 - 44) 361 yards

Kallen Gutridge, Wilsonville - (18 - 51) 341 yards

Konnor Bickford, Putnam - (15 - 25) 265 yards

Logan Malinowski, Bend - (10 - 24) 206 yards

Sawyer Teeney, Silverton - (16 - 28) 195 yards

Passing TDs

Hogan Carmichael, Summit - 12 TDs (1 interception)

Kallen Gutridge, Wilsonville - 7 TDs (1 interception)

Noah Blair, Thurston - 4 TDs (0 interceptions)

Logan Malinowski, Bend - 3 TDs (2 interceptions)

Konnor Bickford, Putnam - 2 TDs (0 interceptions)

Rushing yards

Sam Stephens, Summit - 668 yards on 98 carries

Malakai Nutter, Bend - 422 yards on 71 carries

Kallen Gutridge, Wilsonville - 313 yards on 27 carries

Jackson Pfeifer, Silverton - 267 yards on 32 carries

Jacob Ogden, Wilsonville - 217 yards on 30 carries

Darien Witham, Thurston - 216 yards on 42 carries

Vaun Halstead, Thurston - 197 yards on 31 carries

Connor Dye, Springfield - 197 yards on 22 carries

Jack Sorenson, Bend - 188 yards on 31 carries

David Brown, Eagle Point - 178 yards on 31 carries

Rushing TDs

Sam Stephens, Summit - 6 TDs

Jackson Pfeifer, Silverton - 5 TDs

Malakai Nutter, Bend - 5 TDs

Hogan Carmichael, Summit - 3 TDs

Alex Briseno, Silverton - 3 TDs

Jack Sorenson, Bend - 3 TDs

Kallen Gutridge, Wilsonville - 3 TDs

Corey Miller, Dallas - 2 TDs

Kaden Younger, South Albany - 2 TDs

Jacob Ogden, Wilsonville - 2 TDs

Connor Dye, Springfield - 2 TDs

Zayvian Webster, Dallas - 2 TDs

Receiving yards

Ethan Carlson, Summit - 240 yards on 12 receptions

Charlie Ozolin, Summit - 211 yards on 15 receptions

Blake Groshong, Bend - 197 yards on 6 receptions

Mark Wiepert, Wilsonville - 157 yards on 7 receptions

Walker Bonar, Thurston - 156 yards on 17 receptions

James Bauman, Putnam - 130 yards on 8 receptions

Cooper Hiday, Wilsonville - 123 yards on 7 receptions

Tyler Creswick, Putnam - 110 yards on 6 receptions

Charlie Crowell, Summit - 98 yards on 8 receptions

Luke Newell, Thurston - 85 yards on 3 receptions

Ethan Burkhead, Thurston - 80 yards on 5 receptions

Receiving TDs

Mark Wiepert, Wilsonville - 4 TDs

Charlie Ozolin, Summit - 4 TDs

Ethan Carlson, Summit - 3 TDs

Luke Newell, Thurston - 2 TDs

Blake Groshong, Bend - 2 TDs

Charlie Crowell, Summit – 2 TDs

Total tackles

Jonny Lazaro, Wilsonville - 37 tackles

Dylan Nance, Wilsonville - 35 tackles

Mark Wiepert, Wilsonville - 32 tackles

Brennan Martin, Wilsonville - 25 tackles

Wesley Hur, Wilsonville - 25 tackles

Kaleo Kelly, Bend - 25 tackles

Romynn Schaefer, Thurston - 24 tackles

Ryder McElroy, Wilsonville - 24 tackles

Vaun Halstead, Thurston - 22 tackles

Ethan Dunnigan, Central - 21 tackles

Carter Nelson, Summit – 20 tackles

Corren Hester, Thurston - 20 tackles

Tackles for loss

Ryder McElroy, Wilsonville - 7 tackles for loss

Spencer Elliott, Summit – 6 tackles for loss

Chip Allers, Summit - 5 tackles for loss

Stephen Ward, Dallas - 5 tackles for loss

Corren Hester, Thurston - 4 tackles for loss

Mark Wiepert, Wilsonville - 4 tackles for loss

Romynn Schaefer, Thurston - 3.5 tackles for loss

Jonny Lazaro, Wilsonville - 3 tackles for loss

Vaun Halstead, Thurston - 3 tackles for loss

Kevin Rubio, Dallas - 3 tackles for loss

Brock Dunkin, Dallas - 3 tackles for loss

Max Williams, South Albany - 2.5 tackles for loss

Sacks

Ryder McElroy, Wilsonville - 6 sacks

Spencer Elliott, Summit – 4 sacks

Stephen Ward, Dallas - 3 sacks

Jonny Lazaro, Wilsonville - 2 sacks

Kevin Rubio, Dallas - 2 sacks

Braden Bailey, Summit – 1.5 sacks

Hank Brundage, Summit – 1.5 sacks

Interceptions

Charlie Ozolin, Summit - 3 interceptions

Sam Armstrong, Bend - 2 interceptions

Cooper Hiday, Wilsonville - 2 interceptions

Lucas Steffen, Summit – 2 interceptions

Forced fumbles

Matthew Tanner, Putnam - 1 forced fumble

Colton Crowl, Mountain View - 1 forced fumble

Romynn Schaefer, Thurston - 1 forced fumble

Luis Guzman, Bend - 1 forced fumble

Wesley Hur, Wilsonville – 1 forced fumble

Corren Hester, Thurston – 1 forced fumble

Brennan Martin, Wilsonville – 1 forced fumble

Non-offensive TDs

Sean Craven, Bend – 1 TD

Austin Baker, Bend – 1 TD

Ryder McElroy, Wilsonville – 1 TD

Diego Flores, Silverton – 1 TD

Cooper Hiday, Wilsonville – 1 TD

Round 4 football recap:

Top stars, best performances from championship games

Comments / 0

Related
Scorebook Live

Pittsburg beats the rain, Manteca, wins NorCal D1-A championship

PITTSBURG, Calif. — A steady rain and chill would seem to put the passing team at a disadvantage.  It did not.  Pittsburg, with a potent passing attack with four-star quarterback Jaden Rashada and a host of Division 1 committed receivers, showed once again it is a complete team Saturday ...
Scorebook Live

Gainsville survives Roswell to advance to 6A state finals

POWDER SPRINGS, GEORGIA – With Roswell one yard and an extra point away from tying the game with under one minute remaining, the Gainesville defense made a stand. With a spot in the Class AAAAAA state finals on the line, the Red Elephants forced back-to-back stops on defense after the Hornets got ...
Scorebook Live

Scorebook Live

New York, NY
18K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on high school athletics from across the country.

 https://www.scorebooklive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy