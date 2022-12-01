5A Oregon high school football final statistical leaders for 2022 postseason
Class 5A football playoffs statistical leaders through Round 4 (final), based on information provided by coaches and statisticians.
Passing yards
Hogan Carmichael, Summit - (53 - 76) 789 yards
Noah Blair, Thurston - (32 - 44) 361 yards
Kallen Gutridge, Wilsonville - (18 - 51) 341 yards
Konnor Bickford, Putnam - (15 - 25) 265 yards
Logan Malinowski, Bend - (10 - 24) 206 yards
Sawyer Teeney, Silverton - (16 - 28) 195 yards
Passing TDs
Hogan Carmichael, Summit - 12 TDs (1 interception)
Kallen Gutridge, Wilsonville - 7 TDs (1 interception)
Noah Blair, Thurston - 4 TDs (0 interceptions)
Logan Malinowski, Bend - 3 TDs (2 interceptions)
Konnor Bickford, Putnam - 2 TDs (0 interceptions)
Rushing yards
Sam Stephens, Summit - 668 yards on 98 carries
Malakai Nutter, Bend - 422 yards on 71 carries
Kallen Gutridge, Wilsonville - 313 yards on 27 carries
Jackson Pfeifer, Silverton - 267 yards on 32 carries
Jacob Ogden, Wilsonville - 217 yards on 30 carries
Darien Witham, Thurston - 216 yards on 42 carries
Vaun Halstead, Thurston - 197 yards on 31 carries
Connor Dye, Springfield - 197 yards on 22 carries
Jack Sorenson, Bend - 188 yards on 31 carries
David Brown, Eagle Point - 178 yards on 31 carries
Rushing TDs
Sam Stephens, Summit - 6 TDs
Jackson Pfeifer, Silverton - 5 TDs
Malakai Nutter, Bend - 5 TDs
Hogan Carmichael, Summit - 3 TDs
Alex Briseno, Silverton - 3 TDs
Jack Sorenson, Bend - 3 TDs
Kallen Gutridge, Wilsonville - 3 TDs
Corey Miller, Dallas - 2 TDs
Kaden Younger, South Albany - 2 TDs
Jacob Ogden, Wilsonville - 2 TDs
Connor Dye, Springfield - 2 TDs
Zayvian Webster, Dallas - 2 TDs
Receiving yards
Ethan Carlson, Summit - 240 yards on 12 receptions
Charlie Ozolin, Summit - 211 yards on 15 receptions
Blake Groshong, Bend - 197 yards on 6 receptions
Mark Wiepert, Wilsonville - 157 yards on 7 receptions
Walker Bonar, Thurston - 156 yards on 17 receptions
James Bauman, Putnam - 130 yards on 8 receptions
Cooper Hiday, Wilsonville - 123 yards on 7 receptions
Tyler Creswick, Putnam - 110 yards on 6 receptions
Charlie Crowell, Summit - 98 yards on 8 receptions
Luke Newell, Thurston - 85 yards on 3 receptions
Ethan Burkhead, Thurston - 80 yards on 5 receptions
Receiving TDs
Mark Wiepert, Wilsonville - 4 TDs
Charlie Ozolin, Summit - 4 TDs
Ethan Carlson, Summit - 3 TDs
Luke Newell, Thurston - 2 TDs
Blake Groshong, Bend - 2 TDs
Charlie Crowell, Summit – 2 TDs
Total tackles
Jonny Lazaro, Wilsonville - 37 tackles
Dylan Nance, Wilsonville - 35 tackles
Mark Wiepert, Wilsonville - 32 tackles
Brennan Martin, Wilsonville - 25 tackles
Wesley Hur, Wilsonville - 25 tackles
Kaleo Kelly, Bend - 25 tackles
Romynn Schaefer, Thurston - 24 tackles
Ryder McElroy, Wilsonville - 24 tackles
Vaun Halstead, Thurston - 22 tackles
Ethan Dunnigan, Central - 21 tackles
Carter Nelson, Summit – 20 tackles
Corren Hester, Thurston - 20 tackles
Tackles for loss
Ryder McElroy, Wilsonville - 7 tackles for loss
Spencer Elliott, Summit – 6 tackles for loss
Chip Allers, Summit - 5 tackles for loss
Stephen Ward, Dallas - 5 tackles for loss
Corren Hester, Thurston - 4 tackles for loss
Mark Wiepert, Wilsonville - 4 tackles for loss
Romynn Schaefer, Thurston - 3.5 tackles for loss
Jonny Lazaro, Wilsonville - 3 tackles for loss
Vaun Halstead, Thurston - 3 tackles for loss
Kevin Rubio, Dallas - 3 tackles for loss
Brock Dunkin, Dallas - 3 tackles for loss
Max Williams, South Albany - 2.5 tackles for loss
Sacks
Ryder McElroy, Wilsonville - 6 sacks
Spencer Elliott, Summit – 4 sacks
Stephen Ward, Dallas - 3 sacks
Jonny Lazaro, Wilsonville - 2 sacks
Kevin Rubio, Dallas - 2 sacks
Braden Bailey, Summit – 1.5 sacks
Hank Brundage, Summit – 1.5 sacks
Interceptions
Charlie Ozolin, Summit - 3 interceptions
Sam Armstrong, Bend - 2 interceptions
Cooper Hiday, Wilsonville - 2 interceptions
Lucas Steffen, Summit – 2 interceptions
Forced fumbles
Matthew Tanner, Putnam - 1 forced fumble
Colton Crowl, Mountain View - 1 forced fumble
Romynn Schaefer, Thurston - 1 forced fumble
Luis Guzman, Bend - 1 forced fumble
Wesley Hur, Wilsonville – 1 forced fumble
Corren Hester, Thurston – 1 forced fumble
Brennan Martin, Wilsonville – 1 forced fumble
Non-offensive TDs
Sean Craven, Bend – 1 TD
Austin Baker, Bend – 1 TD
Ryder McElroy, Wilsonville – 1 TD
Diego Flores, Silverton – 1 TD
Cooper Hiday, Wilsonville – 1 TD
