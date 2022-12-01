ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Washington Informer

Comments / 0

Related
The Washington Informer

State Transition Teams Announced

Earlier this week, the candidates who won governor, attorney general and comptroller in Maryland announced their transition teams and gave an early glimpse into their priorities.  The post State Transition Teams Announced appeared first on The Washington Informer.
The Washington Informer

MARSHALL: Making History with Wes Moore

Wes Moore loves his country, and it became an obvious fact to specific voters who are accustomed to Republicans being the party promoting patriotism and love of country. The post MARSHALL: Making History with Wes Moore appeared first on The Washington Informer.
The Washington Informer

The Washington Informer

Washington, DC
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
221K+
Views
ABOUT

The mission of The Washington Informer was established by its Publiser Dr. Calvin W. Rolark in 1964. We will inform, inspire, educate and empower the Black community by providing news and information about issues that matter to them most and broaden the perspective of others about the positive contributions of Black Americans to society as a whole.

 https://www.washingtoninformer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy