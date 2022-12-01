Thanks to Jeremy Hunt, council tax is going to rise by up to 5% and I am already in arrears. I don’t think I can cope with austerity again. It was so hard the last time: I lost my job, I struggled and I ended up on benefits. Council tax was the first thing I got into debt with, because it’s not a priority when you’ve got food to buy, a flat to look after. I can’t afford to pay it. With everything that’s going on, I’m like: “Council tax will have to wait”, “TV licence will have to wait”. I am paying what I can. But I’m not going to pay council tax and then be sitting at home cold, eating bread and soup when I work six days a week.

5 DAYS AGO