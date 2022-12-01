Read full article on original website
Labour unveils plan to overhaul constitution and replace the Lords
Gordon Brown’s Commission on the UK’s Future also aims to curb influence of wealth and foreign money
PMQs: Keir Starmer calls on Rishi Sunak to end 'scandal' of private school tax breaks
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has called on Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to end the "scandal" of tax breaks for private schools. Private schools can claim charitable status so are eligible for tax relief. During Prime Minister's Questions, Sir Keir highlighted the Mr Sunak's old school, Winchester College, and asked...
Keir Starmer says Labour’s decentralisation plans will address concerns that led to people backing Brexit – UK politics live
Labour leader says, though he argued for remain, he could not argue against leave voters calling for more control over their lives
Gwent Police: Mark Drakeford backs racism-probe force chief
The chief constable of under-fire Gwent Police has been given the full support of First Minister Mark Drakeford. The force is at the centre of two probes over claims of corruption, racism, misogyny and homophobia. Four officers have been suspended after messages were found on the phone of retired policeman...
I work 50 hours a week and I’m still in arrears on my council tax. What more can I do?
Thanks to Jeremy Hunt, council tax is going to rise by up to 5% and I am already in arrears. I don’t think I can cope with austerity again. It was so hard the last time: I lost my job, I struggled and I ended up on benefits. Council tax was the first thing I got into debt with, because it’s not a priority when you’ve got food to buy, a flat to look after. I can’t afford to pay it. With everything that’s going on, I’m like: “Council tax will have to wait”, “TV licence will have to wait”. I am paying what I can. But I’m not going to pay council tax and then be sitting at home cold, eating bread and soup when I work six days a week.
Princess of Wales pledges support for families struggling with 'devastating impact' of the cost-of-living crisis
The Princess of Wales has shared a heartwarming message of sympathy for families with the thousands of families facing the 'devastating impact of food and energy insecurity'. Backing the Evening Standard's On The Breadline Christmas appeal - aimed at supporting those suffering through the cost-of-living crisis in the UK - Kate Middleton said it is a vital time to help the vulnerable.
Tories represent constituencies with highest number of non-doms in the country, Labour analysis shows
Conservatives represent the three Commons seats with the highest number of controversial non-doms in the country, new analysis by Labour shows. In one constituency, the cities of London and Westminster, 14,600 people have claimed the tax status since 1997. In Kensington that figure was 11,200, while in Chelsea and Fulham it was 8,300. Labour has called on ministers to abolish non-doms and use the money raised to pay to train a new generation of NHS staff.But the prime minister Rishi Sunak has rejected that call, saying that the move would cost money by sending wealthy people overseas. However,...
Rishi Sunak refuses to apologise for damage done to economy under Liz Truss and says much has now been reversed – UK politics live
Latest updates: PM claims damage done to national finances by mini-budget has now been mostly repaired
UK removes China from Sizewell nuclear project, takes joint stake
Britain on Tuesday removed China General Nuclear from construction of its new Sizewell C power station, announcing it would take a joint stake alongside French partner EDF as relations sour with Beijing. EDF, which is in the process of being fully nationalised amid the region's worsening energy crisis, confirmed Tuesday it is still working with CGN to build Hinkley Point power station in southwestern England.
Reversing Brexit now would not help UK economy, says Keir Starmer
Rejoining single market would create even more uncertainty, says Labour leader, who instead wants a ‘better Brexit’
Brexit has imposed ‘costs’ on UK economy, Jeremy Hunt admits OLD
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has accepted that Brexit has imposed “costs” on the UK, but insisted he did not believe EU withdrawal would make Britain poorer in the long run.Challenged by the BBC’s Laura Kuenssberg, Mr Hunt did not deny that the UK economy had grown less strongly since the formal departure date almost three years ago than it would have done if Britain had remained in the European trading bloc.But he blamed the Covid pandemic for preventing the UK from taking advantage of the “opportunities” that he claimed were offered by Brexit.Despite figures showing that Britain is the only...
Cost of living: The impact on the Christmas market
Christmas market stall holders fear their profit margins will be badly hit this year as their goods are costing far more to produce. Stall holders at Cardiff Christmas market will be selling produce until 23 December. After surviving Covid, traders are now faced with a rise in their costs because...
Britain’s happiest places to live revealed
St Ives has been crowned Britain’s happiest place to live in an annual survey.The Cornish seaside town overtook Hexham in Northumberland to take this year’s top spot in Rightmove’s survey, having alternated with the market town for first place since 2019.Hexham was placed fourth in this year’s study.More than 21,000 people responded to Rightmove’s Happy at Home Index, which asks residents how they feel about where they live.Locations are ranked based on factors such as whether people feel there is a sense of belonging, the proximity to green spaces, local amenities and whether there is a community spirit.The residents of...
Westminster to keep Welsh police and justice powers under Labour plans
A new report on how Britain could look under a Labour UK government has stopped short of backing First Minister Mark Drakeford's calls for Wales' justice system to be run from Cardiff. The report by a commission led by ex-Prime Minister Gordon Brown recommended abolishing the House of Lords. But...
Strikes unfair at Christmas, Tory chairman Nadhim Zahawi says
It is unfair for unions to "disrupt people's lives" with public-sector strikes at Christmas, Conservative chairman Nadhim Zahawi has said. He said plans were in place to draft in the military to drive ambulances and secure borders if walkouts went ahead. Mr Zahawi also told the BBC Russian President Vladimir...
Starmer vows to ‘unbind’ Britain from centre that has ‘not delivered’
Sir Keir Starmer has vowed to “unbind” Britain from a centre that has “not delivered”, as Labour unveiled its blueprint for political and economic devolution.The party’s leader claimed people are being held back by a “broken model” that “hoards power in Westminster”, with the country “crying out for a new approach”.Speaking at the launch of the report of Labour’s commission on the UK’s future, headed by ex-premier Gordon Brown, Sir Keir said he sympathised with the sentiments of those who voted to leave the EU, despite once backing remain himself.“They wanted more control over their lives, more control over their country,”...
Matt Hancock in demand as guest speaker for local Tory events, say MPs
Hancock’s potential to raise funds for party coffers creates dilemma after whip was withdrawn due to I’m a Celebrity appearance
Researchers reveal hidden long-term care cost of raising UK pension age
As the UK Government reviews proposals to raise the SPA, a study led by the ESRC Centre for Society and Mental Health at King's outlines how delaying the state pension age would lead to a reduction in the supply of informal care, particularly from women who traditionally provide the majority of care for their older parents.
Industrial action by health workers in NI begins
Healthcare workers from two of Northern Ireland's biggest unions have begun industrial action in a dispute about pay. Nipsa members started "indefinite action short of strike" on Monday. Unison members are taking similar action on Monday and will follow that with a one-day strike on 12 December. Those unions announced...
'Perfect storm' as thousands face homelessness in Cornwall, St Petroc's says
A homeless charity in Cornwall has said it faces a "perfect storm" of rising demand and strained finances ahead of winter. St Petroc's launched an emergency appeal for support after experiencing record demand for its services. The charity is highlighting the issue through an art project featuring portraits of people...
