Five things to know before you head out to Rapid City’s Storybook Island during the holidays
RAPID CITY, S.D.– On the day after Thanksgiving, Rapid City’s Storybook Island transforms into their annual Christmas Night of Light, a festive party for families visiting the park. Executive Director Jackie Laws explains more about the event. How did Christmas Night of Light get started?. The Christmas Nights...
Check out this massive Christmas village in Downtown Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Nerdy Nuts, a local “exotic” peanut butter company, is putting on a Christmas Town event at The Hive, in Main Street Square, for the next couple of weeks. Christmas Town features a massive Christmas village with 102 different structures that was designed by...
Holiday lights spread throughout Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - It is that time of the year when houses all over the nation are either beginning to decorate their homes or have already done so for the holiday season. What better way to appreciate the hard work put into holiday decorations that homeowners put up...
Check out what the 10th annual Kountry Junkin’ Vintage Christmas Market had to offer
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The 10th annual Kountry Junkin’ Christmas Market took place at the Central States Fairgrounds on Saturday, December 3. With 100 vendors from around the region participating, the market had tons of handmade and vintage goods to offer. Kountry Junkin’ also hosts a couple of...
See you in the village!
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Did you know that Santa has a thrift village? Well, it’s located at the Minneluzahan Senior Center in Rapid City. The village began in 2020 because during COVID not many people were working, so the senior center thought it would be a good idea to sell items that were donated to them. Richard Moose, Santa’s Village Worker, says that if the family couldn’t afford the five dollar price tag, they were still able to leave with their presents.
Buffalo Chip Announces First Concerts for 2023 Rally
The famous Buffalo Chip Campground in Sturgis, South Dakota announced it's first two concerts for the 2023 motorcycle rally. Styx and REO Speedwagon on the same night, Tuesday, August 8th. This is just the "tip of the iceberg" as they say. There are many more concerts and acts being signed...
A Very Meowy Christmas: Here’s how an organization is helping stray cats in the Black Hills
RAPID CITY, S.D. – A Place for Meow Rescue hosted a fundraising event at Zymurcracy Beer Company on December 3. A Place for Meow is an organization that rescues stray cats in the Black Hills that was founded in 2018. The event raised money through a silent auction, food,...
Rochford house fire
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV. The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV. The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.
Forest Service sells Black Hills recreation passes Friday, at half price
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The U.S. Forest Service has a sweet deal for one day only, a Black Hills National Forest recreation facilities season pass for half price. The 2023 season pass will be on sale Friday, Dec. 2, at the Lions Building on the Central States Fairgrounds, Rapid City. The sale is from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Passes will also be available for sale at Black Hills National Forest offices.
Forest Service fixing decades-old blunder in Black Hills
When foresters replanted trees decades ago after a devastating wildfire in the Black Hills, they made a mistake. They planted a species of ponderosa pine that was not native to the area. Today, the U.S. Forest Service knows better, but effects linger from the agency’s earlier actions. Thousands of acres in the Black Hills National […] The post Forest Service fixing decades-old blunder in Black Hills appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
2023 passes available during Half Price Pass Sale
RAPID CITY, S.D. — The annual Half Price Pass Sale for the 2023 season will be taking place Friday, Dec. 2 at The Lions Building on the Central States Fairgrounds in Rapid City from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The passes are for U.S. Forest Service recreation facilities located...
From east to west; SHIFT Garage helps people in need with transportation
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - People in need are cruising across South Dakota thanks to a generous repair shop. SHIFT Garage is a local non-profit free labor service garage. “Individuals in need may complete an online application for assistance in paying for service work on their vehicle,” said Chris Erickson with SHIFT Garage Rapid City. Here are the steps to the process:
Staying windy with snow moving in
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We become cloudy overnight with snow showers moving in late. A slippery commute will be possible for some, especially near the Sheridan area. Winds will gust to 45 mph or higher at times. Gusty winds are expected to continue Friday. Snow showers will taper off midday and through the afternoon with clearing skies. Temperatures will remain cold for many.
South Dakota pool player featured in 60 Minutes
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sunday’s 60 Minutes on KELOLAND TV features a South Dakota pool player who’s ranked the best in the world. Jon Wertheim profiles Rapid City Native Shane Van Boening, the top-ranked pool player in the world for 2022, and explores how pool is trying to shed its rambling, gambling image and thrive as a proper professional sport on Sunday on 60 Minutes.
Rochford home fire spreads to forest
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Rochford home was destroyed in an overnight fire that spread to the forest, prompting some voluntary evacuations, according to a Pennington County Sheriff’s Office social media post. The Solomon Wildfire, called in about 12:49 a.m. Friday, has burned an estimated 4.4 acres, about...
South Dakota Air and Space Museum shares the history of bombers at Ellsworth Air Force Base
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Ellsworth Air Force Base has a long history of bombers, and you can see a number of them at South Dakota Air and Space Museum. The story behind bombers at Ellsworth goes all the way back to 1942 when Ellsworth started as a training base for the B-17 Flying Fortress.
South Dakota contestants place in the third round at the NFR
LAS VEGAS, NV – The National Finals Rodeo continued on Saturday with the third performance. Lisa Lockhart from Oelrichs, SD placed in the top six for the second straight night. Lockhart placed third on Saturday with a time 13.78 seconds. She won $17,255. Hailey Kinsel won the the third...
UPDATE: Chadron police search for missing person
Paul Bear Saves Life has been located in Rapid City, SD and confirmed by law enforcement. During the early morning hours of December 4, the Chadron Police Department took a Missing Person Report. The reporting party stated that on December 1, 33-year-old, Paul Bear Saves Life, walked away from his Chadron residence to take a stroll, but never returned and they have not heard from him.
Highest-paying business jobs in Rapid City
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (STACKER) — Stacker compiled a list of the highest paying business jobs in Rapid City, SD metro area using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage. Jobs the BLS lists as “business and financial operations occupations” were included....
RCPD investigating unattended death
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Rapid City police are investigating an unattended death Saturday morning. The body of an adult male was discovered in a drainage ditch south of the intersection of East Philadelphia Street and Cherry Avenue. According to a release by the Rapid City Police Department, detectives say...
