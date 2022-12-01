ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Associated Press

Pelé’s family: COVID caused infection, death not imminent

SAO PAULO (AP) — Two daughters and one grandson of Brazilian soccer great Pelé said the three-time World Cup winner has been hospitalized since Tuesday to treat a respiratory infection aggravated by COVID-19. They added that the 82-year-old is under no imminent risk of death. Kely and Flavia...
Porterville Recorder

WTA Open Angers Arena Loire Results

ANGERS, FRANCE (AP) _ Results Monday from Open Angers Arena Loire at Arena Loire (seedings in parentheses):. Emeline Dartron, France, def. Chloe Noel, France, 6-1, 7-5. Magali Kempen (3), Belgium, def. Jenny Lim, France, 6-2, 6-1. Joanna Garland (4), Taiwan, def. Pemra Ozgen (6), Turkiye, 6-1, 7-6. Greet Minnen (2),...

