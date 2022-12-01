Read full article on original website
Neymar's return helps Brazil rediscover its groove as World Cup title favorite
When Neymar was injured in a World Cup opener, Brazilians held their breath. It's time to exhale after Neymar's impressive return in a win over South Korea.
With Pelé ailing in hospital, Brazil thrills, then sends the 'king' its love
DOHA, Qatar — Before they bounded over to their reveling supporters, before they clapped their hands and mounted one another's backs, and before they circled Stadium 974 after their latest World Cup victory, the Brazilian players paused and thought of the king. They gathered at midfield after 90 minutes...
Pelé’s family: COVID caused infection, death not imminent
SAO PAULO (AP) — Two daughters and one grandson of Brazilian soccer great Pelé said the three-time World Cup winner has been hospitalized since Tuesday to treat a respiratory infection aggravated by COVID-19. They added that the 82-year-old is under no imminent risk of death. Kely and Flavia...
WTA Open Angers Arena Loire Results
ANGERS, FRANCE (AP) _ Results Monday from Open Angers Arena Loire at Arena Loire (seedings in parentheses):. Emeline Dartron, France, def. Chloe Noel, France, 6-1, 7-5. Magali Kempen (3), Belgium, def. Jenny Lim, France, 6-2, 6-1. Joanna Garland (4), Taiwan, def. Pemra Ozgen (6), Turkiye, 6-1, 7-6. Greet Minnen (2),...
