Discovery of unexploded ordnance forces closure of popular lava viewing area

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The discovery of unexploded ordnance triggered an hours-long closure Sunday of a Mauna Loa lava viewing area on Old Saddle Road. Officials said the ordnance was found just before noon Sunday in lava rocks away from the road. The ordnance was detonated and the area was subsequently...
Hawaii Island seeks to woo visitors for a rare show: 2 volcanoes erupting at once

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Amid the ongoing eruption at Mauna Loa, officials are clearing up the confusion and concern among travelers. The message: Yes, it’s still safe to visit Hawaii Island and no, you shouldn’t change your travel plans. In fact, Hawaii County Mayor Mitch Roth said now is...
Building agility, camaraderie: These Straub Bootcampers find purpose in knitting

Annalisa Burgos catches up with Hawaii boy group Crossing Rain at the Honolulu City Lights Christmas celebration. Jonathan Jared Saupe has some new images that give us a First Alert to how the lava is moving. Mauna Loa lava flow continues on ‘very slow’ path with 1 fissure still active...
Surf of up to 26 feet possible along north, west shores as warning-level swell rolls in

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Surf of up to 26 feet is possible for some spots as a dangerously large west-northwest swell rolls in, the National Weather Service said. A high surf warning is in effect for north- and west-facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu and Molokai, and for north-facing shores of Maui until 6 a.m. Friday.
These are Josh Green’s 5 big priorities for his first 100 days in office

Honolulu police arrested 34-year-old Patrick Tuputala for second-degree murder Thursday evening. Navy’s toxic fire suppressant foam spill delays Red Hill defueling plan. They did not say how long the defueling process could be delayed. Advance of lava from Mauna Loa eruption slows, but threat to key Hawaii Island highway...
U.S. Navy's Red Hill Tank Farm Spills "Forever Chemicals"

The U.S. Navy's shuttered Red Hill facility has sustained another major spill - but this time, it isn't fuel. On Tuesday, the Navy announced an 1,100 gallon spill of concentrated AFFF near the entrance to one of Red Hill's access tunnels, and officials later increased the estimate to 1,300 gallons. A Navy contractor had been performing maintenance on the AFFF fire suppression system, and it appears that the concentrate in a storage tank leaked out of an air release valve and down into the tunnel, according to the command overseeing the facility. The details are under investigation.
Manhunt underway following fatal shooting at Ewa Beach housing complex

Despite flow of lava from Mauna Loa slowing down, officials are bracing for it to cross key highway. County crews have set up traffic mitigation efforts to let people know where to go. Mom who made eye patches for daughter is now helping others with vision problems. Updated: 4 hours...
Firefighters extinguish early-morning blaze at Kaneohe home

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu firefighters extinguished an early-morning blaze at a Kaneohe home on Saturday. HFD responded to the scene around 5:45 a.m. on Malulani Street after receiving reports that a person may still be in the burning home. Upon arrival, HFD said heavy smoke and flames were coming from...

