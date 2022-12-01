Read full article on original website
Related
hawaiinewsnow.com
A week after Mauna Loa eruption began, lava’s advance continues slow path toward highway
Annalisa Burgos catches up with Hawaii boy group Crossing Rain at the Honolulu City Lights Christmas celebration. Jonathan Jared Saupe has some new images that give us a First Alert to how the lava is moving. Mauna Loa lava flow continues on ‘very slow’ path with 1 fissure still active...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Discovery of unexploded ordnance forces closure of popular lava viewing area
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The discovery of unexploded ordnance triggered an hours-long closure Sunday of a Mauna Loa lava viewing area on Old Saddle Road. Officials said the ordnance was found just before noon Sunday in lava rocks away from the road. The ordnance was detonated and the area was subsequently...
Sign describing recent deaths installed on notoriously dangerous Hawaii hiking trail
City officials say visitors tend to ignore conventional warning signs, so something more stark was necessary
hawaiinewsnow.com
Heads up, drone pilots: The airspace around Mauna Loa’s eruption is now restricted
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As the Mauna Loa eruption continues to spew lava and dangerous volcanic gases into the air, officials are warning aircraft and drone pilots to stay away. The FAA on Thursday issued a temporary flight restriction — or TFR — in the Mauna Loa area. That means aircraft,...
hawaiinewsnow.com
West Oahu residents take matters into their own hands as threat of brush fires loom
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Residents on Oahu’s westside said it is only a matter of time before the next big brush fire sweeps through the area. Shermaih “Bulla” Laea runs a farm at the top of Waianae Valley Road. In 2018, he lost almost everything in a brush...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii Island seeks to woo visitors for a rare show: 2 volcanoes erupting at once
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Amid the ongoing eruption at Mauna Loa, officials are clearing up the confusion and concern among travelers. The message: Yes, it’s still safe to visit Hawaii Island and no, you shouldn’t change your travel plans. In fact, Hawaii County Mayor Mitch Roth said now is...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Building agility, camaraderie: These Straub Bootcampers find purpose in knitting
Annalisa Burgos catches up with Hawaii boy group Crossing Rain at the Honolulu City Lights Christmas celebration. Jonathan Jared Saupe has some new images that give us a First Alert to how the lava is moving. Mauna Loa lava flow continues on ‘very slow’ path with 1 fissure still active...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Surf of up to 26 feet possible along north, west shores as warning-level swell rolls in
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Surf of up to 26 feet is possible for some spots as a dangerously large west-northwest swell rolls in, the National Weather Service said. A high surf warning is in effect for north- and west-facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu and Molokai, and for north-facing shores of Maui until 6 a.m. Friday.
Hiker duo rescued on Wa’ahila Ridge Trail
Honolulu Fire Department said that it rescued two hikers on the Wa'ahila Ridge Trail.
hawaiinewsnow.com
New aerial video shows contamination zone at Red Hill following spill of toxic fire suppressant
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii News Now has obtained new video showing a bird’s eye view of the contamination zone at Red Hill following a spill of toxic fire suppressant. The video shows just how the large the contaminated site is after a 1,100-hundred gallon spill of the suppressant, called...
Parts of road in Kailua closed due to accident
According to HPD, Keolu Drive and Nanialii Street are currently closed due to the traffic accident.
hawaiinewsnow.com
These are Josh Green’s 5 big priorities for his first 100 days in office
Honolulu police arrested 34-year-old Patrick Tuputala for second-degree murder Thursday evening. Navy’s toxic fire suppressant foam spill delays Red Hill defueling plan. They did not say how long the defueling process could be delayed. Advance of lava from Mauna Loa eruption slows, but threat to key Hawaii Island highway...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii is now the only state where drivers are paying over $5 for a gallon of gas
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii is now the only state in the country with a gas price average over $5 a gallon. That’s according to a new report from AAA Hawaii Weekend Gas Watch on Thursday. AAA Hawaii said the average regular unleaded gas price for Hawaii is $5.19 while...
Show Aloha Land returns to Aloha Stadium with much more
If you’re looking for something to do in terms of spending time with your family this Christmas season, then look no further than the Aloha Stadium with this next round of Show Aloha Land.
maritime-executive.com
U.S. Navy's Red Hill Tank Farm Spills "Forever Chemicals"
The U.S. Navy's shuttered Red Hill facility has sustained another major spill - but this time, it isn't fuel. On Tuesday, the Navy announced an 1,100 gallon spill of concentrated AFFF near the entrance to one of Red Hill's access tunnels, and officials later increased the estimate to 1,300 gallons. A Navy contractor had been performing maintenance on the AFFF fire suppression system, and it appears that the concentrate in a storage tank leaked out of an air release valve and down into the tunnel, according to the command overseeing the facility. The details are under investigation.
Oʻahu highway named in honor of Maui chief
Our weekly “Aloha Authentic” segment highlights various streets across the islands so we can dig into those names, and in turn, learn something new.
hawaiinewsnow.com
HFD responds to abandoned house fire in Kaneohe
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu firefighters extinguished an early-morning blaze at a Kaneohe home on Sunday. HFD responded to a small single family home on Waikalua Road around 4:40 a.m. Authorities say the house was abandoned. It was fully extinguished in an hour. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
6 individuals rescued at Queens Bath, Anini Beach
According to first responders, they responded to the incident at around 11:30 a.m. with two distressed snorkelers off Anini Beach.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Manhunt underway following fatal shooting at Ewa Beach housing complex
Despite flow of lava from Mauna Loa slowing down, officials are bracing for it to cross key highway. County crews have set up traffic mitigation efforts to let people know where to go. Mom who made eye patches for daughter is now helping others with vision problems. Updated: 4 hours...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Firefighters extinguish early-morning blaze at Kaneohe home
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu firefighters extinguished an early-morning blaze at a Kaneohe home on Saturday. HFD responded to the scene around 5:45 a.m. on Malulani Street after receiving reports that a person may still be in the burning home. Upon arrival, HFD said heavy smoke and flames were coming from...
Comments / 0