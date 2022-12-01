ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
97.5 WOKQ

Comments / 2

Related
97.5 WOKQ

What the Shell Happened at This Field in Dover, New Hampshire?

Anyone missing one of those neon green, turtle-person statues with the red flag that you put at the end of your driveway to tell drivers to slow down?. Well, good news: we may have found them. The bad news: it’s not a pretty scene. In the What’s Happening in...
97.5 WOKQ

Creepy Holiday Statue Dubbed ‘Demented Santa’ by Manchester, NH, Locals

Every now and then this writer has a moment where she thinks she's seen it all, before something else inevitably comes along to top things. Enter this nightmare-inducing Santa statue, which lurks on the corner of Harrison & Elm in Manchester, New Hampshire. The 12-foot-tall statue stands outside Fresh Balsam Fur's Christmas Tree's and Wreaths, according to the New Hampshire Union Leader. Imagine shopping for the family Christmas tree, all while Kris Kringle towers over you with unflinching eyes that watch your every move.
97.5 WOKQ

Poor Dog Lost in New Hampshire for Days Makes a Fox Friend Like in a Disney Movie

Cute little brown puppy Saban was in a world she didn't know. Saban, used to warm weather and the tropics, was just sent up to Massachusetts from Puerto Rico. In fact, the pup was adopted that day, picked up from the animal shelter, and driven to visit family members in Manchester, New Hampshire. She barely had time to acquaint herself with the cooler temps of New England.
97.5 WOKQ

NH Single Mom Waitress Gets $1531 Tip in Random Act of Kindness

This is the fourth year of giving for this anonymous group. I was invited to join a group of friends who get together every year and have breakfast near the holidays. But it's not a normal breakfast - it's a breakfast with the goal of leaving an unsuspecting waitstaff a huge tip. This year this group of friends who wish to remain anonymous, chose a single mom at Cafe Espresso in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.
97.5 WOKQ

Here’s Why They Take Away Your Bottle Caps at Boston’s TD Garden

A lot has changed at Boston’s TD Garden over the past few years, and mostly for the good (just ask the Royal Family). Perhaps the highlight, especially if you’re taking a young child to an event, is the walk-through convenience store where you can slide your credit card in as you enter, pick out whatever you want, then walk right out.
97.5 WOKQ

Boston’s Roadways to Experience ‘Carmageddon’ This Weekend

If you’re planning on driving into Boston on Friday, there’s something you should consider: you aren’t going to be driving into Boston on Friday. In a twist of fate equaled only by a sharknado or St. Patrick’s Day falling on your brother-in-law’s birthday, Boston is poised to experience perhaps its worst-ever “carmageddon” when several factors will render the Big Dig in need of more digging.
97.5 WOKQ

New England Welcomes the Duke and Dutchess of Wales. What is Kate Wearing?

The Royals have arrived in Boston and the frenzy begins to catch a glimpse of Will & Kate as we affectionately call them. With big smiles, the royal couple was greeted by Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker and his wife, Lauren Baker. The Princess of Wales was dressed in a navy blue custom pantsuit with turtleneck and diamond earrings.
97.5 WOKQ

Did You See Top Gun Star Tom Cruise? He Was Spotted in Beverly, Massachusetts

The star of Top Gun and Top Gun: Maverick created quite a bit of Facebook chatter when he flew out of the local Beverly Airport in Beverly, Massachusetts, over the weekend. Apparently, Tom Cruise flew out of the regional North Shore Airport on Sunday, November 27, according to Celebrity Jets Facebook page. The page tracks private jets with celebrities as passengers, and posts them on social media.
97.5 WOKQ

December 25 Boston Celtics Game Will Feature a True Christmas Miracle

To use a sports term, it seems many Americans are currently playing out of position, working different jobs or learning new skills after their previous lives and careers were upended by the pandemic or other extenuating circumstances. Appropriately, a good place to look for inspiration is basketball. On Christmas Day,...
97.5 WOKQ

Billie Eilish Gives Shoutout to Boston, MA, in Recent Vanity Fair Interview

It's always cool when a celebrity reveals that they're fond of our neck of the woods, so this writer was obviously excited after hearing singer-songwriter Billie Eilish give a shoutout to New England's own Boston, Massachusetts, in a recent interview with Vanity Fair. Billie Eilish has been killing it these...
97.5 WOKQ

What Was That Boom Heard Around the Seacoast Thursday Night?

A loud boom was heard by many on Thursday night around the Seacoast region, according to reports posted to the Rockingham Alert Facebook page. Commenters flooded the page with reports of hearing the noise around 10:45 p.m., with reports coming in from Danville, Kingston, Exeter, Hampton, Brentwood, Fremont, Atkinson, Somersworth, and Greenland. Some heard it happen several times.
97.5 WOKQ

Harbor Seal Visiting Exeter, New Hampshire’s Swasey Parkway is Just Fine

The harbor seal spending time along the Squamscott River along Exeter's Swasey Parkway is doing well and in good health. Exeter Police said they've received calls about the young seal and have consulted with the Marine Mammal Rescue Team at the Seacoast Science Center, who are keeping an eye on it. So far, it appears to be doing well.
97.5 WOKQ

97.5 WOKQ

Dover, NH
12K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

97.5 WOKQ plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy