2022 Christmas Parade Award Winners
The Polk County Wedding and Event Pros float, which hosted a live wedding ceremony, won the Judges Choice Award at the 2022 Lakeland Christmas Parade. Here is a list of all eight awards as determined by the judges on behalf of the Junior League of Greater Lakeland:. • Judges Choice:...
hotelnewsresource.com
Quality Inn by Choice Hotels Located in Spring Hill / Weeki Wachee, Florida Sold for $5,650,000
DSH Hotel Advisors announced that Dennis S. Hopper, CCIM, Managing Principal of the firm, and Randy B. Taylor, Vice President Investments, arranged the sale of the 68-room Quality Inn by Choice Hotels located in Spring Hill / Weeki Wachee, Florida. The hotel sold for $5,650,000 on November 17th, 2022. DSH Hotel Advisors represented the seller, Maya Motels Inc, and the buyer, SMP Hospitality, LLC.
City of Tampa celebrates 12th annual tree lighting ceremony
Tampa kicks off the holiday season on Saturday with the City of Tampa’s Official Tree Lighting Ceremony.
15 Awesome Holiday Parades and Lighted Boat Parades in Tampa Bay
The winter parade season is kicking off in Tampa Bay with several street parades and lighted boat parades on schedule. Parades are such a fun way to celebrate the holidays with the family and the best part is, it’s free to attend! It’s also pretty cool to view holiday lights on the water! There are […]
fox13news.com
Community rallies around Tarpon Springs family after fatal firepit accident
TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. - A Tarpon Springs family is getting ready for the holidays without the woman they call their ‘ray of sunshine’ after a backyard firepit accident. Nicole Foltz, a mother of five, died in November in a firepit tragedy that also injured her son. "Accidents do...
Bay News 9
Temple Terrace brings snow to its Winter Wonderland
TEMPLE TERRACE, Fla. — It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Temple Terrace as the city hosted its annual Winter Wonderland event at Woodmont Park. Dreaming of a white Christmas is definitely more of a pipe dream in Florida, but the Caccio family gets to see a piece of that dream take shape.
paradisenewsfl.com
Top 5 Weekend Events December 2-4, 2022
1- Holiday Lighted Boat Parades Kick Off in St. Pete Beach. The Holiday Lighted Boat Parade season kicks off this Friday, December 2nd with St. Pete Beach’s Tree Lighting and Boat Parade. The Boat Parade route takes the captains throughout the intercoastal areas of St. Pete Beach, and the watch party and tree lighting (6:30pm) takes place in Horan Park. Info.
ABC Action News
What's happening in Tampa Bay this weekend? | December 2-4
TAMPA, Fla. — If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (December 2-4), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area. Info: Christmas Town is back! Experience the joy of the season up close with animal encounters, thrilling rides, holiday treats and festive shows, plus millions of twinkling lights, dazzling fireworks and heartwarming moments with Rudolph and Santa.
wild941.com
Strawberry Festival Announces Concert Lineup
Plant City has one of the best festivals in the Tampa Bay Area. The organizers have already announced the concert lineup for next years event. Tickets go on sale December 8th, and I’m really excited to attend next year! I have never been and the lineup looks great. Ludacris and Keith Sweat put on a great show. Seeing the Jacksons and Willie Nelson is also on my bucket list. Out of all of the things do do at the festival, I’m mostly excited for the food! I love fair food. The Strawberry Festival will be held from March 2nd-12th.
cltampa.com
The St. Pete home of former Burger King president and UF board member John Dasburg is for sale
Well, you can certainly "have it your way," with this home currently on the market in St. Petersburg. Located at 4987 59th Ave. S, the home belongs to John H. Dasburg and his wife Mary Lou. Dasburg is currently the owner and CEO of Astar Cargo, but has an impressive resume that includes a stint as a board member at the University of Florida, the president of Burger King from 2001-2003, and the CEO of Northwest Airlines though most of the '90s.
‘I knew something was not right’: Off-duty PCFR member jumps onto moving float, saves child’s life during Christmas parade
A normal Christmas parade turned into a day that a Polk County Fire Rescue member won't forget.
Beach Beacon
St. Pete Beach restaurant granted outdoor dining ‘parklet’
ST. PETE BEACH — After a series of commission meetings and design changes, Chill Restaurant at 357 Corey Ave., which bills itself as an American fusion-style eatery and bar, was finally granted permission to have permanent outdoor dining using a so-called parklet. During a hearing at the commission’s Nov....
hernandosun.com
Local restaurant recognized for sprucing up Brooksville
Florida Cracker Kitchen magnates Blair and Ethan Hensley were awarded the Margaret Ghiotto Commercial Improvement Award for their latest restaurant, The Cook Shack. During the November 7, 2022, City Council Meeting, Amanda Cunningham-Rudd, Chair of the Brooksville Beautification Board, and council members recognized The Cook Shack as a Brooksville business that brightens the corner at 511 South Broad Street.
Tampa Police Chief Mary O’Connor Steps Down After Golf Cart Calamity
TAMPA, Fla. – Tampa Mayor Jane Castor has requested and received the resignation of Police Chief Mary O’Connor, following the completion of an Internal Affairs investigation into a recent traffic stop involving O’Connor. Assistant Chief Lee Bercaw, a widely respected, 25-year veteran of the department,
fox13news.com
Tampa chef fulfills dream of opening Asian-inspired restaurant that uses local ingredients
TAMPA, Fla. - A new restaurant across from AL Lopez Park is the longtime dream of the head chef and owner. "I grew up in Tampa. I consider myself Tampa-raised. It was always my dream to, sort of, bring back a restaurant," admitted Richard Hales. "I'm a very blessed person and I wanted to share that with my hometown people."
mynews13.com
Here's what weather December could bring to Central Florida
The holiday season is here, but the cooler temperatures seem to miss so far this season in Central Florida. November finished around four degrees warmer than average for Orlando. The City Beautiful hit 90 degrees twice during the month. It is the most 90 degree days in November since 2015....
Winter Haven Woman Killed In Hit And Run, Troopers Looking For Dodge With Virginia Plates
POLK COUNTY, Fla. – Florida Highway Patrol needs your help in a fatal hit and run that claimed the life of a 59-year-old Winter Haven woman. Troopers say the vehicle was traveling eastbound on Lake Howard Drive, east of 15th Street NW, where the Winter
Name This Tampa Airport Icon & Win 4 Free Flights For Two
Before Joe and I moved to where we are now, in Orlando FL, we lived in Tampa for about 2 years. We were travelers even back then (we’re talking the very, very early 2000s) and spent more than our share of time at Tampa International Airport. I have to...
fox13news.com
‘Huge win for our region’: Mega-developer reportedly plans to transform 25 acres in the Channel District
TAMPA, Fla. - The building blocks for Tampa's growing Channel District were already coming together quickly, but now developer Ken Stoltenberg said the news is even better. His new apartment building called Park Madison is scheduled to open next year. It's right across the street from the Ybor Channel, where mega-developer Darryl Shaw will reportedly transform 25 acres from industrial use to residential and commercial.
fox13news.com
Family, friends remember honor student 1 year after she was gunned down near Tampa park
TAMPA, Fla. - BJ’s Barbecue was bustling on Thursday as customers stopped by to honor the life of a 20-year-old HCC student who was gunned down one year ago. The work at the restaurant has never stopped, though its beating heart has come to rest. "Today, exactly a year,...
