Read full article on original website
Related
townsquaredelaware.com
State Police Investigate Fatal Pedestrian Collision
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal collision involving a pedestrian that occurred yesterday evening in the Milford area. On December 4, 2022, at approximately 6:28 p.m., a silver 2008 Toyota Corolla was traveling southbound in the right lane on Bay Road approaching the intersection at Williamsburg Drive. At the same time, a pedestrian was walking eastbound across Bay Road’s southbound lanes and into the path of the Toyota. The pedestrian was wearing dark clothing, not carrying a light, and not using a crosswalk. The driver of the Corolla attempted to brake and swerve to avoid striking the subject on foot but was unable to do so.
townsquaredelaware.com
Delaware State Police Issue Gold Alert for Missing Camden-Wyoming Man
Delaware State Police Troop 3 is issuing a Gold Alert for 44-year-old David Brown of Camden-Wyoming, Delaware. Brown was last seen on December 1, 2022, in the Dover area. Attempts to contact or locate Brown have been unsuccessful, and there is a concern for his safety and well-being. Brown is...
NBC Philadelphia
Police Name Delaware Man Who Was Shot Dead on I-95 After Carjackings, Pursuits
Delaware State Police said that a 39-year-old New Castle man led them on a "lengthy pursuit" that included two carjackings, a school bus hit by gunfire and multiple exchanges of gunfire that ended on Interstate 95 Friday. On Monday, state police identified the gunman as Jonathan Wiseman. The 39-year-old died...
Delaware State Police identify dead suspect in I-95 shooting
NEW CASTLE, Del. (CBS) -- Delaware State Police identified the suspect involved in the officer-involved shooting on I-95 last week. Police say the suspect is 39-year-old Jonathan Wiseman of New Castle, Delaware.On Friday, the interstate had to be shut down during the investigation.The incident began around 7:30 a.m. when troopers were dispatched to the 100 block of Ayre Street in Wilmington for a suspect with a gun. The suspect fled on foot and shots were fired. A school bus from Delcastle Technical High School was shot during the initial incident, but no one was injured. It's not clear whether the bullets came from the suspect or police. The pursuit continued toward New Castle County behind a Red Roof Inn in Newark where Wiseman ditched the car and fled on foot toward I-95 south. Wiseman successfully carjacked a second person where shots were again fired and then fled on I-95 south to the area just south of Route 896. Police say more gunshots were fired and upon contact with police, Wiseman sustained fatal gunshot injuries.
WBOC
Pedestrian Struck and Killed by Car Near Milford
MILFORD, Del. - A man died after being struck by a car near Milford early Sunday evening, authorities said. Delaware State Police said that at around 6:30 p.m., a Toyota Corolla was traveling southbound in the right lane on Bay Road and approaching the intersection at Williamsburg Drive. At the same time, a pedestrian was walking eastbound across Bay Road’s southbound lanes and into the path of the Toyota. Police said the pedestrian was wearing dark clothing, not carrying a light, and not using a crosswalk. The driver of the Corolla attempted to brake and swerve to avoid striking the pedestrian but was unable to do so, trooper said.
townsquaredelaware.com
Troopers Arrest Two Subjects for Felony Resisting
Delaware State Police have arrested 34-year-old Reneisha Anderson, and a 17-year-old female juvenile both of Wilmington, DE for felony resisting and related charges following a shoplifting investigation that began on Sunday night. On December 4, 2022, at approximately 6:30 p.m., troopers responded to Dick’s Sporting Goods located at 100 Center...
townsquaredelaware.com
Delaware State Police Issue Gold Alert for Missing New Castle County Woman
Delaware State Police Troop 6 is issuing a Gold Alert for 36-year-old, Lindsay Fisher-Clarke. Lindsay was last seen on December 5, 2022, in the Wilmington area. Attempts to contact or locate Lindsay have been unsuccessful, and there is a concern for her safety and well-being. Lindsay is described as a...
Suspect dead after chase, carjackings, and officer-involved shooting on I-95 in Delaware identified
Police have identified the suspect who died after a chaotic series of events on Friday morning in Delaware that included two carjackings and an officer-involved shooting.
WDEL 1150AM
Dead shootout suspect identified
Delaware State Police have identified the man who led multiple police agencies on a pursuit across New Castle County on Friday, December 2, 2022, ending in an I-95 shootout, as 39-year old Jonathan Wiseman of New Castle. Wiseman fired on police in Newport, carjacked a vehicle on Route 141 and...
Teen suspect sprayed ‘chemical agent’ at Delaware trooper
NEWARK, DE – The Delaware State Police allege that a shoplifting suspect sprayed a trooper with an unknown chemical agent during a traffic stop shortly afterward. According to police 37-year-old Rneisha Anderson was arrested along with a 17-year-old female accomplice. On Sunday, at approximately 6:30 p.m., officers responded to Dick’s Sporting Goods located at 100 Center Drive in Newark, regarding a shoplifting incident that had just occurred. The suspect, later identified as Reneisha Anderson, had removed merchandise from the store and fled to an occupied car waiting in the parking lot. “A trooper in the area located the vehicle and initiated The post Teen suspect sprayed ‘chemical agent’ at Delaware trooper appeared first on Shore News Network.
townsquaredelaware.com
Traffic Stop Leads to Firearm Arrest
Delaware State Police have arrested 29-year-old Philip Adams of Smyrna, Delaware for firearms offenses following a traffic stop that occurred yesterday afternoon in the Camden area. On December 4, 2022, at approximately 12:48 p.m., a trooper on patrol observed a 2005 blue Ford Explorer traveling southbound on South Dupont Highway...
firststateupdate.com
Late Night Crash On I-95 In Newark Turns Fatal
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal vehicle collision that occurred yesterday evening in the Newark area. On December 3, 2022, at approximately 10:17 p.m., a 2021 Hyundai Accent was stopped in the left center lane of Interstate 95 in the area of the Delaware House Travel Plaza / Biden Welcome Center. At the same time, a 2020 International box truck was traveling southbound on I-95 in the same lane. The front of the box truck struck the rear of the Hyundai, and both vehicles continued forward until they collided with the guardrail on the right shoulder. Both vehicles went through the guardrail and came to rest off the west edge of southbound I-95.
WBOC
Vehicle Struck by Gunfire in Smyrna
SMYRNA, Del. - Smyrna police are investigating after an occupied vehicle was struck by gunfire late Sunday afternoon. Police said that around 4 p.m., a vehicle occupied by an 18-year-old, two 17-year-old's, and a 15-year-old, was struck by gunfire as it was being driven in the area of West North and Lincoln streets.
WDEL 1150AM
Pedestrian struck on Boxwood Road
A 40 year old pedestrian was struck last night at around 9 p.m. to Centerville Rd. in the area of Boxwood Rd. New Castle County paramedics treated the woman for internal injuries along with injuries to her pelvis and the lower portion of her body. New Castle County EMS, Belvedere Fire...
nccpdnews.com
POLICE INVESTIGATION: NEWTOWN ROAD – NEWARK
(Newark, DE 19702) On Sunday, December 4, 2022, at approximately 12:28 PM officers from the New Castle County Division of Police were dispatched to a residence in the 700 block of Sandburg Place – Newark in reference to an in-progress domestic dispute that involved weapons. The initial caller reported that there were two male suspects at the residence armed with firearms.
WDEL 1150AM
Dirt bike accident lands a teen in the hospital
An 18-year old dirt bike driver was taken to Christiana Hospital for his injuries after being hit by a vehicle last night. At 9:15 p.m., paramedics responded to the scene. In the area of Old Baltimore Pike at Salem Church Rd. in Bear, the collision between the vehicle and the dirt bike that the teen was driving inevitably caused injuries to his arms and legs, with possible internal injuries.
nccpdnews.com
POLICE INVESTIGATE SHOTS FIRED IN SPARROW RUN
Newark, Del.-19702 On Sunday (12/4) at approximately 2:50 p.m., New Castle County Police were called to the unit block of Teal Circle in the community of Sparrow Run for the report of a burglary in progress. Multiple calls to 9-1-1 were made from residents advising there was a large crowd...
WDEL 1150AM
Three injured, one critically, in car vs truck crash
Three men were hurt Saturday night when a car and a box truck collided on I-95. New Castle County Paramedics, along with personnel from the Christiana Fire and Aetna Hose, Hook and Ladder companies were sent to 95 southbound at the rest area around 10:30 p.m. There, they found one...
Manhunt underway for violent crime spree suspect in Philly, surrounding counties
According to police, investigators are searching for Zahkee Austin, of Philadelphia, who is considered armed and dangerous.
firststateupdate.com
Pedestrian In Critical Condition After Being Struck Saturday
At approximately 9:10 pm, New Castle County Paramedics (NCCEMS), Belvedere Fire Company, Cranston Heights Fire Company, Elsmere Fire Company, and Minquas Fire Company of Newport were dispatched to Centerville Rd. in the area of Boxwood Rd. for a pedestrian struck. NCCEMS Assistant PIO Oliver Kocher said upon arrival, New Castle...
Comments / 0