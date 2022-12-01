Read full article on original website
Johnson City Press
It’s a parade: Christmas on Center Street and Church Circle
KINGSPORT – Dozens of floats and vehicles joined dancers, flag corps, marching bands and Santa to round out Kingsport’s opening of the Christmas season Saturday. Saturday morning’s rain gave way to some evening sun before the parade, with temperatures staying in the 50’s through the evening.
Johnson City Press
Christmas in Olde Jonesborough continues with Santa’s Christmas Village
Christmas in Olde Jonesborough continues with Santa’s Christmas Village on Saturday at the Jonesborough Visitors Center and the International Storytelling Center. The Jonesborough Visitors Center is located at 117 Boone St., and the International Storytelling Center is located at 116 W. Main St.
Johnson City Press
Casa Express is worth the drive to Greeneville
You may not believe it, but January 2023 begins the 11th trip ’round the sun for me in my role as your Mystery Diner. Ten years ago, our then features editor here at the Johnson City Press told me I would fulfill a most unique and historic role for our readers: the role once held by a medieval king’s food taster.
Johnson City Press
Owner has less than two weeks to clean up West Sullivan Street property
A property owner who owns a lot on West Sullivan Street has less than two weeks to clean up the camper, vans and other yard junk that sits on the property. Keith Bruner, chief building officer for the city of Kingsport, made the decision on Thursday during a hearing about the state of the lot and said the owner, Robert Larkins, must get rid of everything on the site.
wcyb.com
Bristol holds Christmas Parade, Budweiser Clydesdales lead the parade
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — The Bristol Christmas Parade was held Thursday night and the famous Budweiser Clydesdales led the parade!. The parade route began at the intersection of W State Street and Bob Morrison Boulevard and continued down State Street and ended at the intersection of State Street to Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
wcyb.com
Johnson City holds yearly Christmas Parade
Christmas is in the air across the region! Johnson City hosted its Christmas parade this morning with the theme, "All Around the World." The parade is powered by the Blue Plum Organization. Organizers say this is the biggest parade yet for Johnson City including 110 floats. There were floats from...
wjhl.com
Tails and Paws Holiday Festival
(WJHL) Tammy Davis from the Washington County Johnson City Animal Shelter and Brian Parlier with Hurd Realty tell us about the upcoming Tails and Paws Holiday Festival happening Friday, December 9th. This event will benefit the shelter through donations of food and supplies. Also, join us in downtown Johnson City...
Johnson City Press
Christmas in Kingsport continues this week
Christmas in Kingsport continues this week with celebrations in Glen Bruce and Centennial Park, a visit by jolly old St. Nick and for those not a fan of Christmas, a chance to hang out with the Grinch. This is Kingsport is partnering with the Downtown Kingsport Association to bring holiday...
Johnson City Press
VDOT sets public meeting for proposed US Route 23 improvement in Wise County
BRISTOL - The Virginia Department of Transportation will hold a design public meeting Dec. 12 in Wise for proposed intersection and median crossover improvements on U.S. Route 23 in Wise County. The open house format public meeting will be at Central High School, Monday, Dec. 12, 4 – 6 p.m....
Johnson City Press
Elizabethton Library Adult Services announces December events
ELIZABETHTON — The Elizabethton/Carter County Public Library has announced the Adult Services and Outreach Department will hold several events in the month of December. The first event is “Come Walk It Off,” a chance to connect with nature. The group will meet on Tuesday, Dec. 6, at 2:15 p.m. at the Edwards Island Pavilion.
Johnson City Press
New plan to renovate Princeton Arts Center is moving forward
Washington County commissioners will be asked to approve a plan later this month to spend no more than $175,000 to renovate the former Princeton Arts Center in Johnson City as temporary offices and storage space for the Washington County Election Commission. The county’s Budget Committee voted Friday to revise an...
Toys R Us coming down, coffee spot up on North Roan
A new option for coffee drinkers is about to go up on the former Toys R Us property on North Roan Street, and the 45,000-square-foot building that set countless kids dreaming through the years before closing in 2018 will soon fall to the wrecking ball.
Kingsport Times-News
Hawkins County Rescue Squad to hold a fireworks fundraiser for New Years
ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County Rescue Squad will host a fireworks fundraiser for New Years. The sale will begin on Dec. 19 and run through Jan. 1. To purchase fireworks, individuals can visit the lower lot of the HCRS station located at 955 E. McKinney Ave. in Rogersville.
Johnson City Press
PHOTOS: Holiday Makers Market in Jonesborough
It was a damp, but still festive, time at the Holiday Makers Faire in Jonesborough on Saturday. Dozens of vendors lined Spring Street as holiday shoppers browsed their offerings. Staff Writer. Jonathan Roberts is a reporter and photographer for the Johnson City Press covering Health Care, Johnson City and Jonesborough....
Johnson City Press
Today In Johnson City History: Dec. 5
Dec. 5, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, the Chattanooga Sunday Times reported news with a dateline from Elizabethton and a date of Dec. 4. Readers learned that “Mrs. J. I. R. Boyd, aged about 80 years, died Wednesday morning.”
Parents share new details in Kingsport man’s death
A Kingsport man's parents are sharing new details about their son whose remains were found at a vacant property in Knoxville.
wcyb.com
Second man arrested in fatal Elizabethton shooting
Another suspect has been arrested in the shooting death of an Elizabethton man. Police now say Cody Miller, 21, and Brandon Blackwell, 34, each face a first-degree murder change in the fatal shooting of Phillip Glass, 31. A person of interest, identified at Kimberly Thomas, has been released from custody...
Johnson City Press
Sullivan Heights Middle went on lockdown Monday
KINGSPORT — A "medical emergency involving a staff member" prompted the lockdown of Sullivan Heights Middle School Monday, according to a message parents say they received from the school system. The school, at the former Sullivan South High building in Colonial Heights just outside Kingsport, was on lockdown, Board...
crossvillenews1st.com
SANTA IS COMING TO EAST TN AND HERE IS WHERE HE WILL BE VISITING!
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — For many people across East Tennessee, the holidays are a time to start relaxing from the stress of work and enjoy time with family. But for one jolly man, the holidays are a time when business starts picking up. Santa Clause is getting ready for his...
Johnson City Press
Johnson City man faces assault charges
The Johnson City Police Department arrested Vaughn Anderton of Johnson City on Wednesday and charged him with aggravated assault, aggravated assault against a first responder and resisting arrest. Officers were dispatched to Capone’s in reference to a man threatening one of the employees with a knife, according to the press...
