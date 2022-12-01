Read full article on original website
DAVIDSON DRIVES SALEM FORWARD
SALEM OH- Last season Salem got further in the tournament than any other girls basketball team in the YSN family. Their senior leadership was a huge factor in their success. The Quakers excelled on defense, which comes from effort, and buying in to plan. If seniors don’t do that for the coaching staff, the team probably will follow suit. The Quakers never had to worry about that. Every player on the team bought every part of what coach Hamilton was selling. Now as we enter 2022, those seniors have graduated. A lot of outsiders hear that and might think a down year is coming in Quaker country. However new senior Abbie Davidson is not allowing their to be any let down in leadership. Early in the off-season when she was asked by her coach what she thought her team needed to be disciplined. She took that and ran with it. Her leadership has guided the Quakers to a great preseason, and now a fantastic start to the new campaign.
SALEM ROCKS THE LIONS ON THE ROAD
MINERVA OH- Salem’s impressive start to the season continued in dominating fashion on Saturday as they stormed into Minerva and got a big EBC win over the Lions 60-15. Abbie Davidson kept up her offensive rampage as she led the Quakers with 20 points. Rylee Hutton had a great day as well scoring 16 points. Kami Rohm was also in double figures for Salem with 12. Kaylee Carlisle chipped a solid 6 points.
CANFIELD THE TOP CARDINALS IN TOWN
YOUNGSTOWN OH- The battle of the state birds was a one-sided fight Saturday afternoon. The Cardinal Mooney Cardinals played host to the Canfield Cardinals in a game that was all Canfield from the very beginning. Canfield dominated straight from the tip behind a very potent and electrifying offense that looked to attack with every chance they had. Their defense was just as strong as their offense as they held Mooney to just one made field goal in the first quarter as they led 22-5 behind seven points from Kate Sahli.
LISBON GETS POSITIVE START TO CONFERENCE PLAY
EAST PALESTINE, OH- In EOAC play Friday night, the Lisbon Blue Devils traveled to East Palestine to take on the Bulldogs. Lisbon controlled the majority of the game, but in the second half, East Palestine looked to make a comeback by capitalizing on some mistakes made by Lisbon. Ultimately, the Bulldogs would not be able to find a way back as the Blue Devils came away with a 49-39 victory.
POTTERS CRUISE TO RIVALRY VICTORY
EAST LIVERPOOL, OH- As we roll into basketball season, season-openers are always the best part to see who is going up against who to kick off the season. In this particular matchup between the East Liverpool Potters and the Beaver Local Beavers, the stakes were even higher between the two bitter rivals. The Potters traveled to Beaver Local on Friday night looking to make a statement, and what a statement they made. With a whole new look on the floor, the Potters had huge contributions from everyone. The Beaver would find a way to cut the Potters leads multiple times, but turnovers and hot shooting from the Potters put a dagger in the comeback for the Beavers. East Liverpool would eventually walk away with a victory in the big season-opener on the road, 75-49.
WARRIORS ARE TOO SHARP TO HANDLE
BROOKFIELD, OHIO- The Brookfield Warriors defended their home court tonight against a team just across the state line, the Sharpsville Blue Devils. The warriors fell behind qucikly to the fast paced blue devils offense and trailed by as much twelve points. The warriors recovered during the second half and made...
CARDINALS UP FOR THE TASK
BOARDMAN, OH- Basketball season is underway as we are already seeing some big comebacks, like the one in Boardman as the Spartans hosted Cardinal Mooney Friday night. Boardman got the better start, but Mooney turned the tide as the first half came to an end. The momentum swing carried over into the second half as the Cardinals roared back in the third and stood tall in the fourth to come away with a 47-38 victory over the Spartans.
Youngstown, December 05 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Youngstown. The East Palestine basketball team will have a game with Valley Christian School on December 05, 2022, 14:15:00. The East Palestine basketball team will have a game with Valley Christian School on December 05, 2022, 15:15:00.
ORANGE HANDS RAMS THEIR FIRST LOSS
MINERAL RIDGE OH- The two teams playing in Mineral Ridge on Saturday were coming off of dramatically different directions. While the Rams were off to their best start in a while, Orange struggled the night before against Edgewood 52-20. Playing 2 games in less than 24 hours is never east, but this young Lions team shook off the damage from the night before and handed the Rams their first loss of the season 56-47.
Canfield Cardinals celebrate state championship win
The Canfield Cardinals brought home their first-ever state title Friday night.
Mount Union advances to NCAA semifinals after win
The Purple Raiders held Delaware Valley to just 76 rushing yards and 163 total yards, while sacking the quarterback five times on the day.
HOIST THE TROPHY; SOUTH RANGE CAPTURES STATE BY STORM
CANTON, OH- Walt Disney would have a hard time producing a better storybook ending than the one on display Friday afternoon at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. One of the smallest Division V schools in the state of Ohio stood tall on the 50-yard line as newly crowned champions of the football world.
Warren, December 05 High School 🏀 Game Notice
The Austintown Fitch High School basketball team will have a game with Howland on December 05, 2022, 14:30:00.
Made Men: Live Cage Fights at Penguin City results
Made Men Promotions held Live Cage Fights at Penguin City Beer in Youngstown, Ohio, and the fight card featured ten amateur bouts. A raucous crowd stayed engaged the entire night, including during the main event featuring Jesse Terwilliger and Jered Emerine. Terwilliger used his wrestling to gain the advantage in...
Chill-Can owes YSU athletics $185,000
West Coast Chill, the company behind the Chill-Can, owes the Youngstown State University Athletic Department approximately $185,000 after it fell behind on a sponsorship. West Coast Chill is a subsidiary of Joseph Company International, which is based in Irvine, California. The company was founded by Mitchell Joseph, a former YSU student who graduated in 1969. The company began working with the city of Youngstown around 2015. The company was supposed to sell a product called the Chill-Can, a self-cooling beverage can.
15 Best Restaurants in Canton, OH
Canton, nicknamed the Hall of Fame City, is located in northeastern Ohio. It is situated on Nimishillen Creek, and it's where the National Football League (NFL) was founded in 1920, hence the nickname. Canton is the seat of Stark County and used to be an important manufacturing city, mainly because...
Craft show brings 200 vendors to support high school seniors
The 33rd annual Canfield Senior Class Craft show happened Saturday and what a great time to celebrate being a Cardinal after the State Championship win.
Power restored after high winds
Over 2,500 customers are without power throughout the Valley and Trumbull County due to the high wind speeds Saturday.
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in Ohio
Diners have been a quintessential part of the American dining experience for decades and during the past century, they've become known for their large menu, homemade desserts, friendly service, and old-school ambiance.
