SALEM OH- Last season Salem got further in the tournament than any other girls basketball team in the YSN family. Their senior leadership was a huge factor in their success. The Quakers excelled on defense, which comes from effort, and buying in to plan. If seniors don’t do that for the coaching staff, the team probably will follow suit. The Quakers never had to worry about that. Every player on the team bought every part of what coach Hamilton was selling. Now as we enter 2022, those seniors have graduated. A lot of outsiders hear that and might think a down year is coming in Quaker country. However new senior Abbie Davidson is not allowing their to be any let down in leadership. Early in the off-season when she was asked by her coach what she thought her team needed to be disciplined. She took that and ran with it. Her leadership has guided the Quakers to a great preseason, and now a fantastic start to the new campaign.

4 HOURS AGO