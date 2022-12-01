Read full article on original website
Maui officials charged for accepting bribes up to $40k
Wilfred Tamayo Savella was charged on Thursday, Dec. 1 in connection to running a bribery scheme, according to the U.S. Attorney's office.
After about 50 years Maui Potato Chip Inc. is closing
After about 50 years Maui Potato Chips Company will be closing up shop on Dec. 15.
Maui County Alleges This TV News Reporter Crossed A Line In Covering A Case Of Police Misconduct
It’s a typical news story. Former Maui Police Department Officer Brandon Saffeels was sentenced to 10 years in prison earlier this month after pleading guilty to a federal charge of attempting to have sexual contact with a someone he thought was a 13-year-old girl. Meanwhile, Saffeels and his employer, Maui County, face a separate federal civil lawsuit from three women who say Saffeels used his power as an officer to try to coerce them into having sex with him.
When to expect vog to hit your area
MAUNA LOA, Hawaii (KHON2) — The USGS was at the summit of Mauna Loa Monday collecting information to update things such as flow maps and vog dispersion models. According to the Mauna Kea Weather Center’s website, vog is expected to impact Hilo, Hamakua and Kohala districts. They warn that air quality may change rapidly as […]
Ex-Maui County official charged in connection to long-running bribery scandal
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The feds have charged Thursday a former Maui County environmental management official in connection to a long-running bribery scandal involving businessman Milton Choy. The feds alleged that Wilfredo Tamayo Savella accepted about $40,000 in bribes from Choy between 2013 and 2017. Prosecutors said the bribers were made...
Maui Obituaries: Week Ending Nov. 20, 2022
Maui Obituaries for the week ending Nov. 20, 2022. May they rest in peace. Mabel Domae, a resident of Kahului, passed away on Oct. 8, 2022 at home. She was born in Pāʻia, Maui, on Aug. 25, 1936. Mabel attended Pāʻia Elementary School, Maui High School, and The...
