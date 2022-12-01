Read full article on original website
Apparent Suicide Causes Delay of Ventnor, NJ, Christmas Parade
A man's apparent suicide Saturday afternoon just prior to the scheduled beginning of the annual Ventnor Christmas Parade caused a short delay in the start of the parade as police checked to make sure there was no danger to anyone. According to a release from Ventnor Police, they received a...
Atlantic City Police Officer Shot In The Head (2016) Makes Comments
Former Atlantic City Police Officer Josh Vadell’s life was almost taken in 2016 when he was shot in the head in the line of duty. Vadell rarely makes public comments these days, however, he made an exception and placed his written comments in our article on the lack of street patrol officers in Atlantic City.
Atlantic City Police Activity: Apparent Suicide At Ocean Club Condo
There is Atlantic City Police Department activity on the corner of Pacific and Montpelier Avenue in Atlantic City, New Jersey, on Sunday, December 4, 2022. Avoid the area until further notice. We have confirmed that a 70-year-old man has jumped/fallen from the Atlantic City, New Jersey Ocean Club Condominium. We...
Teenager Arrested With Loaded Handgun, Crack Cocaine In Atlantic City: Police
A tip led to the arrest of a 16-year-old boy with a loaded handgun. On Saturday, Dec. 3, Sergeant Christopher LoDico received information identifying a juvenile that was involved in a strong-arm robbery earlier in the day and was seen in possession of a handgun. This information was distributed to patrol units.
NBC Philadelphia
Police Name Delaware Man Who Was Shot Dead on I-95 After Carjackings, Pursuits
Delaware State Police said that a 39-year-old New Castle man led them on a "lengthy pursuit" that included two carjackings, a school bus hit by gunfire and multiple exchanges of gunfire that ended on Interstate 95 Friday. On Monday, state police identified the gunman as Jonathan Wiseman. The 39-year-old died...
NBC Philadelphia
Teen Boy Shot Dead After Attending NJ Birthday Party Identified
A teenage boy was shot and killed after attending a birthday party in Camden, New Jersey, on Saturday night, authorities said. Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay and Camden County Police Chief Gabriel Rodriguez announced Sunday detectives are investigating the shooting that took the life of the 14-year-old boy. Police received...
Atlantic City, NJ, Man Pleads Guilty to Attempted Murder
Authorities say a man from Atlantic City has pleaded guilty to attempted murder in connection to a shooting in the city in 2020. On Monday, 31-year-old Ibn Jones pleaded guilty to first-degree attempted murder and second-degree unlawful possession of a handgun by a certain person not to possess weapons, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.
Atlantic City, NJ, Police K-9 Sniffs Out Large Amount of Narcotics
Atlantic City Police K-9 Gee was called on to give a suspect's car the sniff test and the dog uncovered a large quantity of narcotics, according to a release from ACPD. Officer Jesse Oliver-Logan and his K9 partner Gee pulled over Damaine Davis on the 1600 block of Arctic Avenue Thursday, Dec. 1 after he committed a traffic violation. police say that vehicle's windows were also heavily tinted.
MURDER: Arrest Made In Camden Man's Stabbing
A 35-year-old Camden man has been arrested in connection with the stabbing death of another 35-year-old man this weekend, authorities said. Duron Williams was found suffering a stab wound on the 200 block of Main Street just before 11 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Camden County Police Chief Gabriel Rodriguez said.
Man fatally shot inside South Philadelphia corner store, police say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 37-year-old man was shot multiple times and killed inside a corner store in South Philadelphia on Saturday night, police say. The shooting happened at the Mifflin Supermarket just before 6:45 p.m. on the 1900 block of South 5th Street. An officer on the scene told Eyewitness News the man appears to have been targeted. Police say the man was shot once outside the store, and then went inside Mifflin Supermarket. He was then shot seven more times inside the business, police say. The man was transported to Jefferson University Hospital by police and pronounced dead at 7:06 p.m., according to authorities. No arrests were made, police say.
AC, NJ Road Conditions Are Deplorable: Some Will Wait Until 2024
The condition of many roads in Atlantic City, New Jersey are currently deplorable and dangerous. Atlantic City is a multibillion dollar casino city, whereby the local government appears incapable of attending to the most basic services. Let’s begin with Atlantic Avenue. The condition is the worst it has ever been....
NBC Philadelphia
Woman Wanted for Multiple Random Attacks on, Off SEPTA
Police are looking for a woman accused of attacking multiple people on SEPTA and on the streets. SEPTA police sent out a news release Friday that said the women randomly attacked another woman just after midnight on the Market-Frankford Line Nov. 20. In that attack, the victim had her head slammed against the wall of a train car.
16-year-old arrested for armed robbery in Atlantic City
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ – A 16-year-old male wanted for an earlier armed robbery was arrested by police in Atlantic City Saturday afternoon.ACPD Sergeant Christopher LoDico was investigating the robbery, and patrol units were dispatched to search for the suspect. Officer John Bell observed the suspect juvenile accompanied by a group of males in the 1600 block of Atlantic Avenue at 5:34 PM. As officers Bell and Ivan Cruz attempted to stop the juvenile, he began to walk away and refused to comply with their commands. During the course of the foot pursuit, Officer Bell observed the juvenile discard a loaded The post 16-year-old arrested for armed robbery in Atlantic City appeared first on Shore News Network.
South Philly shooting leaves one dead
A man was shot in the eye and back outside a South Philadelphia supermarket Saturday evening. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.
7 Legendary Atlantic County Places to Grab Some Christmas Cheer
More so than in the last two years (thanks COVID) it's now easier to get out and about and enjoy life again. (Well, other than gas prices and the prices of just about everything else.) With that in mind we present some suggestions on some adult places to get out...
Hamilton children treated to shopping trip with local heroes
HAMILTON TWP (ATLANTIC COUNTY) – Children in Hamilton Township spent Saturday with their local neighborhood heroes in the 12th annual Shop with a Hero event hosted by the Police Athletic League. “This morning, the Township of Hamilton Police Department, as well as multiple other law enforcement agencies, military heroes, and first responders from Atlantic County participated in the 12th annual Shop with a Hero Event,” the Hamilton Police Department said. “This event is a great way to bring local law enforcement agencies and their communities together while bringing smiling faces to many children throughout Atlantic County.” The day started with The post Hamilton children treated to shopping trip with local heroes appeared first on Shore News Network.
3 suspects sought after man shot, woman assaulted in West Philadelphia
Three people are on the run after shooting a man and assaulting a woman in front of a corner store in West Philadelphia.
22-year-old victim tells police he was assaulted, kidnapped; 3 charged
The 22-year-old victim said when he went to check the back door, a male suspect grabbed him and pushed him to the ground.
Suspect wanted in shooting of Philadelphia Parking Authority officer may be connected to Bronx crime
Philadelphia police say the suspect wanted in the shooting of a parking authority officer may also be connected to a shooting at a Sunoco gas station in New York City.
firststateupdate.com
Police Swarm Sparrow Run After Gunfire Erupts
On Sunday afternoon at approximately 2:50 p.m., New Castle County Police were called to the unit block of Teal Circle in the community of Sparrow Run for the report of a burglary in progress, according to Sergeant Tracey Duffy. Duffy said multiple calls to 9-1-1 were made from residents advising...
