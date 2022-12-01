ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Popular Ice Maze Will Move to New Minnesota Location

The Minnesota Ice Maze has been a popular attraction during our long Minnesota winters. Typically you'd find the ice maze in Stillwater but this year they're moving to a new location. Also at the new location, there will be some other fun activities to take advantage of!. Minnesota Ice Maze...
STILLWATER, MN
Rice County, Minnesota Needs a Name Change

Henry Mower Rice lobbied the United State Congress to pass the bill to establish Minnesota Territory and then served as its delegate to the U.S. Congress from 1853 to 1857. He also became one of the first Senators to represent the state in 1858 when statehood was granted. His work on the Minnesota Enabling Act during those years facilitated Minnesota's statehood.
RICE COUNTY, MN
Faribault Winterfest is This Weekend

The 5th Winterfest Celebration takes place this weekend in downtown Faribault beginning this evening with the Hometown Holidays event at Buckham Center. Santa arrives on a fire truck for the 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. free event which also includes cookies, popcorn, special holiday music, family activities. Friday the official...
FARIBAULT, MN
5 Twin Cities Holiday Activities

While the snow is here to stay there are still cool things to do in the winter, especially around the twin cities. If you are looking for a couple of holiday things to do, I got a list for you. Holiday Exhibition at American Swedish Institute. Now through January 8th,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Faribault, Northfield & Lonsdale Declare Snow Emergencies

The cities of Northfield and Lonsdale have joined Faribault in declaring snow emergencies. In Faribault: The snow emergency for is in effect Wednesday, November 30th. No parking on city streets from 1:00 am to 8:00 am, or until plowed curb to curb, whichever occurs later. In Northfield: The snow emergency...
NORTHFIELD, MN
Zumbrota Woman Accused of Felony Drug Sales, DWI

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A driving complaint over the Thanksgiving weekend has led to felony drug sales charges against a Zumbrota woman. The Olmsted County Attorney’s Office charged 40-year-old Tanya Veal with felony first degree drug sales, felony second-degree drug possession and misdemeanor DWI Monday. An Olmsted County judge set her conditional bail at $50,000.
ZUMBROTA, MN
Faribault, MN
