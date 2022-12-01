Read full article on original website
DMV Calls for Organizations to Help Save Lives on Virginia's Roads
RICHMOND - If your organization's passion is making a difference in your community and you want to save lives, consider applying for a highway safety grant from the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV). Grants allow Virginia-based law enforcement agencies, nonprofit organizations, state and local government agencies and colleges and universities to implement innovative programs and campaigns aimed at preventing and reducing traffic fatalities, injuries and crashes in Virginia.
Virginia skill game ban temporary injunction upheld in Sadler lawsuit
EMPORIA —A lifeline for Virginia small businesses has been preserved for the time being. For the first time in more than a year, after a cascading series of postponements and the election of a new governor, Hermie Sadler’s lawsuit against the Commonwealth finally reconvened at the Greensville County Courthouse.
Gas prices dip below $3 a gallon
Motorists are not seeing things or experiencing a mirage. Gas prices actually have dipped below $3 a gallon at some stations in Danville and Pittsylvania County. The average price for a gallon of regular state-wide today is $3.26, down 9 cents in the past week, down 23 cents in the past month, and just 4 cents higher than this day a year ago, according to Morgan Dean spokesman for AAA Mid-Atlantic.
