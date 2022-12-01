ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Yankees looking to move 2 big contracts off the roster to free up salary space

Two bloated contracts might hold up the New York Yankees‘ aggressiveness in free agency on the roster that general manager Brian Cashman is looking to move. While Cashman doesn’t seem keen on spending before figuring out Aaron Judge’s contract extension, he may have no choice as the market expects to develop quickly over the next few days.
The Spun

Athletics Reportedly Close To Finalizing Significant Trade

The Oakland Athletics have established a reputation for unloading their best players before having to pay them top dollar. That trend will reportedly continue by dealing Sean Murphy. According to MLB.com's Mark Feinsand, Oakland is "getting close" to trading the 28-year-old catcher. The Atlanta Braves are believed to be a...
Viva El Birdos

Winter Meeting Predictions

It’s another travel and work day for me – which are happening all too frequently on post days for me. That means you get an Open Thread! Well sort of. It’s more of a stream-of-consciousness piece with an appeal for your contributions!. It’s the perfect day for...
brewcrewball.com

Brewers sign Eddy Alvarez to minor-league deal

According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel’s Todd Rosiak, the Brewers signed infielder Eddy Alvarez to a minor-league deal on Saturday. Alvarez first made waves in the sports world by medaling for the United States as a short track speed skater in the 2014 Olympics. He then pursued a professional baseball career, signing with the Chicago White Sox later that year.
Camden Chat

Saturday Bird Droppings: Hot stove heating up

We have our first seismic move of the offseason. Jacob deGrom is joining the Texas Rangers on a five-year, $185 million deal that also includes a sixth-year option that could raise the value to $222 million. It’s not a huge surprise that the Rangers were the ones to land deGrom....

Comments / 0

Community Policy