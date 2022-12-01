Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Yankees looking to move 2 big contracts off the roster to free up salary space
Two bloated contracts might hold up the New York Yankees‘ aggressiveness in free agency on the roster that general manager Brian Cashman is looking to move. While Cashman doesn’t seem keen on spending before figuring out Aaron Judge’s contract extension, he may have no choice as the market expects to develop quickly over the next few days.
Athletics Reportedly Close To Finalizing Significant Trade
The Oakland Athletics have established a reputation for unloading their best players before having to pay them top dollar. That trend will reportedly continue by dealing Sean Murphy. According to MLB.com's Mark Feinsand, Oakland is "getting close" to trading the 28-year-old catcher. The Atlanta Braves are believed to be a...
Viva El Birdos
Winter Meeting Predictions
It’s another travel and work day for me – which are happening all too frequently on post days for me. That means you get an Open Thread! Well sort of. It’s more of a stream-of-consciousness piece with an appeal for your contributions!. It’s the perfect day for...
MLB Winter Meetings Underway in San Diego
The Diamondbacks are expected to be active with trades and perhaps a signing or two
brewcrewball.com
Brewers sign Eddy Alvarez to minor-league deal
According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel’s Todd Rosiak, the Brewers signed infielder Eddy Alvarez to a minor-league deal on Saturday. Alvarez first made waves in the sports world by medaling for the United States as a short track speed skater in the 2014 Olympics. He then pursued a professional baseball career, signing with the Chicago White Sox later that year.
brewcrewball.com
Trade Analysis: Brewers place faith in Jesse Winker’s bat in two-player return for Kolten Wong
The Brewers continued their active offseason on Friday with another move that subtracted from their big-league roster, trading second baseman Kolten Wong to the Seattle Mariners for outfielder/DH Jesse Winker and infielder Abraham Toro. The move came a few weeks after the club picked up Wong’s $10 million option for...
Camden Chat
Saturday Bird Droppings: Hot stove heating up
We have our first seismic move of the offseason. Jacob deGrom is joining the Texas Rangers on a five-year, $185 million deal that also includes a sixth-year option that could raise the value to $222 million. It’s not a huge surprise that the Rangers were the ones to land deGrom....
