The Maine beverage that belongs on "The Island Of Misfit Snacks" gets some new victims to sample the pain, or in some cases, pleasure. I always love watching people sample the most controversial soft drink of all time, Maine’s own Moxie. Folks all over the globe have dared to sample this polarizing treat with mixed reviews across the board. Much like our political divide, the results seem to be split right down the middle. You either love it or hate it. That’s why it is always entertaining to watch someone take a gulp for the first time.

7 DAYS AGO