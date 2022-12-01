Read full article on original website
Will Weather Ruin Maine’s Super Rare Chance to See the Moon Eclipse Mars?
We just had that awesome lunar eclipse a while back. Several weeks ago, we actually had Mother Nature cooperating with us and actually gave us a solid glimpse of the lunar eclipse. More often than not, the weather ends up playing way more of a role than we'd like when it comes to viewing these heavenly happenings. Got an awesome sight to see? Not in Maine, hahaha!
Car Repairs in Maine are The Cheapest in The Country
Although we don’t have winter weather in the Bangor area yet, actual winter is coming soon. And who would bet against winter weather being on the way as well?. This is the time of the year to make sure our vehicles are ready for what's on the horizon. Some...
Why is Maine Not Allowed To Have Billboards?
I was perusing the internet, specifically on Lewiston Rocks, which is a Facebook Group that I am a part of and a large discussion was being had. It caught my eye and I too became very intrigued with this question that was posed. A commenter asked why is it that...
Which Taylor Swift Album is Maine’s Favorite?
If you haven’t been hearing the name “Taylor Swift” in the news lately then you very well may be living under a rock. I’ll snap my fingers and tap my toes when a Taylor Swift song comes on but I’m no Swiftie fan, yet I can not escape the discourse around “The Eras Tour”
10 Things You Aren’t Allowed to Throw Away in Maine
Believe it or not, Maine is one of the best states in the country when it comes to recycling and proper disposal of trash. But that doesn't mean everyone understands or knows what exactly they're trying to recycle or toss in the trash. There's actually a handful of items that...
A Maine McDonald’s Named One Of The ’10 Most Unique In The U.S.’
Here in the 207, we have the distinction of having one of the coolest Mickey D's in the USA!. BabbleTop is the go-to source for all food lovers. It highlights Top 10 lists on all the biggest food topics, food brands, restaurants, fast food, snack foods, sodas, drinks, nostalgic brands, forgotten menu items, food shows, food tv personalities, popular chefs, and more.
Is This Quite Possibly the Most Disgusting Maine Recipe of All Time?
I've eaten some weirs stuff in my days... I've eaten things over the years that might make a lot of people hurl. Others wouldn't bat an eyelash, but I've eaten brains, blood that had been scrambled (yes, blood scrambles), sweet meats... you name it. I'll pretty much try anything once. But every now and then you'll come across a recipe that elicits an immediate "nooooope".
Maine Lawmaker Calls Out President Biden Over Fancy Lobster Dinner
If you follow the news, there is a good chance that you heard that President Biden hosted French president Macron on Thursday night. A fancy dinner was part of the festivities. Two hundred Maine lobsters had been shipped to Washington DC to be a part of that dinner. One Maine...
Can an Adult in Maine Ever Drive Alone With Just a Permit?
Full disclosure, I didn't get a license until I was 36. Yup. You read that right. I was 36 frikkin' years old before I got behind the wheel of a car in an earnest fashion. For years I never bothered because I lived and worked on the peninsula in Portland, and I simply walked everywhere. Sure, there were certainly times it would've been more convenient, but it was never a huge deal.
Maine’s Favorite Alcohol Now Comes In A Can
Lone Pine Brewing Company has a new product that may interest Mainers. Allen’s Coffee Breakfast Stout, gives you the Allen's Coffee, without the brandy. The state of Maine is well known for its love of Allen's Coffee Brandy, as it one of the top alcoholic beverages of choice. You know doubt no someone who has ordered a "Fat A** In A Glass" on any given night out at a local watering hole.
What’s the Perfect Temperature at Home in Winter? Mainers Sound Off…
The indoor temps of a house have probably been a debate forever. Probably since the dawn of time. I guarantee that there were cave men standing around, roasting their butts off, while their cave wives stood in the background complaining that it was too cold. I definitely understand that I'm gender-stereotyping here, but it usually holds true. Men are just right, women are too cold.
Maine’s 20 Most Populated Towns in 1920 May Surprise You
Who doesn't love some good old-fashioned Maine history? Well, thanks to this new invention called the "Internet," I managed to luck into a fun document to peruse. I stumbled upon some old Census data, which ended up being rather significant. The form is the official 1920 Census Bulletin for every county and town in Maine. It's a fascinating look at where Mainers called home and how different those pockets look today.
It’s Another Edition Of ‘People Trying Moxie For The 1st Time’
The Maine beverage that belongs on "The Island Of Misfit Snacks" gets some new victims to sample the pain, or in some cases, pleasure. I always love watching people sample the most controversial soft drink of all time, Maine’s own Moxie. Folks all over the globe have dared to sample this polarizing treat with mixed reviews across the board. Much like our political divide, the results seem to be split right down the middle. You either love it or hate it. That’s why it is always entertaining to watch someone take a gulp for the first time.
There’s Pretty Specific Reasons Why New State Troopers Get Their Own License Plate
I have neighbors who are State Troopers, and they rock!. It's not just nice to have troopers for neighbors because it makes you feel safer. It turns out my neighbors are just awesome folks who are fun to be neighborly with. Occasional bonfires, dogs barking at each other across the yards, and whatever other totally normal neighbor activities you can think of. In other words, they're normal folks doing normal things.
Threat Closes Maine BMV Branch Offices to Walk-In Customers
A "serious threat" has closed all offices of the Maine Bureau of Motor Vehicles. Spokeswoman Emily Cook confirmed for Seacoast Current a WGME TV report that the threat may have been from an upset customer. “As our enforcement division works to resolve the threat against branches and out of an...
High Winds Knock Out Power for Thousands of Maine Residents
Maine's power utilities are reporting thousands of residents are still without electricity, after a wind and rain storm that took down trees and branches. It was a wild night, with winds projected to gust over 60 miles per hour along the coast, and up to 50 mph inland. Heavy rain added to the chaos of the night which could have been much worse if it hadn't been so warm.
18 Things to do in Maine During the Colder Months for $20 or Less
LOOK: The most extreme temperatures in the history of every state. Stacker consulted 2021 data from the NOAA's State Climate Extremes Committee (SCEC) to illustrate the hottest and coldest temperatures ever recorded in each state. Each slide also reveals the all-time highest 24-hour precipitation record and all-time highest 24-hour snowfall.
How Maine’s Leaders Responded to the Whole Foods Lobster Ban
Governor Mills and several other of Maine's political leaders are speaking out against the decision by Whole Foods Markets to suspend the sale of Maine lobsters in their stores. Why Are They Suspending Maine Lobster Sales?. The multinational supermarket chain announced this week that it will temporarily stop its sales...
Is It Against The Law To Let Your Car Warm Up In Maine?
Whether you love winter or you hate it, it should be pretty clear to everyone that winter is on the way. Within a few weeks, instead of getting those rain showers, we'll be getting snow showers. For most people, even the ones who love winter, there is no experience more...
