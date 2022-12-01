Read full article on original website
Tinz
4d ago
Idk about this seems it probably wasn’t as bad as a Sistah says and the very old white lady probably sounded snooty and words on both sides where taken wrong. It’s a shame.
Reply(4)
9
Related
Bow Down to Kate Middleton's Angelic Look at King Charles' First Banquet
Watch: See Kate Middleton in a Tiara at Her First Banquet as Princess. Kate Middleton is stepping out in style as the new Princess of Wales. On Nov. 22, the royal dressed to impress in black-tie attire for King Charles III's first-ever state banquet at Buckingham Palace. Clad in a white caped gown by Jenny Packham that featured silver embellishments on the shoulders, the 40-year-old paired the eye-catching number with an equally dazzling accessory: the Lover's Knot tiara.
seventeen.com
Kate Middleton and Prince William Reportedly No Longer Planning to See Meghan and Harry During U.S. Trip
Kate Middleton and Prince William will return to the U.S. next week to visit Boston for the Earthshot Prize awards ceremony, but despite Meghan Markle and Prince Harry also being on the East Coast for an engagement in New York City, the Prince and Princess of Wales don’t intend for their paths to cross. A source close to the prince and princess told Entertainment Tonight that Kate and William have “no plans” to see the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
epicstream.com
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Will Be 'Slaughtered' For Netflix Docuseries? Experts Warn Sussexes Of Massive Backlash
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Netflix docuseries will drop next month. However, many believed it would only subject them to a massive backlash. Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Will Be 'Absolutely Slaughtered' Over Netflix Docuseries?. Royal commentator Calvin Robinson weighed in on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's anticipated docuseries...
Kate Middleton Enrages Critics by Re-Wearing $17,000 Bauble
The Princess of Wales debuted a new brooch on Remembrance Sunday, leading social-media users to vent frustration as Britain experiences a cost-of-living crisis.
King Charles reacted with ‘torrents of profanity’ to Donald Trump’s comments on Kate Middleton, book claims
A new book claims that King Charles, Prince William, and Prince Harry were reportedly so unhappy with former president Donald Trump’s 2012 remarks about Kate Middleton, they unleashed “torrents of profanity.”Earlier this week, Newsweek reported on excerpts obtained from Christopher Andersen’s upcoming royal biography, The King: The Life of Charles III. The book, which is slated for release in the US next week and in the UK on December 8, explains what took place within the royal family after Mr Trump tweeted disparagingly about Kate Middleton.In 2012, Mr Trump tweeted about the Princess of Wales after photographs of her...
King Charles And Prince William Face A Brand New Andrew Scandal
If there's one thing the royal family is good at, it's finding drama, and Prince Andrew's scandals seem to especially put pressure on King Charles III and Prince William. Before his birthday, King Charles refused to attend a party near Windsor Castle that the Duke of York attended. According to the Daily Mail, Prince Edward and Princess Anne were worried about their brother and attended the event, to the king's dismay. Sources have said that Charles does not want his brother making public appearances, and a Newsweek poll agrees, with 83% of the Brits saying they don't want Andrew to return to royal life either.
marthastewart.com
Kate Middleton Just Wore an In-Stock Wedding Dress to a Royal Event—and It Has a Special Connection to Queen Elizabeth
Back in April 2011, Kate Middleton captivated the world when she sported her Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen wedding dress during her nuptials to Prince William. Fast-forward to today and the Princess of Wales is still wowing fans of the royal family with big day-inspired attire: She recently wore a bridal gown to a royal event.
Prince Harry Will ‘Find Himself Out in the Cold’ After His Netflix Documentary and Book Are Released, Says Royal Commentator
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are gearing up for their Netflix documentary. Also, Prince Harry's book, Spare, will be on shelves soon. One commentator thinks Prince Harry will be shunned by some after the release of the documentary and book.
Insider Says The Queen's Longtime Lady In Waiting Was 'Thrown Under The Bus' In Royal Race Controversy
The remarks of Queen Elizabeth's longtime lady-in-waiting Lady Susan Hussey continue to make headlines and spilled into the Prince and Princess of Wales' Boston visit. The Mirror reported Lady Hussey had resigned from her role as palace aide after making racist comments to Ngozi Fulani, a Black charity leader visiting Buckingham Palace. The first day of William and Kate's American visit wasn't the "Superbowl" win they hoped for. Newsweek's royal correspondent Jack Royston tweeted, "Prince William, Kate Middleton booed at Celtics game on the day of race storm. A tricky start for William and Kate in Boston."
epicstream.com
Queen Consort Camilla Anxious at Prince William, Kate Middleton’s Presence? King Charles’ Wife Reportedly ‘Keen to Promote a Family Look’, Expert Claims
Queen Consort Camilla was by King Charles' side when he welcomed the President of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa, Tuesday. The king and queen consort were joined by Prince William and Kate Middleton. The four senior royals showed a united front at the event. King Charles And Queen Consort Camilla Looked...
Why Prince Harry Reportedly Wants To Return To The UK Right Away
The last time Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visited the UK, they ended up staying there much longer than anticipated. Following the heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex opted to remain on and see out the official mourning period, per Express. They were front and center at various events honoring Her Majesty's memory, but the couple's presence caused more controversy than anything else.
The Real Reason King Charles Invited Sarah Ferguson to Spend Christmas With the Royals After Decades-Long Feud
Find out why King Charles III has invited Prince Andrew's ex-wife Sarah Ferguson to the royals' Christmas dinner for the first time in 30 years.
Kate Middleton Stuns In One Of Princess Diana's Engagement Gifts
William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales received the president of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa, Tuesday on behalf of King Charles III. The royals first welcomed the president at the Corinthia Hotel in London, then proceeded to the Royal Pavilion for the official, ceremonious welcome. While the annual visit included a horse-drawn carriage on the road to Buckingham Palace, a viewing of photographs in the royal Picture Gallery, and a tour of Westminster Abbey, the Princess of Wales included one special touch to her attire that caught the attention of the public.
A Photoshopped Magazine Cover Of Kate Middleton Has Twitter Seeing Red
Dealing with the press comes with the territory when you're part of the United Kingdom's royal family. However, at times, the British media has been known to overstep important boundaries. Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, has been on the receiving end of struggles with the press since she began dating...
Here's Why A Royal Expert Believes Sarah Ferguson's Christmas Invite Is A Good Sign For Prince Harry
Even before the tragic death of Queen Elizabeth II in September 2022, it was widely expected that her oldest son would make some changes once he ascended the throne. Now that he's there, King Charles III shows every sign of doing just that. Per The Washington Post, Charles is already proving himself to be more approachable to the public, more eco-conscious, and determined to "slim down" the monarchy by eliminating some titles and delegating others.
Royal Expert Reveals How Queen Elizabeth Actually Reacted To Prince Philip's Death
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. The late Queen Elizabeth's marriage was almost as remarkable as her record-breaking 70-year reign. The queen's relationship with Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, lasted 73 years, making them the longest-married couple in royal history (via People). Put another way, Elizabeth and Philip's marriage lasted through numerous wars, political and economic crises, terrorist attacks, and the divorces of three of their four children. It was said that the queen was never quite the same after Prince Philip died in 2021 at age 99, which is to be expected — losing him was like losing a part of her entire life. However, the way they spent their final years together might not be what you expect.
Prince William Reluctantly Says George, Charlotte, and Louis Are Reason He Drinks Lots of Tea
Prince William attributed his tea consumption to his and Kate Middleton's children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, during a Nov. 24 visit to Cornwall.
Royal Expert Questions Why Prince Harry Is Hell-Bent on ‘Digging Up’ Darkest and Most Painful Memories From His Past
Find out what a royal commentator has said about Prince Harry purposely trying to "drudge up" worst memories of his past that he thinks will be most impactful.
See Prince William and Kate Middleton Step Out for Boston Event Amid Palace Controversy
Watch: How Prince William & Kate Middleton's Royal Duties Will Change. Prince William and Kate Middleton's first trip to the U.S. since 2014 comes amid controversy at Buckingham Palace. As the royal family deals with the fallout stemming from an incident at a recent royal function, the Prince and Princess...
Meghan Markle wears regal emerald 'Queen' necklace representing ‘passion' and 'honesty’
Duchess Meghan appeared in a photo with her latest podcast guest, American poet Amanda Gorman, wearing a necklace with a special meaning
Comments / 12