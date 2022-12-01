ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State WR Austin Williams Named SEC Scholar-Athlete of the Year

By Crissy Froyd
 4 days ago

Bulldogs wideout Austin Williams has been an impact-maker both on and off of the football field.

Mississippi State wide receiver Austin Williams has been named the SEC 2022 Scholar-Athlete of the Year, the league announced Thursday.

Williams becomes the first Mississippi State student-athlete to earn SEC Football Scholar-Athlete of the Year honors since the award's inception in 2003. He was also named to the SEC Football Community Service Team on Wednesday.

The pass-catcher is a two-time first-team Academic All-American and has posted a 4.0 cumulative GPA as a student at Mississippi State, currently working on his third degree.

Williams was selected previously as a member of the 2022 NFF National Scholar-Athlete Class and is a finalist for college football's premier scholar-athlete award, the William V. Campbell Trophy.

The list of honors Williams has received is a long one as he was named the 2021-22 SEC H. Boyd McWhorter Scholar-Athlete of the Year, the highest honor an SEC athlete can earn in any sport in 2022.

On the season, Williams totals 32 receptions for 269 yards and five touchdowns.

He ranks second for the lowest drop rate of any active SEC wide receiver with a minimum of 100 targets since 2019 (2.0 percent).

