Nonstop Flight: A Trip to Birmingham
Birmingham, Alabama, earned the nickname “Magic City” because of its rapid development as a steel manufacturing center in the decades after the Civil War. The hills of central Alabama are rich in iron ore, coal, and limestone, and thousands flocked to Birmingham to work in the mines and steel mills after the city’s founding in 1871.
Bham Now
Top 5 stories you don’t want to miss, including Hallmark Channel movie filming in Birmingham
Happy Monday, Birmingham! As we hop into a new week in The Magic City, let’s get you all caught up with the buzziest happenings in the city, including a Hallmark Channel movie being filmed, a new boba tea cafe opening and more. Hallmark Channel movie filming in Birmingham till...
wbrc.com
West Alabama Christmas Parade happening Monday night
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - One of West Alabama’s largest Christmas parades starts later this evening. Floats will roll down the streets of Tuscaloosa to plenty of cheers. The West Alabama Christmas Parade is one of the highlights of the holiday season for folks in the Tuscaloosa area. It starts with a Christmas tree lighting ceremony in front of the Christmas tree at the Tuscaloosa County Courthouse at 5:15pm.
Bham Now
5 new + coming soon businesses including Sons Donuts
Birmingham, isn’t it wonderful to call this city our home sweet home? There’s always something exciting happening, including these businesses opening and coming soon to The Magic City. Whether you have a sweet tooth or are craving a glass of wine, read on to learn about your new favorite spots.
wbrc.com
Best places to see Christmas lights in Alabama
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas, and what better way is there to get into the holiday spirit than gazing at the sparkling lights? Grab your winter gear and load the family up to spot some of this season’s most festive displays. If the cold weather intimidates you, don’t fear because there are plenty of drive-thru attractions to keep you warm and cozy inside the car without missing out on this timeless tradition.
Bham Now
Where to drive to find spectacular Christmas lights in Birmingham
‘Tis the season for beautiful Christmas lights in Birmingham. Whether you want to go for a joy ride around a neighborhood or see an extravagant house light show, Birmingham has it all. Keep reading to find out where to go this 2022 holiday season. Neighborhoods. 1. Hoover | The Preserve.
Bham Now
7 black-owned businesses to get the perfect, local holiday gift
As the holiday season approaches, consider supporting Birmingham black-owned businesses. From food to cosmetics, we have curated a guide on how to shop and support in The Magic City. Keep reading to find out which black-owned businesses that made our list. 1. Naughty But Nice Kettle Corn Co. Popcorn fans...
Bham Now
Elysian Gardens is bringing a taste of the South with Lady E’s Chick’n Cafe
Hot chicken and wing fans get excited. The Elysian Gardens has announced that Lady E’s Chick’n Cafe will be joining the backyard hangout. Keep reading to learn more about why Lady E’s is the perfect addition. New location for Lady E’s. Birmingham locals were saddened by...
Comeback Town: In 1960s white and Black parents talked differently to their children about race
David Sher’s ComebackTown to give voice to the people of Birmingham & Alabama. Today’s guest columnist is Mike Diccicco. I’m a white guy that grew up in the 60′s in Birmingham. Moved there in 2nd grade, left after graduating high school in 1967. During that whole...
Bham Now
12 festive weekend events in The Magic City—Dec. 2-4
Birmingham, can you believe it’s the first day of December? ‘Tis the season for hot chocolate, sweaters and festive events. Read on to find out about the exciting happenings in The Magic City, December 2-4. Cheer on the Bulldogs. When: Saturday, December 3 | 2PM. Where: Seibert Stadium.
Bham Now
Hallmark Channel movie filming in Birmingham till mid-December
A Hallmark Channel movie titled Naima in Nashville is filming in the Birmingham area this month according to Film Birmingham, an initiative of Create Birmingham. The production was seen on November 30th at Renaissance Records in the 5 Points South neighborhood. Bham Now caught up with Jessica Moody, director of...
Bham Now
The Junior League of Birmingham is celebrating 100 years with a gala, Dec. 10—3 reasons to attend
Want an excuse to dress to the nines, spend a night out with friends and celebrate a Birmingham organization making a difference? Then you don’t want to miss the Junior League of Birmingham (JLB) Centennial Gala on Saturday, December 10. Keep reading to see why you’ll love it, then get your tickets.
wbrc.com
Man indicted in murder of Birmingham father
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Jefferson County grand jury has indicted a man charged with capital murder in the death of a Birmingham father. Youit Jones is charged with the murder of Nathan Gemeinhart in August. Gemeinhart’s body was found in a burning home on Eufaula Avenue in Birmingham.
Nativity Market and Live Nativity in Anniston
Anniston, AL – The live nativity and market will be open December 10th thru 12th at Greenbrier Road Baptist Church in Anniston. Open from 2:30 pm to 6:30 pm the holiday market lace is filled with holiday vendors and food trucks. The nativity is a classic live nativity.
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Birmingham (AL) Airport Cuts Ribbon on New $12.4M ARFF Station
BIRMINGHAM, AL (November 29, 2022) – A new Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting (ARFF) station and new ARFF trucks were unveiled to the community today at Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport. The new facility and trucks, together with First Responders, are the cornerstone of BHM’s emergency readiness. At a ribbon-cutting...
1 dead, 2 injured in shooting near Huffman High School in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Three people were shot near Huffman High School in Birmingham, police report. According to the Birmingham Police Department, there were several shots fired in the 700 block of Springville Road, located less than half a mile away from Huffman High School. All three victims, who are all adults, were taken to […]
Hiring events set for this week at Birmingham-area medical centers
Several Holiday Open House hiring events are scheduled for this week in the Birmingham area with Tenet Healthcare medical centers. The events are for positions at Brookwood Baptist Medical Center, Princeton Baptist Medical Center and Shelby Baptist Medical Center. Positions include full-time, part-time and PRN employment, with day, evening and...
‘Beatles’ tribute band, ‘The Fab Four,’ to perform in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The British invasion will be present in Birmingham Friday, as the Fab Four — an Emmy Award-winning Beatles tribute band — will be performing at the Alabama Theatre at 8 p.m. CBS 42’s Jimmy Carter speaks with Erik Fidell, a member of the tribute band, about the upcoming performance.
Bham Now
SNEAK PEEK: Little Professor opens 2nd location at Pepper Place [PHOTOS]
Little Professor at Pepper Place is no longer a “pop-up.”. Just before Thanksgiving the independent bookstore opened its second brick and mortar space permanently at 2807 2nd Avenue S., next to Billy Reid and Lefthand Soap Co. The store is now open 7 days a week from 8:00AM to...
Hallmark movie filming in Alabama: Here’s what we know
If you spot a film crew in Birmingham over the next couple of weeks, it’s probably the production team for “Naima in Nashville,” a movie in the works for the Hallmark Channel. Goleman Casting, a company with offices in Alabama and Mississippi, has mentioned filming for the...
AL.com
