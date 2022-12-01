Read full article on original website
WSVN-TV
Students learn about aviation at the City of Miramar’s annual aviation expo
MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward County students were able to get the chance to receive higher education. The city of Miramar started its annual aviation expo, Friday morning. It’s an interactive event where students can learn more about the air industry. A number of pilots were on hand to...
See Inside the Exclusive Art Show Hosted On a Landmark Stiltsville House In Biscayne Bay
If context is everything in art, how does placing an art show in the middle of the sea change our experience of the work? That’s the obvious question posed by New York’s Half Gallery, which hosted the second iteration of one-day Miami Art week pop up Stiltsville Thursday. If nothing else, it made for quite the adventure for the 130 collectors, artists, and art world hangers-on (including yours truly) that braved the two-hour sea journey to the Bay Chateau, one of six houses still standing in Stiltsville. With guests traveling throughout the morning, the weather alternated between clear, bright sun and...
Old Lisbon to Open in Aventura Next Spring
The family-owned brand’s Aventura location replaces a previous Old Lisbon in Sunny Isles Beach
WSVN-TV
Amid tree donations for fundraiser, Key Biscayne church helps another church that fell victim to same broker
KEY BISCAYNE, FLA. (WSVN) - First responders and some 7News viewers are spreading holiday cheer by stepping up to help a South Florida church in need, and that house of worship in turn is paying it forward to another congregation. 7News cameras on Saturday captured Christmas trees under a big...
Click10.com
Broward County Public Schools announce hurricane make-up days
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Broward County Public Schools confirmed Friday that two previously scheduled early release days will be regular school days to make up for the days students missed school during hurricane season. Full-day schedules will be implemented for Thursday, Jan. 12, and Thursday, April 20. “In addition,...
Two brothers are giving away millions in Miami
John and James Knight were newspaper publishers and editors who owned several publications across the United States, including the Miami Herald. The brothers were very successful and wished to give back to the communities that supported them. So in 1950, they established the Knight Foundation, an American non-profit foundation that provides grants for journalism, communities, and the arts.
islandernews.com
Local residential real estate sales fizzle amid holiday frenzy
Now that the holidays have arrived, and the glitzy, celebrity-studded Miami Art Week/Art Basel Miami Beach has kicked off its 20th year bigger than ever, residential real estate sales have slowed to a snail’s pace in Brickell and Key Biscayne. This list details six sales that were closed during...
WSVN-TV
Fort Lauderdale residents opposed to commissioners’ proposal to build pickleball complex in public park
(WSVN) - Pickleball is one of the fastest growing games in the country, but for some Fort Lauderdale residents, the sport has gone sour. 7’s Kevin Ozebek has the story in tonight’s 7 Investigates. This is a game of pickleball. The popular sport is described as a cross...
JESUS JAILED BY BOCA RATON POLICE DAYS BEFORE HOLY HOLIDAY
COP: “AS I WAS SPEAKING WITH JESUS, I OBSERVED HIS SPEECH TO BE SLURRED.” POLICE REPORT: War On Drugs, Not Christmas. BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Jesus Alejandra Morales Goncavles of Boca Raton was jailed for his alleged drug sins following his […]
southbeachtopchefs.com
“Miami is the last man standing”: Marc Roberts weighs in with Robert Rivani on hospitality
Deep-pocketed transplants flocking to luxurious nightlife and dining venues. With his exuberant fashion sense and style, imagine Robert Rivani as a Gen Z Mr. Monopoly, the titular character of the popular real estate board game. His commercial condo buying spree in Miami and Miami Beach this past year is akin...
luxury-houses.net
Listed at $5.25 Million, This Sophisticated Perfectly Waterfront Home in Fort Lauderdale, Florida comes with Sleek Design and Inviting Atmosphere
2881 NE 27th Street Home in Fort Lauderdale, Florida for Sale. 2881 NE 27th Street, Fort Lauderdale, Florida is a modern and sophisticated residence features a floor-to-ceiling stone stacked fireplace, large sliding doors leading outside, and full connectivity to the rest of the open concept living areas. This Home in Fort Lauderdale offers 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 4,400 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 2881 NE 27th Street, please contact Benjamin Lilla (Phone: 954-551-3298) at Engel & Volkers Boca Raton for full support and perfect service.
miamilaker.com
With eyes on 2024, four candidates already seeking council seats
Council seats 1, 3 and 5 will be open in 2024, along with the Mayor’s seat. Those who have either filed paperwork or are in the process of doing so are Juan Carlos Fernandez, Mario O. Pinera, Jr.; Hector Abad and Steven Herzberg. No one had filed as of...
southfloridahospitalnews.com
Matthew Ciminero, M.D., joins Baptist Health as an Orthopedic Surgeon
December 1, 2022 – Orthopedic surgeon Matthew Ciminero, M.D., joins Baptist Health Orthopedic Care, part of Baptist Health. Dr. Ciminero specializes in orthopedic trauma and adult reconstruction. Dr. Ciminero joins Baptist Health Orthopedic Care after completing his orthopedic trauma fellowship at the University of California, San Francisco. “I’m pleased...
hotelnewsresource.com
The Townhouse Hotel in Miami Beach Sold
LuxUrban Hotels Inc. (Nasdaq: LUXH) announced today that it has acquired the long-term rights to the Townhouse Hotel in South Beach, Florida via a 21-year Master Lease Agreement, inclusive of option. The Townhouse Hotel - which will be powered by the Company’s consumer facing LuxUrban brand - is expected to commence operations in December 2022.
Ask Lois: Who are the great Fort Lauderdale chefs and what are the best “hidden gem” restaurants?
“We are returning to live in the area after spending years in Los Angeles. We love it here, but most restaurants taste the same. They taste like Sysco. The food tastes like it was frozen at some point. It’s lacking original flavor and the special touch you can taste when a chef/cook puts a lot of love into the dish. Where are all the chefs in this town and fresh ingredients? What I don’t ...
eastcoasttraveller.com
Miami's Best Hot Dogs at Arbetter's
The menu is simple. Arbetter's offers four types of franks: a chili dog, a corn dog, a monster dog, and a hot dog. The chili dog has a unique recipe. It's a meaty quarter-pound beef dog topped with a sprinkling of shredded cheese, a dash of chili sauce, and a sprinkle of chili powder. It's the perfect meal to satisfy your inner meat lover.
'It's been horrendous,' Art Week visitors deal with South Florida traffic
MIAMI - Visitors in town for Miami's Art Week are learning what South Florida residents already know. "Traffic has been horrendous we've been spending two hours a day in Ubers it's crazy!" says Kristina Schneider, who's visiting Miami. Schneider like many coming in for Art Week and Art Basel have been hit with long lines of vehicles. Even artists are struggling to make their way around to shows, but they say that's just Miami. "We're pretty much just used to it we come every year so, we know what to expect. Yeah, we know the deal, it's just Miami. I mean you know, it's...
usf.edu
Miami-Dade resident files legal challenge to block contentious wetlands boundary move
A controversial vote to move Miami-Dade County’s urban development boundary to make way for a warehouse logistics center about a mile from a mangrove preserve and Biscayne Bay is being challenged by a nearby homeowner. Nita Lewis, an associate chemistry professor at the University of Miami, filed a petition...
Hurricanes hoping to keep talented Chaminade-Madonna players close to home
While the Hurricanes try to shore up their 2023 recruiting class, the UM staff also has eyes on some of the top players in the 2024 class. It helps that some of that year’s top players are not far from the Miami campus. Chaminade-Madonna prospects Zaquan Patterson, Jeremiah Smith, Joshisa Trader and more helped lead the Lions to their seventh straight trip to the state championship with a ...
TODAY.com
Meet the 11-year-old breakout artist known as ‘Little Picasso’
Celebrities, art lovers and more are flocking to the “Art Miami” gallery to see the work of 11-year-old Andres Valencia, whose paintings are being compared to Picasso’s and being sold for six figures. NBC’s Kathy Park reports for Saturday TODAY.Dec. 3, 2022.
