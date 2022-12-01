Read full article on original website
The Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes entered their matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday hoping to reverse some recent poor fortune. The Bengals, led by Joe Burrow, swept Mahomes’ Chiefs between a regular season and AFC title game matchup last year. The sting of that latter defeat especially had to be motivating for Mahomes, who was pulling out all the stops to overcome the Bengals this time around. After Cincinnati took a late 27-24 lead on a Chris Evans touchdown, it certainly seemed like this AFC rivalry would have an instant classic in store.
Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Brady Divorce
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man over the weekend for the first time since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady last month. Page Six reports Bündchen was seen with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente at Koji in Provincia de Puntarenas, Costa Rica, along with her children Benjamin and Vivian.
CBS analyst Tony Romo explained during the first quarter of Cincinnati's 27-24 win Sunday against Kansas City that he sees the Chiefs as a "dynasty in the making." "Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes - they have a 10-win season streak of eight in a row, OK," Romo said during the broadcast. "The only teams who have ever done that - the Brady/Belichick Patriots. The 49ers with Walsh/Seifert/Montana/Young. Peyton Manning and Dungy. Staubach and Landry. And then you've got Andy Reid and Mahomes. This is literally rare territory, with a great, great coach and dynamic quarterback. Here you go. You're watching a dynasty."
Ready for a break? Since news they separated, football fans want to know: why are Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen divorcing and what caused their separation? Reports of tension and unrest between Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bündchen have been circulating since his decision to un-retire from the NFL. A source confirmed to Us Weekly in September 2022 that there was “tension” between the couple after he reneged on the announcement he was hanging up his cleats for good. “Gisele was not happy when Tom un-retired from the NFL after such a short time,” the insider said. “There is tension...
If the Kansas City Chiefs are playing an NFL game and Brittany Mahomes is around to see her husband, then she’s coming with the fire. In this case, Brittany is wondering if this type of flop should be allowed in pro football. It happens, Brittany! Still, she was calling out a Cincinnati Bengals player who “pulled up” with a cramp.
Before Sunday, Ezekiel Elliott had started all 97 games of his career dating back to 2016. He was benched in the 98th game for disciplinary reasons.
Watch: NFL Star Patrick Mahomes & Wife Brittany Reveal Sex of Baby No. 2. Brittany Mahomes is running interference on the status of baby no. 2. The 27-year-old—who is expecting her second baby with husband Patrick Mahomes—recently clarified that she was not in fact, in labor, after fans noticed her absence on Twitter during the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback's game against the Los Angeles Rams.
The Cincinnati Bengals are currently leading the Kansas City Chiefs, 14-3, on Sunday afternoon. It's early, but Chiefs fans are already pretty upset with the officiating on Sunday afternoon in Cincinnati. A couple of questionable calls have gone against the Chiefs in the first half. Patrick Mahomes' wife is noticing.
The Chiefs quarterback took special note of what a Bengals player said.
Travis Hunter, the five-star recruit who shocked the college football world by committing to Jackson State over Florida State, has apparently made his transfer decision. The former No. 1 overall recruit will be transferring from Jackson State to Colorado. Deion Sanders officially accepted the Colorado Buffaloes job on Sunday. Late...
Deion Sanders told Colorado players to hit the portal because he was bringing his own guys. “We got a few positions already taken care of because I’m bringing my own luggage with me,” Sanders told the Buffaloes in a meeting with players released on social media Sunday. “And it’s Louis, OK?”
It’s pretty much in the College Football Playoff selection committee’s hands now. But that won’t stop the conversation as the No. 3 and No. 4 teams in last week’s playoff ranking lost conference championship games. Alabama, left for dead in early November, saw domino after domino...
The talking points centered on losses but it appears like the College Football Playoff selection committee looked more at wins when making the most debated call. Ohio State ultimately got the No. 4 spot for which Nick Saban lobbied in television interviews Saturday night. His case had a few prongs, among them the timing and margin of losses. Alabama went down on the final play of two games while Ohio State took a 45-23 loss to Michigan on the final Saturday of the regular season.
Let’s not read too much into this, Yankees fans, OK? Free agent outfielder Aaron Judge took in Monday’s Buccaneers-Saints matchup in Tampa Bay along with wife Samantha Bracksieck, repping a Bucs jersey as he milled around with players on the sidelines and in the tunnel. The 2022 American League MVP wore a Mike Evans in support of both the wideout, who donned a Judge jersey after the Bucs’ Oct. 9 win against the Falcons, days after Judge set the AL home run record. Previous 1 of 3 Next “Shoutout my boy Aaron Judge,” Evans said when asked about the jersey during that October presser. “MVP!” The hulking outfielder...
The current Giants head coach made Sirianni a position coach for the first time
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to AL.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Tampa Bay hosts the Saints on MNF, and you can claim Caesars’ $1,250 first-bet insurance signup bonus on the game by using Caesars...
