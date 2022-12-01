Read full article on original website
Related
‘GMA’ hosts Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes off air, replaced with Stephanie Ramos, Gio Benitez
“Good Morning America” co-hosts Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes have been taken off air, according to multiple reports. ET confirmed Stephanie Ramos and Gio Benitez will replace the pair on “GMA3.″. It was revealed Robach and Holmes, who are both married to other people, have been dating and...
‘Cheers’ Star Kirstie Alley Dead at 71 After Shock Cancer Diagnosis
Kirstie Alley, the two-time Emmy-winning actor whose work on Cheers, Look Who’s Talking, and Veronica’s Closet won her the hearts of audiences across the world, died following a short fight with cancer, her family said Monday. She was 71.“We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered,” said her children, True and Lillie Parker. In a statement posted across Alley’s social media accounts, they recalled her “zest and passion for life” and “her eternal joy of creating.”“She was surrounded by her closest family and fought...
Cheers and Celebrity Big Brother star Kirstie Alley dies from cancer at 71
US actress Kirstie Alley has died from cancer at the age of 71, according to her family.A statement posted on social media through her official accounts described her as an “incredible, fierce and loving mother”.Alley was surrounded by her closest family members, the statement said.She was best known for her breakout role as Rebecca Howe in the NBC sitcom Cheers from 1987 to 1993, and received both an Emmy Award and a Golden Globe for the role in 1991.In 2018 she participated in the 22nd series of UK Celebrity Big Brother, in which she finished as runner-up.“As iconic as she...
Kirstie Alley death - latest: Cheers and Look Who’s Talking actress dies at 71, as John Travolta pays tribute
Kirstie Alley, an actor best known for her role in the sitcom Cheers, has died at the age of 71, according to her family.“Our mother’s zest and passion for life, her children, grandchildren and her many animals, not to mention her eternal joy of creating, were unparalleled and leave us inspired to live life to the fullest just as she did,” her family wrote on Twitter.Alley was surrounded by loved ones at the Moffit Cancer Center in Florida in her final moments, they said.Alley’s Look Who’s Talking co-star John Travolta paid tribute to the actor in a statement on...
Hunter Biden revelations in Twitter Files prompts media reckoning for insiders, critics: 'Sorry episode'
Members of the media from outlets that wrongly insisted Hunter Biden’s laptop was disinformation claim they don’t have egg on their face, despite Twitter owner Elon Musk’s revelations.
Kirstie Alley, mainstay of the screen in the 1980s and 1990s, dead at 71
Kirstie Alley, whose role as Rebecca Howe in the US sitcom Cheers propelled her to stardom in the 1980s and 1990s, has died from cancer at the age of 71.A statement from her family, posted on social media through her official accounts, described her as an “amazing mother and grandmother”.“To all our friends, far and wide around the world… We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered,” the statement read.“She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with...
MTV’s ‘Deliciousness’: How to watch and where to stream new episodes
The latest episode of Deliciousness is set to premiere on MTV Monday, Dec. 5 at 9/8c. Deliciousness features host Tiffani Thiessen as she serves up funny food-related clips ranging from comfort food cravings to barbecue disasters and home chef failures. Those who have ditched regular cable can still tune in...
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
207K+
Followers
64K+
Post
73M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 0