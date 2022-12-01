Read full article on original website
Related
Popculture
Playboy Model Shows Interest in Tom Brady Following Gisele Bündchen Divorce
A Playboy model would love to get to know Tom Brady more following his divorce from Gisele Bündchen. Sara Blake recently spoke to the New York Post and said she is interested in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback now that he's single. However, Blake would have to get permission from her husband first.
iheart.com
Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Brady Divorce
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man over the weekend for the first time since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady last month. Page Six reports Bündchen was seen with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente at Koji in Provincia de Puntarenas, Costa Rica, along with her children Benjamin and Vivian.
The 5 Ugliest Divorces in NFL History
Here's a look five notable contenders for the most publicized and ugliest divorces and settlements involving current or retired NFL stars.
Gisele Bündchen spotted on 1st date since divorcing Buccaneers’ Tom Brady
It looks like Gisele Bündchen is starting to move on after her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. According to the New York Post, the supermodel was spotted having dinner with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente on Saturday. Bündchen’s two children joined the pair in Provincia de Puntarenas in Costa Rica.
Aaron Judge supports Mike Evans, Tom Brady at Buccaneers game
Let’s not read too much into this, Yankees fans, OK? Free agent outfielder Aaron Judge took in Monday’s Buccaneers-Saints matchup in Tampa Bay along with wife Samantha Bracksieck, repping a Bucs jersey as he milled around with players on the sidelines and in the tunnel. The 2022 American League MVP wore a Mike Evans in support of both the wideout, who donned a Judge jersey after the Bucs’ Oct. 9 win against the Falcons, days after Judge set the AL home run record. Previous 1 of 3 Next “Shoutout my boy Aaron Judge,” Evans said when asked about the jersey during that October presser. “MVP!” The hulking outfielder...
Odell Beckham Jr. leaves Giants visit without a deal
Free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. took a private flight into New York on Thursday and then met with New York Giants brass over dinner. “We had dinner with him last night. It was a good visit,” head coach Brian Daboll said. “Had a great steak.”. Beckham...
How One Season with Brian Daboll Made Nick Sirianni a Better Coach
The current Giants head coach made Sirianni a position coach for the first time
Is a reunion between Odell Beckham Jr. and his former team in order?
No, not the Cleveland Browns. There is zero chance of former Browns’ wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. coming back to Northeast Ohio after a rocky-at-best three seasons in Cleveland. He did, however, visit the team that drafted him in the 2014 NFL Draft, the New York Giants. While the...
Comments / 0