Let’s not read too much into this, Yankees fans, OK? Free agent outfielder Aaron Judge took in Monday’s Buccaneers-Saints matchup in Tampa Bay along with wife Samantha Bracksieck, repping a Bucs jersey as he milled around with players on the sidelines and in the tunnel. The 2022 American League MVP wore a Mike Evans in support of both the wideout, who donned a Judge jersey after the Bucs’ Oct. 9 win against the Falcons, days after Judge set the AL home run record. Previous 1 of 3 Next “Shoutout my boy Aaron Judge,” Evans said when asked about the jersey during that October presser. “MVP!” The hulking outfielder...

30 MINUTES AGO