Barcelona bait Real Madrid on opening of first store in Spanish capital: 'Raul is a culer'

Barcelona could not resist a cheeky dig at fierce rivals Real Madrid ahead of the opening of their first ever club store in the Spanish capital.

Barça officially opened the new store on Saturday in central Madrid, less than 50 metres from a Real shop on the same street.

Ahead of the opening, the Catalan club took out a huge billboard with the provocative slogan: "Raul is a culer (Barça fan)'.

"Raul is a Barça supporter who lives in Madrid and who was the inspiration for this campaign that will be replicated in other streets of the city," the Blaugrana said on their website.

Obviously, that particular fan was used because he shares a name with one of Real Madrid's most-loved and iconic players, former striker Raul Gonzalez Blanco.

"The store is located right in the centre in the historic Palacio de Gavira, and has a total of 190 m2 divided into two floors, offering a space for 100% Barça experiences," Barcelona said.

"It is an innovative point of sale in line with sister stores that observe the same design scheme, a highly characteristic concept that the club has been capturing in each of its latest openings."

It is the first Barça store outside Catalonia and comes seven years after Real Madrid opened an official store on Barcelona's most emblematic street: La Rambla.