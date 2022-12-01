Read full article on original website
Related
WVNews
COVID report
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia had no new COVID deaths to report from over the …
WVNews
W.Va. Parkways' Miller appointed to IBTTA board
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The International Bridge, Tunnel and Turnpike Association has elected West Virginia Parkways Authority Director Jeff Miller as an IBTTA director for a four-year term beginning Jan. 1, 2023. Miller joins the 2023 IBTTA Board of Directors, which also includes six officers and 19 other...
WVNews
West Virginia DHHR begins implementing changes following review
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources is beginning to make adjustments after a report reviewing the agency concluded it needs “bold organizational change.”. The “top-to-bottom” review of the DHHR came at the request of Gov. Jim Justice, who vetoed the...
WVNews
West Virginians 71 and older accounting for nearly 23% of COVID cases in last 7 days
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia had no new COVID deaths to report from over the weekend, while the active case count Monday was at 903. The state has had 7,627 total deaths and 615,922 cases during the pandemic.
WVNews
2 West Virginia food banks getting $500,000 each
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Two food banks in West Virginia will each receive $500,000 from the state. Facing Hunger Foodbank in Huntington and Mountaineer Food Bank in Gassaway are getting a total of $1 million from the office of Gov. Jim Justice, the Charleston Gazette-Mail reported. The food banks distribute about 30 million pounds of food across the state each year.
WVNews
Foster to head Office of Miners’ Health, Safety and Training
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Gov. Jim Justice announced last week that he appointed Frank Foster as the new director of the Office of Miners’ Health, Safety and Training. He fills the position vacated by the retirement of Eugene White. Current Acting Director McKennis (Kenny) Browning will become deputy director.
WVNews
West Virginia officials: Flu cases, hospitalizations on the rise, RSV cases decrease
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — While West Virginia still hasn’t officially entered flu season yet, West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources Secretary Bill Crouch said Monday that the number of flu cases is rising at a concerning rate, and he encouraged people to get their influenza shots.
WVNews
Marion Co., West Virginia, Health Dept.: State of emergency lifting doesn't negate proper COVID-19 care
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Although Gov. Jim Justice announced that the State of Emergency regarding the COVID-19 pandemic will be lifted on Jan. 1, Marion County Health Department officials are stressing that the pandemic — and the cases, hospitalizations and deaths that come with it — will still be around.
WVNews
GO-WV executive talks election, 2023 session, hopes for permitting reform
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — While most interest groups in the state took a position during the protracted public debate over Amendment 2, the Gas and Oil Association of West Virginia largely stayed out of the fray. The organization made a conscious effort to remain relatively neutral, according to...
WVNews
West Virginia lawmakers receive a report on regional pay for state employees
CHARLESTON — West Virginia lawmakers have been struggling the last couple years over the question of whether to pay state employees in different regions of the state more based on areas with the most shortages of workers. Members of the West Virginia Legislature's Joint Standing Committee on Finance met...
WVNews
Del. Moore Capito announces 2024 run for West Virginia governor; Warner, McCuskey mulling runs
The field of candidates hoping to secure the GOP’s 2024 nomination for governor is starting to take shape. Del. Moore Capito, R-Kanawha, recently officially announced his gubernatorial ambitions, shorty after Secretary of State Mac Warner and state Auditor John “JB” McCuskey each released statements saying they are mulling potential runs.
WVNews
Medical supply chain issues 'unprecedented,' industry officials say
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Supply shortages continue to challenge West Virginia’s hospitals as global supply chain issues continue three years after the start of the pandemic. Supply managers say they are managing to find the supplies or adequate alternatives to provide patient care, but the task has required forward thinking, resource sharing and other creative solutions.
WVNews
Arizona certifies 2022 election despite GOP complaints
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona's top officials certified the midterm election results Monday, formalizing victories for Democrats over Republicans who falsely claimed the 2020 election was rigged. The certification opens a five-day window for formal election challenges. Republican Kari Lake, who lost the race for governor, is expected to file...
WVNews
Gov. Jim Justice considering U.S. Senate run after Mooney announces candidacy; Moore will vie for House seat
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — There are still more than 700 days until the Nov. 5, 2024, election, but some West Virginia candidates have already let their plans be known. State Treasurer Riley Moore and U.S. Rep. Alex Mooney have declared their candidacies, Attorney General Patrick has circulated a letter hinting at a run and Gov. Jim Justice has said he’s “seriously considering” seeking a seat in the U.S. Senate.
WVNews
West Virginia Senate President Blair, House Speaker Hanshaw maintain leadership roles
CHARLESTON — There was no white smoke like a papal selection, but Republican members of the West Virginia Legislature voted Sunday to re-confirm Senate President Craig Blair and House Speaker Roger Hanshaw as their leaders for another two years. The newly elected Republican caucuses of the state Senate and...
Comments / 0