These Are The 19 Reasons Why "Nope" Is Even Better With A Second Viewing
"The film stands between primitive mystery and avant-garde stupor, where all its overwhelming strangeness resides." —Jordan Peele
John Travolta Pays Tribute to Kirstie Alley
John Travolta and Kirstie Alley made three Look Who’s Talking movies together over a span of four years: Look Who’s Talking, Look Who’s Talking Too, and Look Who’s Talking Now. The gimmick in these very popular family comedies was that the audience could hear the thoughts of the baby in the story (voiced by Bruce Willis) and later even the dogs (Danny DeVito and Diane Keaton). But the sturdy center of the films was Travolta and Alley and their relationship as the lovable James and Mollie.
How James Cameron and Kate Winslet’s ‘Titanic’ Rapport Translated to ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’
James Cameron brought a little of Pandora — and a lot of his starry cast — to London for the “Avatar: The Way of Water” world premiere on Tuesday night. The long-promised, eagerly-awaited sequel has been 13 years in the making, and now it’s finally set to debut in cinemas in just a few days, a moment the director wasn’t always sure would come. “I had a lot of doubt when the pandemic hit,” Cameron told Variety on the blue carpet in Leicester Square. “We got shut down for six months. We didn’t know if there were going to be any...
James Mangold Says No One Is ‘Replacing’ Indiana Jones
Rumors are whirring in the usual places about Indiana Jones’ future. Luckily, James Mangold isn’t having any of it. You can tell that the director is highly enthusiastic about this project, and he's not letting misguided guesses about Indiana Jones’ fifth entry get in the way. It’s incredibly fair that people would have their own theories about how Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is going to play out. Still, as Mangold points out, it’s not okay to take off running with scant details and imagine things that aren’t true.
Kirstie Alley, ‘Cheers’ Star, Dies at 71
One of the signature film and TV stars of the 1980s and ’90s has died. Kirstie Alley passed away after a battle with cancer. She was only 71 years old. A statement posted to her Twitter account read “we are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered. She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead. As iconic as she was on screen, she was an even more amazing mother and grandmother.”
Quentin Tarantino Says Marvel Actors Aren’t Stars
Sooooo ... don’t expect Quentin Tarantino to direct a Marvel movie anytime soon. Not that you would have. Tarantino has, with very few exceptions, only ever made original movies. (Jackie Brown was based on an Elmore Leonard novel; that is his only adaptation to date.) But if you’re curious about Tarantino’s feelings about the Marvel Cinematic Universe, you can find them on the new episode of the 2 Bears, 1 Cave podcast with Tom Segura.
‘Easy Rider’ To Get Modern Reboot
Easy Rider was a landmark counterculture film from the late ’60s, but perhaps a modern update could work. The current rightsholders think so, anyway. The original film was penned by Peter Fonda, Dennis Hopper, and Terry Southern. It showcased the changing cultural landscape at the end of the ’60s and the hippie era through the story of a pair of drug smuggling bikers traveling through the American South.
‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ Trailer Teases the End of the Team
Just revealed at Brazil’s CCXP22, here is the new trailer for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Right off the bat, you’ll see the Guardians wearing matching team uniforms for the first time — uniforms that come right out of the Guardians comic books that first inspired this movie franchise.
Why ‘Mission Impossible 7’ Is Titled ‘Dead Reckoning’
Now that the Mission Impossible franchise has become so large, there’s plenty to look back on. Mission Impossible 7 will do just that. Rather than opting for a radically new direction or anything like that, Tom Cruise’s Ethan Hunt will face some old demons with higher stakes. In fact, the story is going to be so huge that the film will be split into two parts, both under the title of Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning.
