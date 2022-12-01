Arrest Warrant Issued For Antonio Brown

Photo: Getty Images

An arrest warrant has been issued for former All-Pro wide receiver Antonio Brown in relation to a domestic dispute with the mother of his child, FOX 13 News ' Kevin O'Donnell reports .

"Have confirmation that a warrant has been issued for the arrest of Antonio Brown in Tampa for multiple domestic issues on November 28 with the mother of his children," O'Donnell tweeted on Thursday (December 1). "Brown facing serious legal issues."

Court records obtained by FOX 13 News confirm that a risk protection order was filed against Brown by the Tampa Police Department on Tuesday (November 29).

"The suspect exited the residence and threw a shoe at the victim striking her in the ponytail," the report via FOX 13 News . "The victim had no injuries but believed the shoe was meant for her head. The suspect would not open the door or come outside to speak with officers. The suspect also during this incident attempted to issue an informal eviction to the victim."

A responding officer wrote that the victim's belongings were thrown in the street, but had already been retrieved and placed in the driveway when police arrived at the scene.

The victims told responding officers that Brown had two guns located inside the house at the time of the incident, according to the report.

Brown reportedly locked himself inside the house as responding officers attempted to make contact with him at the scene.

"The suspect placed an informal eviction notice on the door, which will be uploaded to this report, with 11/28/2022 at the date showing the victim has 7 days to gather her belongings and leave," the police report stated via FOX 13 News . "The suspect continued throughout the incident to state that the victim had no right to be at that residence or to even gain entry to it because she did not live there. The victim's ID has the listed address as her residence as of 10/18/2022."

Officers advised the victim to spend the night elsewhere after "many failed attempts" were made to convince Brown to allow her to gather her possessions from the scene.

Brown, once regarded by many as the NFL's best wide receiver, has been at the center of numerous issues on and off the field in recent years.

In April 2021, Attorney David Hass announced that Brown's legal dispute with gymnast Britney Taylor dating back to 2019 has been settled in a joint statement with a representative for Brown, Alana Burstyn , obtained by NBC News .

Taylor sued Brown alleging he sexually assaulted her three times while she was working as his personal trainer. The wide receiver denied the allegations and later countersued Taylor, claiming her initial lawsuit stemmed from his refusal to invest more than $1.5 million in her gymnastics business.

In January, Brown was released by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers one day after a strange incident in which he stripped off his uniform and ran off the field during the team's game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Brown hasn't played for an NFL team since the incident and has instead served he president of Kanye West 's sports fashion line within his Donda Sports creative content company, as well as continued to focus on his own music career.

Brown was selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers at No. 196 overall in the sixth-round of the 2010 NFL Draft and quickly emerged as a perennial Pro Bowl selection before demanding a trade amid a contract dispute prior to the 2019 season.

The Miami native was later cut by Pittsburgh's trade partner, the then-Oakland Raiders, prior to ever appearing in a regular-season game.

Brown spent several games in 2019 with the New England Patriots and two seasons with the Buccaneers, with both tenures ending in controversy .

The 33-year-old was a four-time First-team All-Pro (2014-17), a Second-team All-Pro in 2013 and a seven time Pro Bowl selection (2011, 2013-18), having led all NFL players in receiving yards twice (2014, 2017), receptions twice (2014, 2015) and receiving touchdowns in 2018.