The 23rd Annual Christmas Box Angel Memorial Service will be held at 6 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 6 at Marco Island Cemetery, 489 West Elkcam Circle at the Angel of Hope statue. The service is for all who have lost a child, niece or nephew, or grandchild. The Angel and service are based on the bestselling author, Richard Paul Evans’ book, “The Christmas Box.” It is a time to remember, a time to love, a time to get support, and most of all a time not to be alone. Bring nothing but your love. No words will be needed, for the greatest gift you can give someone traveling down this road is just your presence. Information: Wesleymarco.org.

MARCO ISLAND, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO