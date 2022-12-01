Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Captiva Island Resort First to Reopen to PublicOutlier BrandsCaptiva, FL
‘Somebody Needs Help, We’re There for Them’ - Hurricane Ian damage brings strangers together to help each otherMattia GiaccioFort Myers Beach, FL
4 Great Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
First Full-Service Resort Opens on Sanibel and Captiva IslandsOutlier BrandsSanibel, FL
Captiva Resort to Continue Annual Tree Lighting TraditionOutlier BrandsCaptiva, FL
Marconews.com
K.C. Stock, co-founder of Stock Development, remembered for entrepreneurial and kind spirit
K.C. Stock left his mark on Southwest Florida, not only as a builder and developer, but as a man of principle — and of kindness. He's remembered as a true entrepreneur and as a strong, yet gentle man, who loved business and life. Voted "least likely to succeed" in...
Marconews.com
SWFLA To Do: ‘Brews for the Birds’ and ‘Lunch & Learn’ about sharks
The 23rd Annual Christmas Box Angel Memorial Service will be held at 6 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 6 at Marco Island Cemetery, 489 West Elkcam Circle at the Angel of Hope statue. The service is for all who have lost a child, niece or nephew, or grandchild. The Angel and service are based on the bestselling author, Richard Paul Evans’ book, “The Christmas Box.” It is a time to remember, a time to love, a time to get support, and most of all a time not to be alone. Bring nothing but your love. No words will be needed, for the greatest gift you can give someone traveling down this road is just your presence. Information: Wesleymarco.org.
Marconews.com
Saturday in the Park – Crowd throngs Veterans Park for new bandshell and tree-lighting
This year’s Marco Island Christmas tree-lighting ceremony was two celebrations in one. To kick the evening off, the city’s government leaders celebrated the reopening of Veterans’ Community Park after a year-long remake, with thank-yous, speeches and a ribbon cutting at the new Unity bandshell under balmy skies. Then, the bandshell stage was turned over to the younger generation for what many attendees – and they numbered well into the thousands – felt was the main attraction, the gyrations of wave after wave of “tiny dancers” dressed in colorful holiday costumes.
Marconews.com
Bodies of woman and child found after plane crashes in Gulf of Mexico; third person missing
VENICE, Fla. — The bodies of two people, including a child, were found Sunday in the Gulf of Mexico inside the wreckage of a rented Piper Cherokee airplane, authorities said. Venice Police confirmed the wreckage had been spotted about 2 p.m. from the air in the Gulf, about one-third...
Marconews.com
3 To Do: Farmers market reopens, holiday lights walk
1. Wednesday, Marco Island: Farmers market reopens. Marco Island’s farmers market resumes Dec. 7 (from 7:30 a.m. until 1 p.m., every Wednesday through April) to Veteran’s Community Park (901 Park Ave., Marco Island). For more information, call 239-642-0575 or visit cityofmarcoisland.com. 2. Thursday, Naples: 'Discoveries After Dusk'. From...
Marconews.com
Now You Know: Get your passport at Collier Clerk’s Marco satellite office
The Collier County Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller recently announced that the clerk’s satellite office, located in Marco Island city building, is now approved to receive passport applications. According to statistics from the Bureau of Consular Affairs, more than 1,315,000 passports have been issued in the state...
Marconews.com
Post Ian beach cleanup collects construction and boating debris
Much of Marco Island suffered from the effects of Hurricane Ian and Tigertail Beach was no exception. Significant debris washed ashore and the flooding caused park equipment such as dumpsters and kayaks to be dislodged. The county has been hard at work, having successfully cleared up the majority of the...
Marconews.com
3 To Know: Postal Service announces holiday deadlines
1. Holiday mail: U.S. Postal Service announces shipping deadlines. The United State Postal Service has once again delivered its traditional holiday message to its customers: “The earlier you send, the better.”. Hanukkah (Dec. 18–Dec. 26), Christmas (Dec. 25) and Kwanzaa (Dec. 26–Jan. 1) means this will be a busy...
