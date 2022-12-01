Read full article on original website
Calzada enters transfer portal for second time in career
The transfer portal officially opened Monday morning, and Auburn quarterback Zach Calzada elected to enter it for the second time in his career and leave the Auburn program. Calzada spent one year with the Tigers after spending the previous three at Texas A&M but never took a snap as the quarterback for Auburn. He never made it above the No. 2 QB on Auburn's roster once the season started.
Coulibaly, Scott-Grayson cook in Auburn's biggest win this season over UCF
On December's first Saturday afternoon, Auburn women's basketball proved that weekends on the Plains aren't going to lose much excitement after the end of football season last Saturday. On the first Saturday of the fall semester without football, Auburn women's basketball followed men's basketball's big Friday night win with a...
Tigers eliminated from postseason, earn first second-round wins
Auburn volleyball has been eliminated from the NCAA Tournament, but the exit does not come without a number of smaller victories. In their second game of NCAA play, the Tigers met up with No. 5 Houston and ultimately lost 3-2, but those victorious sets were the first time Auburn had ever won in the second round of the postseason.
Auburn upsets Creighton in five-set thriller, advances to second round
Auburn’s second-ever trip to the NCAA Tournament has been extended. The Tigers, one of the last four teams in the field of 64, upset fourth-seeded Creighton in a five-set thriller (21-25, 25-21, 25-20, 16-25, 15-11) before a record crowd of 2,653 at Creighton’s D.J. Sokol Arena. Auburn’s youth...
