Related
5-star Ohio State WR commit Brandon Inniss courted by Deion Sanders, could wait to sign
One of the nation’s top recruits could wait until February to finalize things with the school of his choice. Ohio State Top247 wide receiver commit Brandon Inniss told 247Sports on Friday night after a state semifinal win that he’s strongly considering not utilizing the Early Signing Period as he waits to see what happens with Buckeyes assistant Brian Hartline, who has been linked to the head coach opening at Cincinnati. Inniss is the No. 3 receiver and No. 22 overall player in the 2023 class per the 247Sports Composite.
Deion Sanders Reportedly Targeting Major SEC Assistant Coach
Deion Sanders is reportedly not waiting around to fill out his staff at Colorado. According to a report this weekend, the Buffaloes' new head coach is targeting a prominent SEC assistant coach. Sanders is reportedly interested in bringing Charles Kelly with him to Boulder, according to Football Scoop. Kelly is...
Deion Sanders Lands First Big Recruit at Colorado
After just one night with the new program, a top recruit already has chosen Colorado because of its new coach.
Utah’s Kyle Whittingham To Ohio State’s Ryan Day After Upsetting USC: “You’re Welcome”
Eleventh-ranked Utah upset No. 4 USC in the Pac-12 Championship Game on Friday night, opening the door for No. 5 Ohio State to sneak into the College Football Playoff despite last week's loss to Michigan. Afterward, former Buckeyes and Utes head coach and current FOX analyst Urban Meyer joked that...
Kent State coach Sean Lewis to Colorado as OC, sources say
Kent State head coach Sean Lewis is leaving to be Deion Sanders' offensive coordinator at Colorado, sources said.
Nebraska looks to beat another ranked opponent, visits No. 14 Indiana
Fresh off a big road win over a ranked opponent, Nebraska will try to keep that momentum going when it
Ryan Day Asked About OSU’s CFP Situation After USC’s Loss
The Buckeyes were given new life after the Trojans fell to Utah in the Pac-12 championship.
Star WR Kayshon Boutte passing over draft, returning to LSU
LSU wide receiver Kayshon Boutte is putting his pro aspirations on hold and returning for another season of college football.
