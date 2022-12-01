One of the nation’s top recruits could wait until February to finalize things with the school of his choice. Ohio State Top247 wide receiver commit Brandon Inniss told 247Sports on Friday night after a state semifinal win that he’s strongly considering not utilizing the Early Signing Period as he waits to see what happens with Buckeyes assistant Brian Hartline, who has been linked to the head coach opening at Cincinnati. Inniss is the No. 3 receiver and No. 22 overall player in the 2023 class per the 247Sports Composite.

2 DAYS AGO