ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Elvis Presley’s Daughter Lisa Marie Debunks Infamous Myth Surrounding Her Famous Father’s Favorite Sandwich

By Lucille Barilla
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 4 days ago

Many rumors followed Elvis Presley throughout his life and continue today, 45 years after his death. One that has forever trailed the king of rock and roll surrounded his favorite sandwich, a peanut butter and banana creation that was fried in butter. His only daughter, Lisa Marie, debunked an infamous myth surrounding this treat that has become synonymous with the entertainer. You won’t believe her big reveal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0b7Cyy_0jU0LHIh00
Elvis Presley and Lisa Marie Presley | Archive Photos/Frank Trapper/Getty Images

Elvis Presley enjoyed the infamous treat while on the road

In a 1996 BBC Four documentary, Presley’s longtime Graceland cook Mary Jenkins demonstrated how she cooked the king of rock and roll’s favorite treat. She revealed that Presley asked Jenkins to replicate a sandwich he had on the road one morning for breakfast.

She tried five times to prepare the dish in a way Presley would have enjoyed but could not get it right. Jenkins tried thinly slicing bananas , adding peanut butter, and then grilling the bread. However, Presley was not satisfied with any of her methods.

Presley’s father, Vernon, suggested that Jenkins toast the bread before putting it in the skillet and frying it. This added step created the sandwich Presley would come to adore.

Jenkins admitted she used two sticks of butter for every three sandwiches, reported The New York Times . ”It’d be just floating in butter,” Ms. Langston admitted. ”You’d turn it and turn it and turn it until they soaked up all the butter. That’s when Elvis liked it.”

However, Lisa Marie Presley says she never saw Elvis eat the infamous sandwich

Lisa Marie has fun memories of her famous father, but none of them revolve around food .

“What I remember is him waking me up to do things, you know?” she told Good Morning America . “Like, get in the golf cart and take me, you know, for a ride in the middle of the night, in the wee hours of the morning, or at some point when he probably shouldn’t have been doing that.  It was always really special for me to get in the car – you know, golf cart with him, be alone with him.”

She claims she never saw her father eat the legendary fried peanut butter and banana sandwiches that are so closely associated with the king of rock and roll; they serve them at The Guest House at Graceland .

“I never saw him eat one of those, to be honest with you, and I finally just had one, like, I took a bite about a year ago,” she told ABC News .

Lisa Marie still enjoys family meals at Graceland

Lisa Marie once told USA Today that she and her family still enjoy meals at her family home, the number two U.S. tourist destination behind The White House.

“It’s a very special place. It shuts down quite nicely at night. I have family that I love very much who live there in Memphis. When I go, I visit [Graceland]. We have dinner there. My family still goes there, and we still have a life there,” she explained.

“It’s got a very special energy there when you go,” says Lisa Marie. “It’s like a time capsule: nothing’s been changed or moved since 1977. A time warp, and the energy is still very much there. You can feel it,” she admits. “It’s from the essence of that time period. It’s a very special place.”

RELATED: Elvis Presley’s Wild Reaction to Fans’ Lipstick Messages of Love on His White BMW

Comments / 35

Titans Bertram
2d ago

Given that she was only 9 years old when he passed and her parents had divorced when she was only 5 years old, I'm not surprised she never saw him eat it. Truth be told there were probably many of his habits she was unaware of.

Reply(1)
17
TN Volunteer
3d ago

way I heard it the fried pb and nana sandwich was first eat in Seattle and he would have one of his people fly out on the jet occasionally and pick him up some

Reply
8
Gina Houchins
1d ago

I believe he did eat them ,because the beauty queen his girlfriend of five years said she used to make them for Elvis,Lisa was so young bless her heart she remembers what she can and I'm sure her mom tells her a lot and I'm sure it's not always true.

Reply
6
Related
OK! Magazine

Lisa Marie Presley Reveals She's Drowning In Shocking $1.8 Million Debt Following Michael Lockwood Divorce

Court documents have revealed that despite Lisa Marie Presley's impressive $100,000 per month paycheck, she is drowning in roughly $1.8 million in debt — and her rollercoaster divorce from Michael Lockwood is only adding to her expenses. Although Lockwood was not awarded spousal support, earlier this year, Presley was ordered to pay her ex — who she shares 14-year-old twins Harper and Finley with — just over $6,000 per month in child support.She previously avoided paying child support, citing financial concerns as the reason why she couldn't afford the sizable monthly expense, and she is still claiming to be struggling....
DoYouRemember?

Lisa Marie Presley Hid A Message In A Drawer At Graceland

Lisa Marie Presley is the only child of the late Elvis Presley. She lived at his iconic home in Graceland for the first nine years of her life prior to her father’s death. Now, she owns the home and still visits with her family on occasion, especially during the holidays.
News Breaking LIVE

Legendary Country Music Star Dies

Legendary country music star Jeff Cook, the co-founder of the country band Alabama, has died at 73, according to the band. Jeff Cook, who played the guitar, had announced he had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2017.
Popculture

Ashton Kutcher Does First Interview With Twin Brother Michael, Discusses His Heart Transplant

Ashton Kutcher and his twin brother are sitting down for their first joint inerview. In the newly released trailer for Paramount+'s The Checkup With Dr. David Agus, the 44-year-old That 70s Show alum has an emotional chat with his twin brother, Michael, who was born with cerebral palsy and has had a heart transplant. In the trailer, Kutcher, sitting next to his twin, wipes away a tear as he holds his brother's hand and discusses their health struggles. "I was unable to walk and then suddenly you can't see," the actor says of his terrifying battle with a rare life-threatening disease. "When you have this face-to-face with death, you instantly lock into, 'What are you doing with today?'"
News Breaking LIVE

Famed '60s Television Star Dies

“Hogan’s Heroes” star Robert Clary has died at 96, according to Fox News. Clary died on Wednesday at his home in Beverly Hills due to natural causes. In a statement, his niece, Brenda Hancock announced his death, and referred to his time at Nazi concentration camps during World War II.
HollywoodLife

Mary Kay Letourneau’s Daughter Georgia, 24, Announces Father Vili Fualaau Welcomed New Baby Girl

Vili Fualaau, 39, is now a father of three, according to People. The former husband of Mary Kay Letourneau, who died of cancer at the age of 58 in 2020, apparently welcomed a baby girl named Sophia and his older daughter Georgia, 24, announced the happy news in a private Instagram post that the outlet obtained. “Hi Sophia, I’m your big sister! You’re so beautiful, I can’t wait to watch you grow. I’ll be right here by your side no matter what ! I love you 💕,” Georgia captioned the post, which included a photo of the newborn.
The Independent

Katherine Heigl says she ‘never saw’ daughter Naleigh after adoption

Katherine Heigl has reflected on trying to balance motherhood with work.The 27 Dresses actor opened up about how difficult it was to get time away from filming Grey’s Anatomy to bond with her newly adopted daughter at the time, Naleigh, who is now 13.Heigl and her husband Josh Kelley adopted Naleigh in 2009. The baby came from South Korea and was just nine months old when she became part of the actor’s family.In a recent appearance on The View, Heigl said: “Naleigh came to us at nine months, and three days later, I got on a plane and went...
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

235K+
Followers
122K+
Post
91M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy