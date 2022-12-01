Josh Allen Is On the Verge of Breaking an NFL Record Currently Owned by Dan Marino

As hard as it is to believe, Josh Allen is already in his fifth season with the Buffalo Bills .

Despite a couple of rough years to begin his pro career, the No. 7 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft has established himself as one of the league’s elite quarterbacks and has had his team in Super Bowl contention for the last few seasons, including this one.

The 26-year-old already owns close to 20 franchise records and holds several NFL quarterback records as well. And assuming Allen stays healthy to close out this 2022 campaign, he’ll add another league record to his resume, one currently held by Dan Marino.

Josh Allen will soon break an NFL touchdown record currently held by Dan Marino

(L-R) Josh Allen; Dan Marino | Nic Antaya/Getty Images; Focus on Sport/Getty Images

With a pair of touchdown passes and another score on the ground in the Bills’ Thanksgiving Day victory over the Lions, Allen has now accounted for 162 regular-season touchdowns in his young career (126 passing, 36 rushing).

As it stands now, that’s the second-most in NFL history for a quarterback in his first five seasons. The mark is currently owned by Hall of Famer Dan Marino, who accounted for 171 scores in his first five seasons with the Miami Dolphins (168 passing, 3 rushing).

With six games remaining for Buffalo, one would think Allen won’t have any problem breaking the record. He’s already accounted for 28 scores this season (23 passing, 5 rushing), so if he maintains that pace, he will finish the regular season with 43 total TDs, which would bring his five-season total to 177.

Now, if we were looking at the number of touchdowns in a quarterback’s first five seasons as a starter, this would be a different conversation as Patrick Mahomes has accounted for 189 regular-season scores since he became QB1 for the Chiefs in 2018 (180 passing, 9 rushing). But as he was a backup as a rookie, he fell short of Marino’s mark. But not by as much as you might think.

Despite accounting for zero touchdowns in his one appearance in 2017, Mahomes still reached 159 total touchdowns (151 passing, eight rushing) in his first five seasons in Kansas City.

