LAS VEGAS (AP) — The last time the Raiders played at home, they lost to an Indianapolis Colts team playing for an interim coach and Las Vegas quarterback Derek Carr emotionally criticized some unnamed teammates for not completely buying in. Carr had no trouble smiling Sunday following the Raiders’ 27-20 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers. The suddenly hot Raiders (5-7) are 3-0 since Carr’s teary news conference. “Things needed to be said,” Carr said after passing for 250 yards and two touchdowns against Los Angeles. “Things needed to be handled. When you love a place so much, you put your heart into it. To see the way we’ve responded since then, it’s a proud moment for me. I’m happy about it, but we’ve got a long way to go.”

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 58 MINUTES AGO