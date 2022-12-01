Read full article on original website
Related
Arizona State men hold off Stanford; Marcus Bagley has 'stepped away' from team
The Arizona State men's basketball team has had trouble getting off to a good start when it comes to Pac-12 play, at least in recent years. But this year's Sun Devil team appears to have a grind it out mentality, particularly on the defensive end, that has made all the difference. The Sun Devils chalked up a 68-64 Pac-12 win over Stanford Sunday at Desert Financial Arena to improve to 8-1 overall and 2-0 in conference play....
CFB fans react to Deion Sanders’ blunt message to Colorado
The Colorado Buffaloes have mostly had a losing culture in recent years. They’ve had only two winning seasons since joining the Pac-12 in 2013. New head coach Deion Sanders plans to change that in a big way moving forward. Sanders confirmed all the speculation that he would become Colorado’s new head coach on Saturday after Read more... The post CFB fans react to Deion Sanders’ blunt message to Colorado appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Carr-Adams connection rallies Raiders past Chargers 27-20
LAS VEGAS (AP) — The last time the Raiders played at home, they lost to an Indianapolis Colts team playing for an interim coach and Las Vegas quarterback Derek Carr emotionally criticized some unnamed teammates for not completely buying in. Carr had no trouble smiling Sunday following the Raiders’ 27-20 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers. The suddenly hot Raiders (5-7) are 3-0 since Carr’s teary news conference. “Things needed to be said,” Carr said after passing for 250 yards and two touchdowns against Los Angeles. “Things needed to be handled. When you love a place so much, you put your heart into it. To see the way we’ve responded since then, it’s a proud moment for me. I’m happy about it, but we’ve got a long way to go.”
Comments / 0