Read full article on original website
Related
TechRadar
Rackspace confirms "security incident" across some of its servers
Rackspace experienced what it has called a “security incident” on its hosted Microsoft Exchange platform that saw it forced to take the service down over the weekend. The problem was fixed in the early Monday morning hours. “On Friday, Dec 2, 2022, we became aware of an issue...
TechRadar
Google says Rust is the key to cutting Android vulnerabilities
The Rust programming language is the key to making the Android operating system safer, Google’s engineers have claimed. In a blog post (opens in new tab) published by Android security engineer Jeffrey Vander Stoep, the Googler says the number of severe memory vulnerabilities has significantly dropped in the last three years and suggests it’s all thanks to the OS moving away from memory-unsafe programming languages, C and C++.
TechRadar
Almost all new malware is targeting Windows
Cybercriminals are releasing hundreds of thousands of new malware strains every day, with a huge proportion exclusively targeting Windows users, a new report has claimed. Researchers from Atlas VPN using statistics published by AV-TEST GmbH concluded that in the first three quarters of 2022, there had been a total of 62.29 million new malware sample detections, or roughly 228,164 new variants every day.
TechRadar
Devious new malware poses as ransomware to wipe Russian court data
Public organizations in Russia, including mayoral offices and courts, are being targeted by a brand new and quite devious malware variant. CryWiper poses as ransomware, trying to extort a little money out of the victims (0.5 bitcoin, or roughly $9,000 at press time), but its goal is not to get paid - it’s to destroy all the files found on the infected endpoint.
TechRadar
IBM says it is hiking storage prices across the world
IBM has announced price increases for a wide variety of its storage products, which are set to take effect from 2023 onwards. Customers in the UK, Canada, Japan, much of Mainland Europe, and many parts of North Africa and the Caribbean are expected to see cost increases, however US users may be unaffected.
TechRadar
Meta facing lawsuit over reported tax sharing scandal
Meta has been hit with a lawsuit for allegedly infringing upon users' right to privacy by collecting data from users of popular third-party tax software. The filing relates to recent allegations that online tax software tools such as H&R Block, TaxAct, and TaxSlayer used the company's "Meta Pixel", a piece of javascript code, to send information such as names, email addresses, income information, student loan data, and refund amounts back to Meta.
TechRadar
Snapchat's new AR plans include revolutionizing shopping, one outfit at a time
“How do we support friendships?” asks Kathryn Carter, APAC General Manager for Snap Inc – the company behind social media app Snapchat – at a recent Summer Showcase for the platform held in Sydney. It’s the question that’s driving Snap’s mission as a company in the coming...
TechRadar
Time for VPNs to go? Why zero trust is the way forward
Workplace policies continue to trend towards more flexible work, with over 58% of Americans (opens in new tab) reporting in a Spring 2022 survey that they had the opportunity to work from home at least one day per week. While this is excellent news for employee freedom, it also poses increased security challenges for companies.
TechRadar
Meet the tech making online censorship "a very difficult thing to achieve"
Footage of people taking to the streets in China have been filling the news for over a week. The nationwide wave of demonstrations against the strict zero-Covid policy is considered to be the biggest since the 1989 massacre of Tiananmen Square. It's not confined to the streets, though - the...
TechRadar
Thanksgiving spirit trounces cost of living concerns in Black Friday analysis
Black Friday (BF) sales are continuing to attract shoppers en-masse, despite inflation and the Russia-Ukraine conflict raising the cost of living, according to new research by Adobe (opens in new tab) and Salesforce (opens in new tab). As reported by Diginomica (opens in new tab), sales at physical stores may...
TechRadar
Microsoft Teams might start telling on you to your parents
The days of bringing home a note from your teacher to your parents (or vice versa) will soon be at an end thanks to a new update to Microsoft Teams. The video conferencing service is working on a new feature that will make parent-teacher communication much more tech-savvy, allowing messages to be sent either by email or SMS to set up a Microsoft Teams call.
TechRadar
Apple finally stumps up cash for MacBook customers hit by butterfly keyboard problems
Do you own a MacBook with a butterfly keyboard which required a repair? Well, you might be able to claim some money as part of a settlement to a lawsuit on behalf of affected parties, with a judge in California now having granted preliminary approval to that settlement. Apple has...
TechRadar
Japan vs Croatia live stream: how to watch World Cup 2022 online from anywhere today
Japan and Croatia face play eachother for a place in the last eight of World Cup 2022 when they meet under the early evening Al Wakrah sun today. Japan have gained plenty of fans with their come-from-behind giant-killings (and stadium clean-ups) but Croatia's experience will make them an incredibly tough opponent. Can the Samurai Blue pull off another shock win? Here's how to watch a Japan vs Croatia live stream in the round of 16 of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
TechRadar
AWS sets its sights on space for the future of cloud capabilities
Cloud computing has revolutionized all kinds of business and workplace environments, but one of the biggest players in the industry now hopes it can help accelerate the next big breakthroughs in space as well. Speaking at the recent AWS re:Invent 2022 event, Clint Crosier, the company’s director of aerospace and...
TechRadar
There’s never been a better time to buy a full-frame camera
Photography is an expensive hobby, but if you’ve been looking to upgrade to a full-frame camera, there’s never been a wider range of options available at all price points. Whether you’re looking to go mirrorless or DSLR, new or used, there are some brilliant and affordable options out there – and that’s particularly the case now we’re deep in sales season.
Comments / 0