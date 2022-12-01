Read full article on original website
One dead after 7-vehicle crash on I84 West in West Hartford
A six-vehicle crash shut down Interstate 84 West near Exit 45 in West Hartford Monday morning.
I-84 in West Hartford reopens after deadly crash involving CT transit bus, 2 tractor trailers and others vehicles
WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Interstate 84 westbound in West Hartford reopened Monday afternoon after a deadly crash. State police said the crash involved a CT Transit Bus, two tractor trailers, a postal truck and two passenger vehicles. It happened around 5 a.m. on Monday between exits 43 and 44.
Police: Haddam woman killed in crash on Randolph Rd. in Middletown
MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) – A deadly crash is under investigation in Middletown. Police said it happened Sunday night at the intersection of Randolph Road and Ridge Road. When officers arrived, they found a Nissan Rogue and a Freightliner truck with heavy damage. Firefighters extricated a woman from the Nissan....
VIDEO: Motor vehicle collision closes I-84 in West Hartford
35-Year-Old Woman Charged With DUI After Driving Through Construction Zone In Meriden
A 35-year-old Connecticut woman was arrested for driving under the influence after driving through a construction zone that was blocked. The incident took place in New Haven County around 8:15 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 1 in Meriden on I-691.Natasha Cabrera, of Meriden, was arrested after she drov…
21-Year-Old Woman Killed After Car Crashes Into Tree On I-95 Stretch In Stonington
A 21-year-old woman was killed and a man seriously injured after a Ford Focus left I-95 in Connecticut and struck a tree. The crash took place in New London County around 1:15 a.m., Sunday, Dec. 4 in Stonington. Connecticut State Police responded to the scene after receiving several 911 calls...
One person dead following early morning crash on I-95 in Stonington
STONINGTON, CT. (WFSB) - A serious crash on I-95 south shut down the highway for several hours on Sunday. Responding officers stated that there was a one car motor vehicle crash on the left side of the roadway. The car appeared to have struck a tree head on shortly before...
RI woman dies following crash in CT
STONINGTON, CT. (WPRI) — A Rhode Island woman died Sunday following a crash on I-95 South in Stonington. Connecticut State Police say 21-year-old Samantha Stone of Hopkinton crashed head-on into a tree as she was driving on the highway. Stone was pronounced dead at the scene. Connecticut State Police also say the passenger, Jason Connell, was […]
18-year old is dead after a fatal crash in Southington
SOUTHINGTON, CT. (WFSB) - A vehicle crashed into a wooded area leaving an 18-year old boy dead. Police said a patrol officer in the overheard tires screeching and a loud crash in the area of 653 Main Street in Southington. The officer discovered a single motor vehicle crash off the...
Woman charged with drunk driving on UConn campus
MANSFIELD, CT (WFSB) - State police said they charged a woman with driving under the influence and reckless driving after she sped through the University of Connecticut campus on Sunday. Troopers said they arrested Caitryn Byrka, 33, of South Windsor. Sunday shortly after 4 a.m., state police said they were...
IDs Released For 25-Year-Olds Killed In Hit-Run Fairfield County Crash
Police have identified two 25-year-olds killed while crossing a street, and the hit-and-run driver involved in the incident in Fairfield County.The two were killed in Stamford around 2 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 3 at the intersection of Washington Boulevard and Main Street.An initial investigation r…
Man arrested for DUI after speeding 30mph over the limit in Wilton
WILTON, CT. (WFSB) - According to Wilton police, a 26-year old man was arrested for a recorded speed of 72 mph in a 40 mph zone. Officers conducted a traffic stop on a black 2014 Nissan Maxima traveling northbound on Danbury Road near Catalpa Road. Shreyas Karthik from 22 Orchard...
Man hospitalized after car drives into Vernon reservoir
VERNON, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was hospitalized after a car accidentally drove into a reservoir in Vernon Saturday morning. According to Vernon police, a car accidentally drove off the road at 415 Lake St. into Risley Reservoir just before 12 p.m. The driver, an adult man, was transported to a hospital for injuries. Police […]
VIDEO: Holiday lights on Magauran Drive in Stafford Springs
One Rhode Islander killed, another injured in overnight crash in CT
STONINGTON, R.I. (WLNE) — One Rhode Islander was killed and another was seriously injured after a single-vehicle crash on I-95 in Connecticut. State Troopers identified the victim as 21-year-old Samantha Stone, of Ashaway, Rhode Island. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Connecticut State Police said the crash happened...
17-Year-Old Shot Multiple Times In Bridgeport, Connecticut
Police in Bridgeport, Connecticut are investigating a Saturday night shooting in the area of Stratford Avenue and Wilmot Avenue. At about 6;40 p.m. Police received a ShotSpotter activation and calls of a shooting. Bridgeport Police said a 17-year-old male from Stratford, Connecticut who was shot multiple times walked into an...
The Day Four Trains Collided in East Thompson
Thompson, Connecticut, was the site of one of the most horrific railway accidents in American history. The catastrophe claimed the lives of two railway workers, injured hundreds of passengers, and remains one of the only accidents in US history to involve four trains. Early on the morning of December 4,...
Car Crashes Into Eversource Truck Making Repairs in Portland After Wednesday's Storm
A car drove into the back of an Eversource truck that was working to make repairs in Portland after Wednesday's storm. Police said a car driving on Main Street Thursday night drove into the back of the truck while linemen were working to repair power lines. A tree fell on...
Two Bristol residents charged in shoplifting that ended with store employee being struck by car
BRISTOL – Two people are expected to be arraigned later this month on charges tied to a shoplifting incident in Bristol that turned violent when a store employee was struck by a vehicle after confronting the suspects. Normajean Morales, 25, and Marco Alicea, 24, of 20 Rollinson Road, each...
Connecticut will give you $50K if you can help solve these homicide cases
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Did you see something? Say something. Across Connecticut, many families have waited decades to see justice for their loved ones. In some, they’ve died without having answers. The state allows the governor to authorize up to a $50,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in a […]
