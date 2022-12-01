ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Eyewitness News

Police: Haddam woman killed in crash on Randolph Rd. in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) – A deadly crash is under investigation in Middletown. Police said it happened Sunday night at the intersection of Randolph Road and Ridge Road. When officers arrived, they found a Nissan Rogue and a Freightliner truck with heavy damage. Firefighters extricated a woman from the Nissan....
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Motor vehicle collision closes I-84 in West Hartford

Eyewitness News

One person dead following early morning crash on I-95 in Stonington

STONINGTON, CT. (WFSB) - A serious crash on I-95 south shut down the highway for several hours on Sunday. Responding officers stated that there was a one car motor vehicle crash on the left side of the roadway. The car appeared to have struck a tree head on shortly before...
WPRI 12 News

Eyewitness News

18-year old is dead after a fatal crash in Southington

SOUTHINGTON, CT. (WFSB) - A vehicle crashed into a wooded area leaving an 18-year old boy dead. Police said a patrol officer in the overheard tires screeching and a loud crash in the area of 653 Main Street in Southington. The officer discovered a single motor vehicle crash off the...
Eyewitness News

Woman charged with drunk driving on UConn campus

MANSFIELD, CT (WFSB) - State police said they charged a woman with driving under the influence and reckless driving after she sped through the University of Connecticut campus on Sunday. Troopers said they arrested Caitryn Byrka, 33, of South Windsor. Sunday shortly after 4 a.m., state police said they were...
Eyewitness News

Man arrested for DUI after speeding 30mph over the limit in Wilton

WILTON, CT. (WFSB) - According to Wilton police, a 26-year old man was arrested for a recorded speed of 72 mph in a 40 mph zone. Officers conducted a traffic stop on a black 2014 Nissan Maxima traveling northbound on Danbury Road near Catalpa Road. Shreyas Karthik from 22 Orchard...
WTNH

Man hospitalized after car drives into Vernon reservoir

VERNON, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was hospitalized after a car accidentally drove into a reservoir in Vernon Saturday morning. According to Vernon police, a car accidentally drove off the road at 415 Lake St. into Risley Reservoir just before 12 p.m. The driver, an adult man, was transported to a hospital for injuries. Police […]
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Holiday lights on Magauran Drive in Stafford Springs

ABC6.com

newstalknewengland.com

17-Year-Old Shot Multiple Times In Bridgeport, Connecticut

Police in Bridgeport, Connecticut are investigating a Saturday night shooting in the area of Stratford Avenue and Wilmot Avenue. At about 6;40 p.m. Police received a ShotSpotter activation and calls of a shooting. Bridgeport Police said a 17-year-old male from Stratford, Connecticut who was shot multiple times walked into an...
connecticuthistory.org

The Day Four Trains Collided in East Thompson

Thompson, Connecticut, was the site of one of the most horrific railway accidents in American history. The catastrophe claimed the lives of two railway workers, injured hundreds of passengers, and remains one of the only accidents in US history to involve four trains. Early on the morning of December 4,...
WTNH

Connecticut will give you $50K if you can help solve these homicide cases

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Did you see something? Say something. Across Connecticut, many families have waited decades to see justice for their loved ones. In some, they’ve died without having answers. The state allows the governor to authorize up to a $50,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in a […]

