Centre Daily
Check out the latest property transactions in Centre County for the week of Nov. 7-11, 2022
The following property transactions, those most recently released to the Centre Daily Times, were recorded Nov. 7-11 in the Centre County Recorder of Deeds Office. The deeds listings are based on public documents filed with the Centre County Recorder of Deeds. The Centre Daily Times tries to list exact addresses and purchase prices where available for all transactions without exception.
Home decor store, Bumble and the Bee opens in Clearfield
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A new knickknacks shop is now open in Clearfield. Located on Chester Street, Bumble and the Bee is where you can find plenty of home decor items, seasonal merchandise, gifts, candles, pet products, snacks and many other items. The store will also have space available for local residents to sell […]
FOX43.com
Online auctions to liquidate items of former Packwood House Museum in Lewisburg, Union County
LEWISBURG, Pa. — Items from the former Packwood House Museum in Lewisburg will be liquidated in a series of upcoming auctions, the Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish announced Monday. The Parish received the assets of the Fetherston Trust, which included the Packwood House Museum, in September as part of...
progressivegrocer.com
Giant Co. Sets Opening for Latest Pennsylvania Store
The Giant Co. is growing in its home state of Pennsylvania with the impending opening of a new location in Benner Township. The store will open its doors on Dec. 16 and will employ about 100 people in full- and part-time positions. The 50,000-square-foot Benner Township store, located at 2699...
State College
2023 Centre County Dog Licenses Now Available
Centre County dog licenses for 2023 are now available for purchase online and in person, county Treasurer Colleen Kennedy said on Monday. Licenses can be purchased by visiting centrecountypa.gov/treasurer, at the county treasurer’s office in the Willowbank Building (420 Holmes Street, Bellefonte) or at the following locations:. BellefonteLyons Kennels1826...
State College
Atherton Street Construction to Shut Down for Winter
Motorists will be getting a break from construction on Atherton Street in State College for a few months. The project is wrapping up for the winter and will resume in the spring as weather permits, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said on Friday. Sewer line replacement — the major component...
Centre County farmer expresses concerns of closure depending on PennDOT project
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Residents in Centre County continue to make their voices heard regarding the State College Area Connector Project, with many homes and properties potentially in the line of construction. Darlington Farms is home to a storied legacy of 13 generations of farmers. After the original 305-year-old farm in Delaware County was […]
Centre County United Way’s Taste of the Town marks ‘first big year back’ with major changes
The signature fundraising event is moving to the Bryce Jordan Center.
Police receive reports of broken windows, storm doors
Loyalsock Township, Pa. — Several homeowners in Loyalsock Township reported that juvenile suspects broke their windows and storm doors. State police at Montoursville say they received multiple reports of the criminal mischief that occurred between 8:30 and 9 p.m. on Nov. 25. Affected areas include Lincoln Drive, Northway Road, and Lincoln Avenue. Witnesses told police they saw four minors fleeing the area on foot around the time of the incidents. Trooper T. Arnold says similar reports were made from Williamsport City residents. Anyone with information may call PSP Montoursville at 570-368-5700.
Dog licenses available for purchase in Centre County. Here’s where to get them
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Dog owners in Centre County can now get their licenses for the 2023 year. Licenses can be bought at multiple locations around the area: Centre County Treasurer`s Office, at 420 Holmes Street, in Bellefonte Valley Ace Hardware, at 224 Old 220 Road, in Milesburg Hosterman & Stover Hardware, at 5015 Penns Valley […]
Inmate at state prison in Centre County dies, troopers investigating
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– An investigation is underway at the state prison in Benner Township after an inmate died Monday morning. According to a news release by the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections (DOC), 35-year-old Ramon Ortiz was found unresponsive in his cell at about 12:18 a.m. After Ortiz was found, emergency personnel were called, and […]
Holiday ornament sale in Williamsport
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — A variety of ornaments and pysanky eggs made by local artists were on sale Sunday in Williamsport. The ornaments were part of the Lycoming County Historical Society's holiday exhibit, which runs through next month. The sale of the ornaments benefits the historical society's Thomas T. Taber...
Christmas parade returns to Hughesville
HUGHESVILLE, Pa. — A Christmas parade returned to part of Lycoming County Sunday. Participants marched from the Hughesville High School parking lot to the Hughesville Volunteer Fire Department Sunday afternoon. Folks were able to shop local as well as attend a Christmas party full of festivities for kids after...
Centre County man sentenced to jail time after ‘branding’ a child
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Centre County man was sentenced after pleading guilty to charges after he allegedly branded a child on their arm in late 2020. Edward Walters, 28, of State College, will spend 6 to 23.5 months in the Centre County Correctional Facility and one year of probation after pleading guilty to […]
Drivers rejoice: Bellefonte gateway reopens after temporary repairs fix collapsed wall
The road was restricted to one lane for nearly three weeks.
lycolaw.org
Seven Attorneys Admitted to Practice in Lycoming County
On December 1, 2022, the Lycoming County Court of Common Pleas admitted seven new lawyers to the practice of law in the county. Although the ceremony is no longer required in the era of statewide admission, Lycoming County has continued this practice as a way to introduce attorneys to the Bench and Bar of the county.
975thefanatic.com
3 Pennsylvania Towns Named ‘Hallmark Christmas Movie-Worthy’
I admit that I’m always a sucker for a good Hallmark, or Hallmark-like, Christmas movie. My friends all make fun of me for how many of these movies I watch around the holidays, and even though the plots are usually very similar, I always want to watch until the very end.
Man fires shotgun inside Boalsburg home before crashing car, police report
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A night for a Boalsburg man ended with him behind bars after he allegedly fired a shotgun in his home in the direction of an occupied bedroom. Around 11:56 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2, Stephen Matis, 23, told police he was inside his residence along West Crestview Avenue “cleaning and messing” […]
1 in custody after police called to Sheetz in Bellwood
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police arrested a man at the Sheetz in Bellwood Monday morning after they received reports of a mental health incident. On Dec. 5, police responded to the convenience store/gas station located at the E Pleasant Valley Road and Route 856 intersection around 8 a.m. for a report of a mental […]
wccsradio.com
SHEETZ TO ADD WESTERN PA LOCATIONS
A Western Pennsylvanian convenience store chain has announced that they will expand their presence in their home market. Reports say that Sheetz plans to expand in Western Pennsylvania by opening 30 more stores in the region. Locations have not yet been announced, but Sheetz Real Estate Director Brian Dinges said that he feels many areas can still benefit from the 24/7 convenience options that the stores would provide. The move comes as Sheetz’ main competitor, Wawa, has announced plans to expand its footprint in the state by opening up to 40 stores in Central Pennsylvania over the next three to five years. The two have been natural rivals, offering the same services at their stores.
