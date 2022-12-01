ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

gcaptain.com

U.S. Launches Strategy to Protect Fisheries Surveys Amid Offshore Wind Boom

The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM), falling under the Department of the Interior and responsible for leasing for offshore energy development, will work NOAA Fisheries on a joint strategy to address potential impacts of offshore wind energy development on NOAA Fisheries’ scientific surveys. “This joint strategy will help...
New York Post

America’s ticking time bomb: $66 trillion in debt that could crash the economy

Wake up, America. That ticking sound you’re hearing is the American debt time bomb that with each passing day is getting precariously close to detonating and crashing the US economy. Businesses, consumers and especially the federal and state governments have become hooked on red ink as if it were crack cocaine. Two factors have fueled this borrowing binge: an era of low interest rates (that’s coming to an end) and falling real wages thanks to the 15% rise in prices of Bidenflation. Let’s review the borrowing up-escalator that accelerated during COVID but hasn’t subsided. The King Kong of borrowing is Uncle Sam....
gcaptain.com

New Hopper Dredge for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Launched at Conrad Shipyard

Houston-based Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ: GLDD), the largest provider of dredging services in the U.S., has announced the launch of the first of two newbuild hopper dredges under construction at Conrad Shipyard in Amelia, Louisiana. The new dredge, named the Galveston Island, is one of two 6,500-cubic-yard-capacity...
The Hill

Congress needs to address the ‘soft racism’ in its annual spending process

For the first time in over a decade, the Social Security Administration (SSA) released data from its administrative records on the number of Black people who receive Social Security benefits. Because of long-standing racial disparities in health outcomes, Black Americans are far more in need of benefits from Social Security’s disability programs — and those disability programs are in a free fall, thanks largely to cuts by Congress to SSA’s administrative budget.
gcaptain.com

Harsh Weather May Delay Germany’s Plans for First LNG Terminals

By Vanessa Dezem (Bloomberg) Germany’s plans to start imports of liquefied natural gas this month are at risk of being derailed by the weather. Strong wind, freezing temperatures, high waves — or a combination — have already interrupted some works on its first terminals, and could delay some of the projects due to launch by the end of the year.
americanmilitarynews.com

US outlines four scenarios for Chinese attack on Taiwan

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. Over the past year, China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) “increased provocative and destabilizing actions in and around the Taiwan Strait” as it pursued Taiwan unification, according to a new report. The U.S....
AFP

Biden signs emergency law forcing US rail unions to accept wages deal

US President Joe Biden signed into law Friday a rare intervention by Congress forcing freight rail unions to accept a salary deal, avoiding a possibly devastating strike -- but putting the pro-union Democrat in an awkward political position. - No choice - Judging by the overwhelmingly bipartisan support in Congress for forcing through the deal, the political hit for overriding the union holdouts will be contained for Biden.
The Independent

Coal-fired plant imploded in New Jersey for battery array

A former coal-fired power plant in New Jersey was imploded Friday, and its owners announced plans for a new $1 billion venture on the site, where batteries will be deployed to store power from clean energy sources including wind and solar.The move came as New Jersey moves aggressively to adopt clean energy, including its push to be the East Coast leader in offshore wind energy.Starwood Energy demolished the former Logan Generating Plant, with the head of New Jersey's Board of Public Utilities pushing a ceremonial button; the actual explosives used in bringing the structure down were triggered by a...

