U.S. Launches Strategy to Protect Fisheries Surveys Amid Offshore Wind Boom
The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM), falling under the Department of the Interior and responsible for leasing for offshore energy development, will work NOAA Fisheries on a joint strategy to address potential impacts of offshore wind energy development on NOAA Fisheries’ scientific surveys. “This joint strategy will help...
Putin Will Be Struck Immediately by The Price Cap on Russian Oil Because of The Ukraine War
According to the US, a new ceiling on the price of Russian oil will "immediately cut into Putin's most important source of revenue," The cap, which was formally adopted by Western partners on Friday, according to US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, was the result of months of laborious work.
DeSantis' administration will freeze almost $2 billion worth of assets belonging to BlackRock
Governor DeSantis and his administration will pull about $2 billion worth of assets managed by BlackRock, following in the same footsteps as Louisiana and Missouri. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.Photo byGage Skidmore / Flickr.
Trump Had Hidden $19.8 Million Loan From North Korea-Linked Company As President: Report
Trump failed to disclose the loan, which was paid off months after he took office, Forbes reported.
Afghan soldier who fled Taliban rule to get to the US arrested at Texas border
Abdul Wasi Safi, a veteran of the Afghan special forces, made a harrowing journey to the U.S. after evading the Taliban for months after U.S. troops left Afghanistan.
Groups urge Biden not to turn back on migrants when Title 42 ends
Immigration advocates are calling on the Biden administration not to resort to hardline border control measures once Title 42 expulsions end on Dec. 21.
America’s ticking time bomb: $66 trillion in debt that could crash the economy
Wake up, America. That ticking sound you’re hearing is the American debt time bomb that with each passing day is getting precariously close to detonating and crashing the US economy. Businesses, consumers and especially the federal and state governments have become hooked on red ink as if it were crack cocaine. Two factors have fueled this borrowing binge: an era of low interest rates (that’s coming to an end) and falling real wages thanks to the 15% rise in prices of Bidenflation. Let’s review the borrowing up-escalator that accelerated during COVID but hasn’t subsided. The King Kong of borrowing is Uncle Sam....
Orsted plans large-scale green hydrogen project in Denmark
COPENHAGEN, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Renewable energy firm Orsted (ORSTED.CO) on Tuesday said it intends to invest in a large-scale facility in Denmark to produce green hydrogen, considered a cornerstone of the shift to cleaner energy.
New Hopper Dredge for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Launched at Conrad Shipyard
Houston-based Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ: GLDD), the largest provider of dredging services in the U.S., has announced the launch of the first of two newbuild hopper dredges under construction at Conrad Shipyard in Amelia, Louisiana. The new dredge, named the Galveston Island, is one of two 6,500-cubic-yard-capacity...
US labor chief says poor immigration policy is 'biggest threat' to economy
Labor Secretary Marty Walsh highlights the "threat" poor immigration policy presents to the U.S. economy while unpacking the November jobs report.
Analysis-Investors look to emerging markets as planets align for end of dollar bull market
NEW YORK, Dec 6 (Reuters) - As the U.S. dollar tumbles from multi-decade highs, some investors are betting emerging market currencies will be big winners from a sustained reversal in the greenback.
Ukraine Situation Report: More German Gepard Air Defense Gun Systems On The Way
Surplus German Gepard self-propelled anti-aircraft vehicles top the wish lists of Ukrainian defense officials.
Congress needs to address the ‘soft racism’ in its annual spending process
For the first time in over a decade, the Social Security Administration (SSA) released data from its administrative records on the number of Black people who receive Social Security benefits. Because of long-standing racial disparities in health outcomes, Black Americans are far more in need of benefits from Social Security’s disability programs — and those disability programs are in a free fall, thanks largely to cuts by Congress to SSA’s administrative budget.
Harsh Weather May Delay Germany’s Plans for First LNG Terminals
By Vanessa Dezem (Bloomberg) Germany’s plans to start imports of liquefied natural gas this month are at risk of being derailed by the weather. Strong wind, freezing temperatures, high waves — or a combination — have already interrupted some works on its first terminals, and could delay some of the projects due to launch by the end of the year.
Russia Revives Moskvich Car Because First Time Wasn’t Bad Enough
Russia needs cars, so it is reviving the Moskvich name to build new cars made from old China tooling. The post Russia Revives Moskvich Car Because First Time Wasn’t Bad Enough appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
US outlines four scenarios for Chinese attack on Taiwan
This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. Over the past year, China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) “increased provocative and destabilizing actions in and around the Taiwan Strait” as it pursued Taiwan unification, according to a new report. The U.S....
Biden signs emergency law forcing US rail unions to accept wages deal
US President Joe Biden signed into law Friday a rare intervention by Congress forcing freight rail unions to accept a salary deal, avoiding a possibly devastating strike -- but putting the pro-union Democrat in an awkward political position. - No choice - Judging by the overwhelmingly bipartisan support in Congress for forcing through the deal, the political hit for overriding the union holdouts will be contained for Biden.
Coal-fired plant imploded in New Jersey for battery array
A former coal-fired power plant in New Jersey was imploded Friday, and its owners announced plans for a new $1 billion venture on the site, where batteries will be deployed to store power from clean energy sources including wind and solar.The move came as New Jersey moves aggressively to adopt clean energy, including its push to be the East Coast leader in offshore wind energy.Starwood Energy demolished the former Logan Generating Plant, with the head of New Jersey's Board of Public Utilities pushing a ceremonial button; the actual explosives used in bringing the structure down were triggered by a...
F-15Es Brandish Live Munitions During Drills With Israel Aimed At Iran
Amit Agronov/IAFU.S. Air Force fighters and tankers teamed up with the Israeli Air Force in an exercise to train for potential contingencies involving Iran.
US chip makers tell Congress that taxpayers' $52 billion subsidy isn't enough
The Semiconductor Industry Association said up to an additional $30 billion is needed to help the U.S. keep up with global competition in the semiconductor industry. That would be on top of the $52 billion allocated by the CHIPS Act.
