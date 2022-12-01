Read full article on original website
‘Harry & Meghan’: Netflix Reveals Premiere Date & Official Trailer for Docuseries (VIDEO)
The in-depth documentary series about the lives of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex is set to land on Netflix in two volumes, with the first three episodes premiering on Thursday, December 8, followed by the remaining three episodes on Thursday, December 15. Directed by Emmy-winner Liz Garbus (The Handmaid’s...
49 Winchester Makes Daytime TV Debut To Perform “Annabel” On ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’
49 Winchester has had a helluva year, and it’s not quite over yet. From making their Grand Ole Opry debut, to appearing on late night TV for the first time, and even having their song “Last Call” recently featured on Yellowstone, it’s been one big thing after another for the southwest Virginia band. And today, they made their network television debut on the Kelly Clarkson Show, performing the fan-favorite song “Annabel” from their Fortune Favors the Bold album they released in May. View this post […] The post 49 Winchester Makes Daytime TV Debut To Perform “Annabel” On ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
‘Gen V’ Teaser Promises a Bloody-Good College-Set ‘The Boys’ Spinoff (VIDEO)
Godolkin University claims to be a “safe space” for young superheroes to thrive… but violence abounds in the teaser trailer for Gen V, the upcoming spinoff of The Boys. In what Prime Video calls a “blood-soaked first look” — which premiered at the CCXP convention in São Paulo, Brazil on Saturday, December 3 — fans get a glimpse of cast members Jaz Sinclair, Chance Perdomo, Lizze Broadway, Shelley Conn, Maddie Phillips, London Thor, Derek Luh, Asa Germann, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Sean Patrick Thomas, and Marco Pigossi in action.
Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Darius Jackson Pays Tribute to Actress After Pregnancy Reveal
Watch: Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Pays Tribute to Her After Pregnancy Reveal. Keke Palmer is feeling all the love after that pregnancy reveal. On Dec. 3, about an hour after the Emmy winner announced during her Saturday Night Live hosting debut that she is pregnant with her first child, her boyfriend Darius Jackson, a.k.a. Darius Daulton, shared a sweet tribute to her on his Instagram Story. The actress' partner posted a photo of her wearing a sweater and sitting at a restaurant while cradling her baby bump. Darius caption the pic, "2023" and added a red heart emoji.
‘Slow Horses’ Star Gary Oldman Previews Season 2’s Cat-and-Mouse Case
Have no fear: Jackson Lamb (Gary Oldman), who leads the division of disgraced British intelligence agents at the center of the espionage drama, Slow Horses, is as defiant, grumpy, and flatulent in Season 2 as he was in the first. He’s also still brilliantly intuitive, which comes in handy as...
‘The Resident’ Fall Finale Sneak Peek: Cade’s Lying to Conrad — Why? (VIDEO)
Uh-oh, lying almost always leads to trouble in a relationship (especially one in a TV drama), which is why we’re worried about The Resident‘s Dr. Conrad Hawkins (Matt Czuchry) and Dr. Cade Sullivan (Kaley Ronayne) after watching TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek of the December 6 fall finale.
See How the ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Cast Has Changed Since Their First Seasons (PHOTOS)
With Grey’s Anatomy romping through its 19th season, it can be hard to picture our favorite TV surgeons when they were first introduced. Throughout these wonderful 19 years, we have seen a myriad of characters walk in and out of Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital (formerly Seattle Grace, then Seattle Grace Mercy West). We have celebrated their successes and cried at their losses. From day-one stars like Sandra Oh (Dr. Christina Yang) and Patrick Dempsey (Dr. Derek Shepherd) to current favorites like Camilla Luddington (Dr. Jo Wilson) to those still around from the beginning like Chandra Wilson (Dr. Miranda Bailey) and James Pickens Jr. (Dr. Richard Webber), we miss those we’ve had to say goodbye to terribly, and we cherish those we haven’t.
‘Wolf Pack’ Sneak Peek Teases a Wild Animal to Hunt (VIDEO)
Jeff Davis, mastermind of MTV’s Teen Wolf,is bringing another werewolf story to the small screen (and we’re not even talking about the upcoming Teen Wolf: The Movie). The producer is developing a new Paramount+ show titled Wolf Pack, a new clip of which debuted at the CCXP convention in São Paulo, Brazil on Sunday, December 4, with star Rodrigo Santoro on hand to deliver the goods.
‘Three Pines’: Alfred Molina on Gamache’s Long-Buried Demons in Edgy Murder Mystery
If the Quebec village of Three Pines is so beautifully idyllic, why are people being murdered there in such gruesome ways? That’s what kind and astute Chief Inspector Armand Gamache (Alfred Molina) is tasked with discovering in the eight-part series Three Pines — when he isn’t busy leading his team’s search for a missing Indigenous mom and facing long-buried demons of his own that have suddenly resurfaced.
Al Strobel, the One-Armed Man in ‘Twin Peaks’, Dies at 83
Veteran actor Al Strobel, best known for playing Phillip Gerard (aka the One-Armed Man) in the original Twin Peaks, its 1992 movie spinoff, and its 2017 revival, has died. He was 83. Strobel’s passing was confirmed by Sabrina Sutherland, the producer who worked alongside Twin Peaks co-creator David Lynch on...
‘The Winchesters’: Inside Tom Welling’s Debut as ‘Complicated’ Samuel Campbell
The Supernatural spinoff’s Scooby gang is about to score a huge win: Mary Campbell (Meg Donnelly) finally finds her missing monster-slaying dad Samuel (Tom Welling) in the December 5 midseason finale of The Winchesters. (Season 1’s six remaining episodes air in 2023.) But first, she and the other...
’90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?’: Shaeeda’s Baby Ultimatum (RECAP)
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 7 Episode 15 “Battlefield.”]. Brace yourself for an epic meeting, a potential baby, an ultimatum that has been two seasons in the making, and much more in this episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?
This Week's Ep Of "The White Lotus" Had Me SCREAMING, And Here Are 34 Tweets To Tell You Why
"Portia gave us one cute outfit, now she’s back to dressing like a Polly Pocket doll who lost half her luggage."
‘Game of Thrones’ Vet Kate Dickie Joins ‘Loki’ Season 2
The second season of the hit Disney+ series Loki landed another TV star familiar to fans of genre fare: Game of Thrones alum Kate Dickie. The Scottish actress — who played Lysa Arryn, Lady Regent of the Vale, in five episodes of Game of Thrones — will appear in an unspecified villainous role in Loki Season 2, according to Deadline.
TV Insider’s Top 25 of the Week (December 5-11): ‘The White Lotus,’ ‘Harry & Meghan’ & More
Bookmark this page because TV Insider is providing you with a handy weekly list. With so much on TV — including new and standout episodes in primetime, streaming premieres, movies, and specials — we’re hoping to make it a bit easier for you to keep track of everything you don’t want to miss. Every Monday, on our Shows page, we keep track of the 25 shows that excite us for the week ahead. Read on for what to watch the week of December 5-11.
‘George & Tammy’: How True Is Showtime’s Country Biopic So Far? (POLL)
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for George & Tammy Season 1, Episode 1, “The Race Is On.”]. Everyone likes a good biopic, but oftentimes dramatic moments are played up for entertainment. Is that the case for Showtime’s new title George & Tammy? The series about country legends George Jones (Michael Shannon) and Tammy Wynette (Jessica Chastain) kicked off Sunday, December 4, airing simultaneously on Showtime and Paramount Network, with the premiere episode “The Race Is On,” and already the drama is insane.
Amy Schneider Reveals ‘Jeopardy!’ Gift From Ex-Champ & Surprise Return to Show
The $250,000 prize wasn’t the only thing Jeopardy! super-champ Amy Schneider won after coming out on top of the 2022 Tournament of Champions, as she also received a unique gift from last year’s TOC winner. Taking to Twitter, Schneider revealed that after she’d finished taping the TOC final,...
‘Which Way to the Stage?’: Idina Menzel Shares How Jonathan Larson Still Affects Her Performances
Anyone who doesn’t see Idina Menzel as among our most noteworthy modern voices may be changed for good by this ride through her 2018 nationwide tour. In Idina Menzel: Which Way to the Stage?, premiering December 9 on Disney+, the Glee co-star and Wicked Tony winner — and the voice of Elsa in Disney’s Frozen — performs alongside tourmate Josh Groban, culminating in her dream-come-true show at New York City’s Madison Square Garden.
Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell Reunite for Dramatic ‘Kenan & Kel’ Sketch on ‘SNL’ (VIDEO)
Kenan & Kel left the Nickelodeon lineup back in 2000, but the sitcom got a reboot of sorts in a sketch on the Saturday, December 3 episode of Saturday Night Live. Better yet, the sketch had Kenan & Kel star Kel Mitchell reuniting with former costar Kenan Thompson, who’s been an SNL star since 2003.
Cheers star Kirstie Alley dies at 71
Actress Kirstie Alley, the star of Cheers, Veronica's Closet, Look Who's Talking, and Drop Dead Gorgeous, died on Monday following a short battle with cancer, her children announced. She was 71. Alley was an "incredible, fierce, and loving mother," her children True and Lillie Parker told People in a statement. She was recently diagnosed with cancer, they said, and "was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead." in 1987, Alley joined the cast of Cheers, playing the role of Rebecca Howe. She went on to win a Golden Globe for best actress and Emmy for outstanding lead actress, with her second acting Emmy coming in 1994 for her performance in David's Mother. More recently, Alley had her own reality show on A&E, Kirstie Alley's Big Life, and she competed on Dancing with the Stars in 2011 and The Masked Singer earlier this year. Her Look Who's Talking co-star John Travolta shared a tribute to Alley on social media, writing, "Kirstie was one of the most special relationships I've ever had. I love you Kirstie. I know we will see each other again."
