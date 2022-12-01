Read full article on original website
‘Cheers’ Star Kirstie Alley Dead at 71 After Shock Cancer Diagnosis
Kirstie Alley, the two-time Emmy-winning actor whose work on Cheers, Look Who’s Talking, and Veronica’s Closet won her the hearts of audiences across the world, died following a short fight with cancer, her family said Monday. She was 71.“We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered,” said her children, True and Lillie Parker. In a statement posted across Alley’s social media accounts, they recalled her “zest and passion for life” and “her eternal joy of creating.”“She was surrounded by her closest family and fought...
Aerosmith cancel Las Vegas show hours before they were due on stage after Steven Tyler falls ill
Aerosmith have cancelled a show hours before they were due to take the stage, after Steven Tyler fell ill.The band were scheduled to perform in Las Vegas on Saturday (3 December) at the Dolby Live venue.Hours before they were due to come on stage, however, Aerosmith issued a statement stating that the show had been cancelled.The statement said that frontman Tyler, 74, was “feeling unwell and unable to perform”.“It is with great disappointment that we are forced to cancel tonight’s show in Las Vegas due to Steven feeling unwell and unable to perform,” they wrote.They assured fans that Tyler...
Pogues singer Shane MacGowan rushed to hospital as wife urges fans to ‘send prayers’
Shane MacGowan, the frontman of The Pogues, was rushed to hospital on Monday (5 December), with his wife Victoria Mary Clarke asking fans to “send prayers”.The “Fairytale of New York” musician, 64, has been in and out of hospital for various health issues in recent years.He has used a wheelchair since he broke his pelvis in 2015, and in 2021 broke one of his knees, with his combined injuries leaving him unable to walk.MacGowan has also had a long struggle with substance abuse issues, and in 2015, he underwent surgery to get a new set of teeth. The last...
Howard Stern weighs in on Amy Robach and TJ Holmes relationship rumours
Howard Stern has weighed in on affair rumours between Good Morning America anchors Amy Robach and TJ Holmes.Robach and Holmes were reportedly off air amid rumours of a relationship between the two GMA3 anchors.On Monday, Variety reported that ABC News president Kim Godwin informed staff about the change during an editorial call. Rumours that Holmes and Robach were romantically linked surfaced last week when the Daily Mail released several photos of the co-anchors together. Sources told the publication that both Robach and Holmes ended their respective marriages in August. Holmes reportedly parted from wife Marilee Fiebig, while Robach and...
