Read full article on original website
Related
TechRadar
How to create and personalize your best iOS 16 Lock Screen for your iPhone
IOS 16 arrived back in September, and one of the biggest talking points (and upgrade incentives) this year is the new customizable lock screens for your iPhone. The iOS lock screen has been fairly stagnant for years, but this latest update gives everyone the opportunity to turn theirs into a conversation starter – particularly if you have the iPhone 14 Pro or iPhone 14 Pro Max with the always-on display.
TechRadar
Snapchat's new AR plans include revolutionizing shopping, one outfit at a time
“How do we support friendships?” asks Kathryn Carter, APAC General Manager for Snap Inc – the company behind social media app Snapchat – at a recent Summer Showcase for the platform held in Sydney. It’s the question that’s driving Snap’s mission as a company in the coming...
TechRadar
Chats in Google Messages are about to get even more secure
Google has announced that it's bringing end-to-end encryption to group chats in the Google Messages app. The security upgrade is heading to beta users first before being rolled out more widely. End-to-end encryption means no one, not even Google, can read the content of messages. It's already supported in the...
TechRadar
How 4G laptops could revolutionise your business
Over the past couple of years, it’s unlikely that connectivity has been a major concern for most business leaders. As a result of the pandemic-induced shift to remote working, which has seen staff depart corporate headquarters for home offices, employees have been hooked up to super-fast home Wi-Fi® networks - the same networks they use to stream Netflix, play online games, and connect with friends and family.
TechRadar
Pro-Ject's super-stylish white turntable takes me back to days of the classic iPod
Having seemingly taken reference from Jony Ive’s design look book, Pro-Ject has unveiled an all-white limited-edition version of its mid-range Debut PRO turntable. The Austrian company’s original version of the Debut Pro was released last year as a successor to their audiophile-friendly Pro-ject Debut Carbon Evo. As with...
TechRadar
The Callisto Protocol performance on Xbox Series X is a little scary right now
Following its release, The Callisto Protocol's performance was one of the leading causes of its mixed reviews from players and critics, with most of its reviews on Steam highlighting the performance issues faced from day one. While we've been impressed by what we have seen in the game's journey to...
TechRadar
Google says Rust is the key to cutting Android vulnerabilities
The Rust programming language is the key to making the Android operating system safer, Google’s engineers have claimed. In a blog post (opens in new tab) published by Android security engineer Jeffrey Vander Stoep, the Googler says the number of severe memory vulnerabilities has significantly dropped in the last three years and suggests it’s all thanks to the OS moving away from memory-unsafe programming languages, C and C++.
TechRadar
The iPhone 15 series might not get the design change we were hoping for
Recently we heard about some exciting design changes that might be coming to the iPhone 15 line, chief among these being curved edges; but now it sounds like that change is far from set in stone. That’s not to say the previous leak was wrong, but according to LeaksApplePro –...
TechRadar
Microsoft Teams might start telling on you to your parents
The days of bringing home a note from your teacher to your parents (or vice versa) will soon be at an end thanks to a new update to Microsoft Teams. The video conferencing service is working on a new feature that will make parent-teacher communication much more tech-savvy, allowing messages to be sent either by email or SMS to set up a Microsoft Teams call.
TechRadar
iFi's smallest ever portable DAC wants to big up the sound from your Mac, PC or phone
British audio specialist iFi seems to be on a miniaturization mission, with a new "super-affordable" GO Link portable DAC measuring the size of a regular USB stick. Coming hot on the heels of the palm-sized iFi Uno, this new dongle-style headphone amp connects to your Mac, PC or smartphone via USB-C with a 3.5mm headphone input at the other end.
TechRadar
The new Dragon Age 4 trailer teases an apocalypse
BioWare has just released a brand new preview for their upcoming dark fantasy RPG Dragon Age: Dreadwolf. Following on from 2014's Dragon Age: Inquisition, the developers have teased a cutscene from the upcoming game which, though short, has massive implications for the series. Due to release in 2023, Dragon Age:...
TechRadar
You might soon get to see Netflix movies and shows before everyone else
If you like the idea of getting to see Netflix movies and shows before they go on show to the public, then you'll want to be a part of the Netflix Preview Club: a group of subscribers who get to see content early in return for reviews and feedback. According...
TechRadar
Samsung HW-Q700B review: the best budget Dolby Atmos soundbar
The Samsung HW-Q700B is an aggressively-priced Dolby Atmos soundbar that’ll (literally) elevate your movie sound. It’s a particularly attractive proposition if you have a Samsung TV that’s compatible with Q-Symphony technology, but is a great value still if not, and comes highly recommended. Samsung HW-Q700B: one-minute review.
TechRadar
Sony XR X90K review: an affordable 4K TV that's perfect for PS5
As Sony’s next-to-flagship LCD TV, the X90K series delivers impressive performance for the price. Its full-array LED backlight features local dimming for deep blacks, and its LCD panel has quantum dots for enhanced brightness and color. It’s not the brightest TV you can buy – you’ll need to step up to a mini-LED model for that – and some blooming and uniformity issues make it a lesser choice compared to OLED TVs, but the X90K’s video and audio quality, Google TV interface, ATSC 3.0 tuner, and extensive gaming features including 4K 120Hz support make it a great overall value.
TechRadar
There’s never been a better time to buy a full-frame camera
Photography is an expensive hobby, but if you’ve been looking to upgrade to a full-frame camera, there’s never been a wider range of options available at all price points. Whether you’re looking to go mirrorless or DSLR, new or used, there are some brilliant and affordable options out there – and that’s particularly the case now we’re deep in sales season.
Comments / 0