Read full article on original website
Related
Jon Scheyer reportedly beat Jayson Tatum in one-on-one
In an interview with SLAM that the publication posted on Monday, first-year Duke basketball chief Jon Scheyer claims he beat former Blue Devil star Jayson Tatum in a one-on-one game when the Boston Celtics forward visited his old stomping grounds in Durham over the summer. There's no report of the ...
Nike says Kyrie Irving is no longer one of its athletes
Kyrie Irving's relationship with Nike is officially over, the shoe and athletic apparel maker said Monday, a move that came a month after the company suspended the Brooklyn guard as part of the fallout over his tweeting a link to a film containing antisemitic material. It was not a surprise...
Comments / 0