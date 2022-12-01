Kevin Kiermaier Would Ideally Like a Two-Year Deal – Would You Prefer Him or Cody Bellinger on a Pricier One-Year Deal?

Read full article on original website
The first domino in the free-agent shortstop sweepstakes has fallen. The Phillies solidified one of their most glaring positions of need for the next decade by inking Trea Turner to a massive 11-year, $300 million commitment, while the Dodgers are left to figure out how to replace the shortstop’s 194 hits in their lineup.
The former Dodgers shortstop reportedly has agreed to a massive contract with Philadelphia.
The Los Angeles Dodgers had one of the greatest lineups in MLB history in 2021 headlined by Mookie Betts, Trea Turner and Freddie Freeman. That lineup took a huge blow on Monday as Turner made his free agency decision to sign with the long-rumored Philadelphia Phillies. Turner was one of...
