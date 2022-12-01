ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

BCA and CCAA announce 2022 Small Business Award winners

State Representative Danny Garrett served as the Master of Ceremonies. BCA. The Partnership of the Business Council of Alabama (BCA) and the Chamber of Commerce Association of Alabama (CCAA), on Wednesday, unveiled the 2022 Small Business of the Year Award winners. Award announcements and presentations were made when finalists assembled...
Innovate Alabama forms council on outdoor recreation

Innovate Alabama recently established the Council on Outdoor Recreation to advise the board of directors on strategies to achieve three primary goals: expanding Alabama’s outdoor recreation industry, enhancing the state’s attractiveness for a skilled workforce and yielding substantial returns for both rural and urban communities for the enjoyment of current and future Alabamians.
Susan DuBose wants “to be a voice for women” in the Alabama House

Susan DuBose, the newly elected state representative for House District 45, said that being a state legislator is not something that she had dreamed about for years. Encompassing the Dunnavant Valley in northeastern Shelby County and portions of both Irondale and the area along I-20 southeast of Moody, District 45 had been the seat of state Rep. Dickie Drake, R-Leeds, since 2011. Winning in a special election against former Miss Alabama and Democratic nominee Paige Parnell, Drake succeeded in assuming the seat his late brother Owen first won in 2006. Owen Drake passed away due to cancer in 2010.
