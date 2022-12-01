Susan DuBose, the newly elected state representative for House District 45, said that being a state legislator is not something that she had dreamed about for years. Encompassing the Dunnavant Valley in northeastern Shelby County and portions of both Irondale and the area along I-20 southeast of Moody, District 45 had been the seat of state Rep. Dickie Drake, R-Leeds, since 2011. Winning in a special election against former Miss Alabama and Democratic nominee Paige Parnell, Drake succeeded in assuming the seat his late brother Owen first won in 2006. Owen Drake passed away due to cancer in 2010.

SHELBY COUNTY, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO